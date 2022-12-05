ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Motley Crue + Def Leppard Add U.S. Dates to 2023 World Tour, Announce Alice Cooper as Special Guest

Motley Crue and Def Leppard had one of the biggest grossing tours of 2022, and they'll be back out on the road sharing their shows with the rest of the world in 2023. While shows in Mexico, South America and Europe have already been revealed, they also just announced a handful of shows for U.S. audiences as well. And they revealed that the iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper will be joining them on their 2023 run on select dates.
Death Grips Announce 2023 North American Tour

Death Grips have waken from their post-COVID slumber, announcing their first tour after nearly four years off the road. The hyper aggressive and experimental rap-rock hybrid act were added to a number of festival bills for 2023, including Sick New World, Primavera Sound and Outbreak Festival, but it turns out those performances won’t be one-offs.
Skid Row + Buckcherry Partner for 2023 ‘The Gang’s All Here’ Co-Headline Tour

If you're looking for a rocking good time in 2023, look no further than Skid Row and Buckcherry who are teaming up for "The Gang's All Here" 2023 U.S. tour next spring. The two veteran bands are looking forward to a killer tour to kick off their 2023 activity. Skid Row have seen a significant uptick over the past year with the band releasing The Gang's All Here album with new vocalist Erik Gronwall. The album debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart earlier this year.
Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse

Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
WATCH: Miranda Lambert Talks Las Vegas Residency and Setting Her Arms on Fire

Miranda Lambert is having a blast headlining her Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas, so much so that she's coming back for round two. Tickets for the second installment of her "Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency" at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino go on sale this week. In the meantime, Lambert is frolicking through Sin City with her husband, Brendan, and sharing her favorite moments of her Las Vegas shows.
Blue Ridge Rock Festival Announces First 12 Bands for 2023 Lineup

Plans for the 2023 Blue Ridge Rock Festival are already underway, with festival organizers continuing the rollout style of previous years giving near daily announcements of new acts joining the lineup. For those who've been counting, we're now up to 12 with Flyleaf becoming the latest act to join the 2023 bill.
Fall Out Boy Seemingly Tease New Album in Local Newspaper Ad

Is Fall Out Boy's eighth album imminent? Fans of the pop-punk band got a dose of excitement regarding that possibility when a mysterious newspaper advertisement for "FOB 8" appeared in Monday's (Nov. 28) print and digital editions of the Chicago Tribune. The Tribune, after all, is one of Fall Out...
Enter to Win Live Downloads of Every 2022 Metallica Concert

By the end of this month, Metallica will have played a total of 25 concerts in 2022, and Loudwire Nights is giving one lucky fan the chance to win live downloads of all of the shows through the band's concert archive site. The first Metallica show of 2022 took place...
