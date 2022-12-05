Glenville’s D’Shawntae Jones voted SBLive’s Ohio High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Glenville’s D’Shawntae Jones for being voted SBLive’s Ohio High School Athlete of the Week for November 20-26

Congratulations to Glenville ’s D’Shawntae Jones for being voted SBLive’s Ohio High School Athlete of the Week for November 20-26!

In the state semifinals against Jefferson Area , the junior running back had 154 yards rushing and three touchdowns on just eight carries as the Tarblooders won 52-7.

Jones received 56.65% of the votes cast, beating out Peyton Smith-Caffey of Cleveland Heights, who finished second with 26.03%.

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email ryan@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Facebook at @sbliveoh.

(Photo by Jeff Harwell)

—

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for November 20-26:

Dylan Armentrout, Bloom-Carroll football

Armentrout led the Bulldogs, rushing for 250 yards on a season-high 30 carries and three touchdowns. Bloom-Caroll beat Tippecanoe 35-12 to advance to the state championship game.

Marvin Bell Jr., St. Edward football

Bell led all rushers with 133 yards and one touchdown on 26 carries. St. Edward routed Gahanna Lincoln 31-7 to return to the state title game.

Nick Ciura, Amherst Steele hockey

In a week of action, Ciura tallied five goals and two assists in games against Hudson, Gilmour, Thomas Worthington and Miami.

Tywaun Clark, Toledo Central Catholic football

Clark led the Fighting Irish with his hands and feet, completing 16-of-24 passes for a career-high 294 yards and three touchdowns. The quarterback also ran for a season-best 130 yards on 16 carries. The Fighting Irish won a 52-49 thriller against the Kings Mills Kings.

Tommy Gogolin, Kirtland football

The senior running back ran for a school-record 363 yards on 18 carries and had two touchdowns on 61 and 65 yards. Kirtland routed Fort Frye 41-6 to advance to the Division VI state championship.

Cody Head, Lutheran East boys basketball

Posted 31 points in a 71-60 season-opening win over Columbus Africentric.

CJ Hester, Wyoming football

The senior running back and Ohio Mr. Football finalist scored two rushing touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass in the Cowboys’ 32-20 win over Steubenville. He also had the game-sealing interception.

David Homan, New Bremen football

The quarterback accounted for more than half of New Bremen’s 363 rushing yards with 27 carries for 198 yards and one touchdown. Homan completed 14-of-18 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns as New Bremen defeated Lima Central Catholic 42-34.

Marcus Johnson, Garfield Heights boys basketball

Led the way with 22 points, five rebounds and three assists in an 87-20 win over John Marshall.

Jaquez Keyes, Ironton football

Was a familiar face in the end zone with three touchdowns including a 72-yard run. Ironton pushed past Valley View for a 35-21 win.

JacQai Long, Archbishop Hoban football

Long had 212 yards passing and two touchdown passes as the Knights rolled past the Massillon Tigers 41-20 to advance to the state title game for the seventh time in eight years.

Broc Lowry, Canfield football

The senior running back showed off his versatility, carrying the ball 16 times for 215 yards and four touchdowns while completing 12-of-15 passes for 106 yards. Canfield held off Holy Name 38-21 to move on to the Division III state championship.

Jordan Marshall, Archbishop Moeller football

The junior running back led the Moeller offense with 27 carries for 165 yards and three touchdowns.

Mary Meng, Midview girls basketball

The Bowling Green commit had stuffed the stat sheet, recording 24 points, 30 rebounds and seven blocks in Midview’s win over Elyria Catholic 57-37.

Kyle Otte, Marion Local football

Had 69 yards on 11 carries and four catches for 21 yards and two touchdowns. Marion Local shut out Columbus Grove 27-0.

Bryce Schondelmyer, Springfield football

The senior quarterback completed 17-of-29 passes for 250 yards and four touchdowns. Springfield held off Archbishop Moeller 28-24 to advance to the Division I state championship game.

Billy Skripac, South Range football

Accounted for three touchdowns, running in a 1-yard keeper and throwing touchdown passes of six and 42 yards. South Range stayed perfect on the season, rolling past Liberty Center 35-0.

Antonio Smith, Warren John F. Kennedy football

Rushed for 62 yards for the go-ahead touchdown and set up another with a 40-yard interception return in the fourth quarter to seal a 21-7 win over Newark Catholic.

Peyton Smith-Caffey, Cleveland Heights girls basketball

In the Tigers’ first road test of the season, Smith-Caffey led the way with 11 points and 13 rebounds to secure the win over Brush. Cleveland Heights is off to a 3-0 season start.

Lamar Sperling, Archbishop Hoban football

The Ohio Mr. Football finalist put together a stat-stuffer performance with 38 carries for 278 yards and four touchdowns. He now has 3,626 yards and 55 touchdowns on the season, an OHSAA record for most rushing scores in a single season.