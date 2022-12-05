Read full article on original website
footballscoop.com
A University of Texas school is launching college football to “Rally the Valley”
Uncertainty, perhaps, is the universal certainty right now in college athletics. Conference realignments. Name, Image and Likeness deals, as well as college athletics’ free agency – the NCAA Transfer Portal -- turning upside down the suddenly antiquated notion of building, developing and maintaining a core roster of stability.
Donna ISD’s first female Superintendent completes Ed.D
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More women are taking on leadership roles in school districts across Texas for the 2021-2022 academic year compared to men. 281 women were certified this year to become superintendents in Texas schools; that’s compared to 164 men. In Donna, the school district has recently welcomed their first female superintendent since its creation […]
eaglecitizen.org
Football team makes it to round four of playoffs
After the victory against McAllen ISD at their home field last Friday, the VMHS football team will now advance to round four of the playoffs against PSJA North High School. It will be held this Saturday at 6 p.m. ”It was a hard fought game, pretty intense,” player Zachary Smith...
Weslaco ISD receives $5M for student well-being and safety
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Independent School District secured over $5 million in additional funding. The district’s news release said the funds are to expand programs dealing with student well-being, school safety and curriculum. “These are outside grants that we have received thus far,” Superintendent Dino Coronado said. “It’s a credit to a great […]
utrgvrider.com
Announcements
The IT Service Desk has moved its location from the Academic Services Building (EACSB) 1.102 to the Computer Center (ECCTR) Lobby. The Hospitality and Tourism Management Student Organization will meet from 12:30 to 1 p.m. in Robert C. Vackar College of Business and Entrepreneurship Room 110 on the Edinburg campus.
megadoctornews.com
Nursing Grad Gets a Life Lesson In Compassion
MCALLEN, Texas – From high school dropout to nursing graduate, Noemi Galindo has overcome great challenges, the kind she said that either break you or make you stronger. In 2015, she gave birth to her daughter Sofia who was diagnosed with Arthrogryposis, a term used to describe a number of conditions involving joint contractures, the shortening of the muscles, tendons and tissue.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Brownsville native reenlists in the navy
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville native has reenlisted in the U.S. Navy. In a news release from the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate First Class Petty Officer Ignacio M. Tobar was sworn in by Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio Commanding Officer, Stephanie Simoni.
Quinta Mazatlán prepares for Illumina Fest
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Quinta Mazatlán will spotlight more than 40 community performers during its week-long Illumina Fest in McAllen. The festival of lights is scheduled to take place Dec. 13-17 at Quinta Mazatlán, at 300 Sunset Drive, where children and adults can come together to share their light. Entertainment for the Illumina Fest is […]
themercedesenterprise.com
Surveying South Texas: The Development of the RGV
Earlier this year, a new book on local history was released which bears directly on the development of greater South Texas, including Mercedes and Hidalgo County. This monograph, Thomas H. Kreneck, Blucher: A Family, a Legacy, and a Research Resource at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, In Collaboration with Lori Atkins & With Research Assistance by Amanda Kowalski (Corpus Christi: South Texas Imprints, 2022), came as a result of a two year project and was sponsored by the Conrad Blucher Institute for Surveying and Science and the Mary and Jeff Bell Library of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
Cameron County begins recount of Texas’ Senate District 27 election
BROWNVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Elections and Voter Registration Department has begun the process of recounting votes in the race for the Senate District 27 seat in South Texas. Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza told ValleyCentral on Tuesday that the county has started the recounting process which begins by sorting the ballots […]
riograndeguardian.com
Cortez: State of Texas needs to invest more in the human capital of Hispanics
ALAMO, Texas – The state of Texas is not investing properly in the Hispanic population of the state. This is the view of Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez. Cortez spoke to reporters at a town hall meeting he hosted with his Prosperity Task Force. The meeting was set up to hear of the concerns of colonia residents.
San Benito announces water outage near Stephanie Lane and Frontage Road
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito announced parts of the city will be experiencing water outages due to crew work on a meter. According to a tweet from the city, water services in the area near Stephanie Lane and the Expressway Frontage Road will be out as crews continue working on […]
Mission PD educating the community on mental health
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — According to the CDC, 1 in 5 Americans will experience a mental health illness in a given year. Officers with the Mission Police Department are gaining new resources to raise awareness about these illnesses. “Prioritizing mental health is of course critical for each and every one of us,” City of Mission media […]
Pay It 4ward: Local man serves the homeless community
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It is the season of giving and one Valley man knows all about that. In this week’s Pay It 4ward, CBS 4 introduces Steve Muniz, with Loaves & Fishes, who has made it his mission to ensure no one goes hungry in his community. Every day Muniz heads to the streets […]
Edinburg to offer no-cost landfill services in December
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Solid Waste Management is offering residents an opportunity to use the city’s landfill at no cost throughout the entire month of December. Starting Dec. 6, City of Edinburg is hosting Trash Tuesdays, an initiative where residents can utilize the city-owned landfill to dispose their waste at no cost every Tuesday […]
San Benito road closed for sewer work
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito announced Wednesday that crews will be closing roads to work on sewer improvements. According to a tweet from the City of San Benito, Edwards Street from S. Sam Houston Boulevard to Columbus Street is closed while city crews work on sewer improvements. Motorists are encouraged to plan alternative […]
KRGV
LIST: Valley holiday events for the month of December
The holiday season is finally here, and if you are looking for some fun holiday activities for the family this December — Channel 5 News has you covered. Time: Monday, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Where: La Plaza Mall in McAllen. Caring Santa is an event for children with...
Low pressure or no water: McAllen utility crew works near 2nd and Hackberry
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Public Utility advised that residents may experience low water pressure or no water at all today while crews work in the area. Areas affected by the work are S 2nd St to N 4th Hackberry Ave until further notice. ValleyCentral will update this story as more information becomes available.
Arrested Edinburg man was on Texas’ 10 Most-Wanted Fugitives list
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was among three arrests made in late November of people on Texas’ 10 Most-Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders list. Eduardo Quinones Fuentes, 28, of Edinburg, was arrested in Nov. 23 by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender’s Fugitive Task Force, including the U.S. Border Patrol. Fuentes had […]
