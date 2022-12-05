Read full article on original website
footballscoop.com
A University of Texas school is launching college football to “Rally the Valley”
Uncertainty, perhaps, is the universal certainty right now in college athletics. Conference realignments. Name, Image and Likeness deals, as well as college athletics’ free agency – the NCAA Transfer Portal -- turning upside down the suddenly antiquated notion of building, developing and maintaining a core roster of stability.
eaglecitizen.org
Football team makes it to round four of playoffs
After the victory against McAllen ISD at their home field last Friday, the VMHS football team will now advance to round four of the playoffs against PSJA North High School. It will be held this Saturday at 6 p.m. ”It was a hard fought game, pretty intense,” player Zachary Smith...
Donna ISD’s first female Superintendent completes Ed.D
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More women are taking on leadership roles in school districts across Texas for the 2021-2022 academic year compared to men. 281 women were certified this year to become superintendents in Texas schools; that’s compared to 164 men. In Donna, the school district has recently welcomed their first female superintendent since its creation […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Valley Por Vida: Juan Longoria, 2022 Distinguished Graduate
Quinta Mazatlán prepares for Illumina Fest
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Quinta Mazatlán will spotlight more than 40 community performers during its week-long Illumina Fest in McAllen. The festival of lights is scheduled to take place Dec. 13-17 at Quinta Mazatlán, at 300 Sunset Drive, where children and adults can come together to share their light. Entertainment for the Illumina Fest is […]
megadoctornews.com
Nursing Grad Gets a Life Lesson In Compassion
MCALLEN, Texas – From high school dropout to nursing graduate, Noemi Galindo has overcome great challenges, the kind she said that either break you or make you stronger. In 2015, she gave birth to her daughter Sofia who was diagnosed with Arthrogryposis, a term used to describe a number of conditions involving joint contractures, the shortening of the muscles, tendons and tissue.
megadoctornews.com
Inspired to Enroll in Surgical Tech Program
HARLINGEN, Texas – To fathom the idea that a family member will undergo a much-needed surgery can be a disheartening reality. Elisa De La Pena, of Weslaco, remembered the day her father required surgery at an area hospital. That memory would influence her decision to enroll in the Surgical Technology program at Texas State Technical College’s Harlingen campus, where she is in her first semester studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree.
KRGV
Family of Edinburg child with cancer struggling to make ends meet
An Edinburg 10-year-old continues his fight against a rare form of cancer. Medical bills are piling up for the family as they struggle to make ends meet this holiday season. Jose Rodrigo San Vicente, also known as 'Super Rodrigo', is one of the strongest people you'll ever meet. "I've had...
utrgvrider.com
The IT Service Desk has moved its location from the Academic Services Building (EACSB) 1.102 to the Computer Center (ECCTR) Lobby. The Hospitality and Tourism Management Student Organization will meet from 12:30 to 1 p.m. in Robert C. Vackar College of Business and Entrepreneurship Room 110 on the Edinburg campus.
themercedesenterprise.com
Surveying South Texas: The Development of the RGV
Earlier this year, a new book on local history was released which bears directly on the development of greater South Texas, including Mercedes and Hidalgo County. This monograph, Thomas H. Kreneck, Blucher: A Family, a Legacy, and a Research Resource at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, In Collaboration with Lori Atkins & With Research Assistance by Amanda Kowalski (Corpus Christi: South Texas Imprints, 2022), came as a result of a two year project and was sponsored by the Conrad Blucher Institute for Surveying and Science and the Mary and Jeff Bell Library of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
San Benito announces water outage near Stephanie Lane and Frontage Road
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito announced parts of the city will be experiencing water outages due to crew work on a meter. According to a tweet from the city, water services in the area near Stephanie Lane and the Expressway Frontage Road will be out as crews continue working on […]
Brownsville attempts to break world record during free pet clinic
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville is hosting a free pet vaccination service to support Rio Grande Valley pets and their health later this week. The event will also bring awareness to Brownsville’s attempt to break the world record on most pledges received for a pet-vaccination campaign in 24 hours. Pet owners and pet lovers can […]
KRGV
LIST: Valley holiday events for the month of December
The holiday season is finally here, and if you are looking for some fun holiday activities for the family this December — Channel 5 News has you covered. Time: Monday, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Where: La Plaza Mall in McAllen. Caring Santa is an event for children with...
San Benito road closed for sewer work
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito announced Wednesday that crews will be closing roads to work on sewer improvements. According to a tweet from the City of San Benito, Edwards Street from S. Sam Houston Boulevard to Columbus Street is closed while city crews work on sewer improvements. Motorists are encouraged to plan alternative […]
KRGV
Charlie Clark's beloved Nana passes away at 99
Charlie Clark announced Tuesday that Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known as Nana, passed away Monday at the age of 99. Aguirre was a native of Montemorelos, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and lived in the Rio Grande Valley for most of her life. A gathering will be held Thursday at Rivera Funeral...
Weslaco ISD receives $5M for student well-being and safety
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Independent School District secured over $5 million in additional funding. The district’s news release said the funds are to expand programs dealing with student well-being, school safety and curriculum. “These are outside grants that we have received thus far,” Superintendent Dino Coronado said. “It’s a credit to a great […]
KRGV
Company pays to relocate threatened Texas tortoises at LNG development site
As the NextDecade company clears ground as part of the construction of their Liquefied Natural Gas project at the Port of Brownsville, the company is paying to relocate protected Texas Tortoises from the area. The state threatened species are being moved from the LNG project site to a pasture 130...
Border Patrol agent dies in ATV accident while patrolling border in south Texas
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A customs agent died early Wednesday in an all-terrain vehicle accident while patrolling the border in south Texas, authorities said. According to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the accident happened at about 1 a.m. CST near Mission, Texas, along the border with Mexico.
Washington Examiner
Texas troopers continue to pursue and arrest human smugglers
(The Center Square) – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers continue to pursue and catch human smugglers as they attempt to transport foreign nationals who’ve illegally entered Texas north to other cities. DPS troopers working with local law enforcement through Operation Lone Star are filling “the dangerous gaps...
Harlingen to host inaugural Christmas tree lighting
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen is partnering with the Harlingen Convention Center to bring residents an inaugural Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 9 at the Harlingen Convention Center located on 701 Harlingen Heights Drive. Norma Sepulveda, Mayor of Harlingen will commence the tree lighting at […]
