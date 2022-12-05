Read full article on original website
Farmers' Almanac's extended winter forecast predicts freezing rain, storm tracks and severe cold - pass the hot chocolate!
According to the Farmers’ Almanac, winter-like temperatures are going to hit the United States much sooner than expected - and last a very long time
KAAL-TV
Snow Or No Thursday-Friday?
The differences in the overall track of the end-of-the-week storm will be our big hurdle to overcome. That will be the difference maker between whether we see accumulating snow, like the European model is suggesting, or not, like the GFS model is hinting at. Right now the latest trends do favor the European model, with the impacts from the snow really being felt Thursday night – early Friday. Travel impacts are looking very possible during this time as well. And we aren’t done with the snow just yet, as another system is on the heels of this one for early next week.
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm to Bring the First Blizzard of the Season in the Western United States
A major winter storm responsible for the torrential rain, mountain snow, and cold air in the Western United States will intensify to cause blizzard conditions and a potential snowstorm in the region. The forecast is according to US weather authorities and meteorologists, who predicted that the weather system will strike...
US winter weather predictions revealed – how much snow will hit your state and the lowest the temperature will drop
THIS year’s winter weather forecast has been revealed, with officials sharing their predictions on what to expect across the different parts of the country. NOAA reports that this year marks the return of the phenomenon of La Niña, which makes its return for the third consecutive year. La...
Snow, rain and ice expected in Western US before storm heads to Midwest
The West will get hit with heavy snow, rain and ice this week before the storm heads to the Midwest, while other parts of the U.S. are facing a thunderstorm risk.
‘Crippling’ storm to bury parts of US in 4ft of snow in historic lake-effect blizzard as thundersnow threatens NFL game
A STORM could bury parts of New York in up to four feet of snow in the coming days, forecasters have warned. The cities of Buffalo and Watertown are expected to be badly hit by the weather front, which is set to roll in from Thursday. A lake-effect snowstorm -...
MyStateline.com
Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday
It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
Time Out Global
Alert: we could actually be getting snow next week
It’s been a weirdly balmy couple of weeks. But now it seems the UK could (finally!) be getting cold again. According to forecasters, snow could even fall in areas around northern England and Scotland as early as next week. The Met Office said that temperatures will drop after a...
KXLY
What winter was like the year you were born
The United States has seen a wide range of winters over the past century—everything from warm, mild years where folks could stroll leisurely through parks in February to turbulent, frigid seasons where people had to hunker down inside. There were years when blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
WDTN
Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way
High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
natureworldnews.com
Stormy Weather to Unload Snow in Washington and Oregon; Portions of Northwest Could Expect Travel Hazards
The latest weather forecast said stormy weather could bring rain and snow in portions of Oregon and Washington. In addition, the Northwest could expect travel hazards due to the weather. Residents traveling this weekend and until next week should take note of the weather update as it could cause travel...
The Weather Channel
Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History
All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. The start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Northeast
Reprinted from Accuweather AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be...
natureworldnews.com
Wintry Weather to Expect in Upper Midwest Bringing Rain and Snow to First Week of December
As December begins bringing colder air for the coming winter season, the latest weather forecast showed that residents in the Upper Midwest could expect wintry weather. It could bring rain and snow. People living in the said areas should prepare for colder weather and always keep an umbrella and raincoat...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain
NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Here's what to expect: There's no worries in the early part of the morning. It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s.
Record high of 74 for Thursday, showers and storms at night
The record high for Thursday currently stands at 74 degrees. An intense cold front brings big changes to our weather starting with showers and storms Thursday night.
Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In
A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
Coast-to-coast cold as US plunges into winter this week
Despite the calendar saying it's mid-November, winter has arrived across the Lower 48 and could stick around through Thanksgiving next week.
Cold temps descending on USA: Forecasters warn snow could fall from Texas to New York
Most of the country will soon face unusually cold temperatures 10-20 degrees below what's typical this time of year, forecasters say.
natureworldnews.com
Below-Average Temperatures in the United States Expected due to Blast of Cold air, Forecasts Says
As the 2022 winter comes near, the latest weather forecast revealed that below-average temperatures could emerge in the United States due to the Cold Air. Many Americans have been ready for the 2022 Thanksgiving, a much-awaited celebration for friends and family. It is only a week, but severe weather conditions and a potential storm could cause travel delays, according to the previous forecast.
