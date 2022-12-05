ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KAAL-TV

Snow Or No Thursday-Friday?

The differences in the overall track of the end-of-the-week storm will be our big hurdle to overcome. That will be the difference maker between whether we see accumulating snow, like the European model is suggesting, or not, like the GFS model is hinting at. Right now the latest trends do favor the European model, with the impacts from the snow really being felt Thursday night – early Friday. Travel impacts are looking very possible during this time as well. And we aren’t done with the snow just yet, as another system is on the heels of this one for early next week.
MyStateline.com

Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday

It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
Time Out Global

Alert: we could actually be getting snow next week

It’s been a weirdly balmy couple of weeks. But now it seems the UK could (finally!) be getting cold again. According to forecasters, snow could even fall in areas around northern England and Scotland as early as next week. The Met Office said that temperatures will drop after a...
KXLY

What winter was like the year you were born

The United States has seen a wide range of winters over the past century—everything from warm, mild years where folks could stroll leisurely through parks in February to turbulent, frigid seasons where people had to hunker down inside. There were years when blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
WDTN

Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way

High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
The Weather Channel

Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History

All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. T​he start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
NorthcentralPA.com

Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Northeast

Reprinted from Accuweather AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain

NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Here's what to expect: There's no worries in the early part of the morning. It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s. 
Outsider.com

Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In

A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
natureworldnews.com

Below-Average Temperatures in the United States Expected due to Blast of Cold air, Forecasts Says

As the 2022 winter comes near, the latest weather forecast revealed that below-average temperatures could emerge in the United States due to the Cold Air. Many Americans have been ready for the 2022 Thanksgiving, a much-awaited celebration for friends and family. It is only a week, but severe weather conditions and a potential storm could cause travel delays, according to the previous forecast.
