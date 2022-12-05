Read full article on original website
bikepacking.com
The Perks of Not Racing an Ultra Event: 2022 GranGuanche Audax Trail
Last month, 24 riders set off on an 800-kilometer self-supported ride across the Canary Islands. Among the finishers was Katrien Sanders, who settled into a more leisurely pace compared to the fastest riders but still completed the ride in under five days. Find her story and a beautiful selection of photos by Matteo Minelli here…
bikepacking.com
The 2023 Kona Unit and Unit X are here
The updated 2023 Kona Unit and Unit X were just launched and are popping up in bike shops all over. Find details, specs, and complete build kits for both here…. The Kona Unit X took the top place in our 2020 Gear of the Year Awards, and for good reason. With a compelling new geometry, 29 x 2.6” tires, and a 1×12 drivetrain, the Kona Unit X ticks a lot of boxes for $1,400. After an extensive test, it proved to be a bike that can’t be pigeonholed and one that truly works well for a broad range of applications. Although not much has changed for 2023, both the Unit and Unit X get new paint jobs, build kits, and complete build prices remain the same as last year.
bikepacking.com
New Ribble Gravel 725 Announced
The new Ribble Gravel 725 is a drop-bar gravel bike built up around a Reynolds 725 steel frame, clearance for 650B x 47mm tires, lots of mounts, and several different build kits to choose from. Check it out here…. Building on their expansive gravel bike lineup, which includes aluminum, carbon,...
bikepacking.com
The La Marche Flat Top Fork is Stunning
Philadelphia-based La Marche Bike Co. shared some details on their beautiful new Flat Top Fork, which is made-to-order and based around a timeless segmented design. Check it out here…. Owned and operated by Tom La Marche, La Marche Bike Co. specializes in handmade steel bicycles and fillet brazed stems. While...
bikepacking.com
Reader’s Rig: Lehi’s Titanium Omnium Cargo WiFi
Words and photos by Lehi Cano (@stay.loose) Waddup world! My name is Lehi, and bikes are tight! Though I grew up in Colorado and consider it my home, I’m currently in Atlanta, Georgia, and just left my job as a mechanic at Loose Nuts Cycles to get back into software and web development after the bike industry drew me away for almost a decade.
bikepacking.com
Bikepacking with New Friends: Long Plain, Kosciuszko (Video)
Resorting to a backup plan due to an unseasonal snowstorm, Tim Attwood meets up with some new friends for a short bikepacking trip through Long Plain, Australia. Watch the video he put together here, alongside a beautiful selection of photos and a short trip report…. Words by Tim Attwood (@timmeh500),...
bikepacking.com
Microshift Advent Super Short Drivetrain Review
Designed as a serious option for bikes with 20″ wheels and folks with small hands, the MicroShift Super Short drivetrain happens to be well-suited to mini-velos like the Velo Orange Neutrino as well. Find our review and thoughts on how it compares to “big kid” drivetrains here…
