Bret Michaels bringing tour to Pittsburgh area

Butler native Bret Michaels is coming back to western Pennsylvania with a tour stop at the Pavilion at Star Lake next year.

Michaels will perform at the Washington County venue July 15, 2023, on his Parti Gras tour.

“I promise to deliver positive energy, live, raw, real music, and all the bands will deliver sing-a-long hit after hit songs,” the Poison lead singer announced on his website. “Your voice will be hoarse after an epic, big, fun stage show.”

Along for the ride will be Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship with special appearances from Steve Augeri and Mark McGrath.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 6 with regular sales at 10 a.m. Dec. 9 at LiveNation.com.

