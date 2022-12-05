Remote Cabins on Alaskan Island Are the Perfect Place to Escape From It All

Just put us in one of these yurts for the rest of the year.

It's easy to see why Alaska is a bucket list destination for so many people. Not only is it an absolutely beautiful place that's so different from the contiguous US, but it offers so many unique experiences, too. The wildlife there is unlike what you'd find in so many other places, and it gives visitors the opportunity to try a totally different way of life from what they're used to.

If you're planning a trip to Alaska in the near future and love spending time in nature, you're definitely going to want to check out these yurts featured in a TikTok video from @slowcarfasthome . They shared their view walking to their yurt, and we can't believe this is real!

During their trip to Seward, Alaska, they crossed a bridge over water and lush greenery, walked up a flight of stairs, and ended up on a platform that housed their yurt that overlooked the water down below. The yurt itself is the definition of glamping; inside, you'll find a full bed and even a stove to cook with, with plenty of room to really spread out.

This yurt is located at the Orca Island Cabins , and anyone can stay there. Whether you're outdoorsy or not, the yurt cabins offer all the conveniences you'd hope for, including solar power and a private bathroom.

There's plenty to do at Orca Island, too, from paddle boarding to fishing to kayaking. And not only will you likely spot the whales the island is named for, but other wildlife as well, like sea lions. This is so cool!

It is a bit pricy, though — the cabins run at a rate of about $910 per night, and they're booked up until May. If you want to visit and stay here, make sure you plan ahead. This place seems to be in high demand!