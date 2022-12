For Estes Park resident Eric Lund, fulfilling a role as a community leader is no new feat. Throughout an extensive career, Lund has managed to compile over two decades oof experience in roles of this sort that include overseeing community relations, coordinating communal operations and directing affairs within the local lodging tax district. Now a seasoned veteran in professional in leadership, Lund’s career path has taken his to Louisville, Colorado where he serves as Executive Director for the city’s Chamber of Commerce.

