thestandardnewspaper.online
Suspected homicide in Yucca￼
YUCCA – A suspected homicide in the rural community of Yucca, south of Kingman is under investigation by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). Deputies responded Sunday, December 4 to a report of the discovery of human remains being located in a remote desert area near Alamo Rd. and Boriana Mine Rd.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man arrested in connection with Mohave County homicide
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was arrested in connection with a homicide in Mohave County. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said Felipe Santaolalla, 46, from Las Vegas was arrested in connection with a homicide investigation from Nov. 30 in the 15000 block of N. Holly Drive in Dolan Springs. Santaolalla was arrested Dec. 5 by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
FBI: 8 victims of polygamist cult ran away from State custody in Arizona, found in Washington state
WASHINGTON — Eight young women who officials say ran away from their group home in the Valley have now been found more than a thousand miles away. Federal investigators say the girls, ages 11 to 16, were part of a polygamist cult and were taken by others still in the group. The FBI says they are victims of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
news3lv.com
Arizona witness reports fireballs shooting off nearby mountain
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) UPDATE: At the date and time of the witness report, the city of Benson was having its 5th Annual Lantern Festival where thousands of Chinese lanterns were lifted off into the night sky at about 8 p.m.
KOLD-TV
FLDS girls rescued from cult leader in Arizona found on the run, hiding in Washington
SPOKANE, WA (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are disturbing new details about a group of FLDS girls who escaped from Phoenix-area group homes last week and were found by sheriff’s deputies hiding in a Washington state Airbnb. All of this stems from the self-proclaimed prophet and ex-FLDS member Samuel Bateman, who is currently behind bars in Florence, Arizona, for child abuse and destruction of evidence charges.
Arizona doesn't have 11 traffic safety laws 'critical to reducing motor vehicle deaths and injuries'
PHOENIX — Approximately three people were killed on Arizona roads each day in 2021, according to data from the Arizona Dept. of Transportation. A new assessment from a highway and auto safety group highlights nearly a dozen laws Arizona could implement, that may reduce deaths and injuries from motor vehicle incidents.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Gould pushing for lawsuit against Maricopa County￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave County and the State of Arizona have certified the November 8 general election results, but that doesn’t mean the party’s over. The Board of Supervisors will consider potential litigation nine days before Christmas. to consider bringing a lawsuit against Maricopa County, the Arizona...
Arizona Residents Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License or ID - In Order To Fly on a Plane
Arizona's Dept. of Transportation on its website says that AZ residents had until May 3, 2023, to get an upgraded driver's license with a gold star in the upper right-hand corner.
Washington Examiner
Arizona sheriff threatens criminal charges against border wall construction builders
An Arizona sheriff has threatened criminal charges against any construction worker caught building a wall along Santa Cruz County's boundary with Mexico — unaware that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's office never planned to build there. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway warned late last week that he planned to...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Very Merry Street of Lights
KINGMAN – The Very Merry Street of Lights and Mingle Jingle were held last. Saturday evening in downtown Kingman. Results from the static parade are: Best Over All, City of Kingman; Spirit. Award, Blue Ribbon Bandits 4-H Club; Best Lighted group, Summers Family &. Friends, Mohave Off Road Recovery...
thestandardnewspaper.online
SUMMER CALHOUN￼
Summer Calhoun, 32 years old, passed away on November 30 in Mesa, AZ due to medical complications. She was born in Lake Havasu City on August 4, 1991 to Johnny Calhoun and Lisa Downey. Summer was a member of the 2010 Kingman Academy of Learning graduating class. Summer never met...
Fox5 KVVU
Could Bullhead City become the next Hollywood?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New tax breaks in Arizona for film productions go into effect in January and a state agency, Arizona Film and Digital Media, is pushing the entire state as a film destination, a cheaper option than neighboring California. Tuesday, their focus was Bullhead City. “We have...
Mohave Daily News
12K record shattered in final Run Laughlin
LAUGHLIN — Records are made to be broken. Some are made to be obliterated. Sven Hertelt did the latter in Saturday's Run Laughlin Conquer the Dam 12-kilometer race, winning the even by nearly 10 minutes and shaving more than 15 minutes off the previous course record in what may have been the final year of the Run Laughlin event.
KTAR.com
Fallen Arizona state trooper to be remembered on Rose Parade float
PHOENIX — As crowds pack the streets of Pasadena for the upcoming Rose Parade, they’ll see one entry that honors an Arizona man’s ultimate sacrifice and his continued call for service. The Donate Life America float will feature a floragraph of fallen Arizona Department of Public Safety...
knau.org
Man on Arizona's death row requests execution
A man on Arizona’s Death Row is requesting to be executed. The Arizona Republic reports Aaron Gunches has asked the Arizona Supreme Court to issue a death warrant, "so that justice may be lawfully served and give closure to the victim's family." The court has ordered the state to...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Locals to race at Rage at the River
Temporary closure of public lands for SNORE Laughlin Rage at the River races. The Las Vegas BLM Field Office announces the temporary closure of certain public lands under its administration from December 10 through December 11. This action is being taken to minimize the risk of potential collisions between racers and spectators for the 2022 SNORE Laughlin Rage at the River OHV Race.
SignalsAZ
Free Household Hazardous Waste Event for Lake Havasu Residents
Republic Services will be hosting a Free Residential Household Hazardous Waste event in Lake Havasu City on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 8:00 am-12:00 pm. The event will take place at Fire Station Two, located at 2065 N Kiowa Blvd, Lake Havasu City, AZ. Please access Fire Station Two by...
