The updated 2023 Kona Unit and Unit X were just launched and are popping up in bike shops all over. Find details, specs, and complete build kits for both here…. The Kona Unit X took the top place in our 2020 Gear of the Year Awards, and for good reason. With a compelling new geometry, 29 x 2.6” tires, and a 1×12 drivetrain, the Kona Unit X ticks a lot of boxes for $1,400. After an extensive test, it proved to be a bike that can’t be pigeonholed and one that truly works well for a broad range of applications. Although not much has changed for 2023, both the Unit and Unit X get new paint jobs, build kits, and complete build prices remain the same as last year.

2 DAYS AGO