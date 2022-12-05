ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Weslaco ISD receives $5M for student well-being and safety

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Independent School District secured over $5 million in additional funding. The district’s news release said the funds are to expand programs dealing with student well-being, school safety and curriculum. “These are outside grants that we have received thus far,” Superintendent Dino Coronado said. “It’s a credit to a great […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Pay It 4ward: Local man serves the homeless community

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It is the season of giving and one Valley man knows all about that. In this week’s Pay It 4ward, CBS 4 introduces Steve Muniz, with Loaves & Fishes, who has made it his mission to ensure no one goes hungry in his community. Every day Muniz heads to the streets […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission PD educating the community on mental health

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — According to the CDC, 1 in 5 Americans will experience a mental health illness in a given year. Officers with the Mission Police Department are gaining new resources to raise awareness about these illnesses. “Prioritizing mental health is of course critical for each and every one of us,” City of Mission media […]
MISSION, TX
megadoctornews.com

Nursing Grad Gets a Life Lesson In Compassion

MCALLEN, Texas – From high school dropout to nursing graduate, Noemi Galindo has overcome great challenges, the kind she said that either break you or make you stronger. In 2015, she gave birth to her daughter Sofia who was diagnosed with Arthrogryposis, a term used to describe a number of conditions involving joint contractures, the shortening of the muscles, tendons and tissue.
EDINBURG, TX
megadoctornews.com

Inspired to Enroll in Surgical Tech Program

HARLINGEN, Texas – To fathom the idea that a family member will undergo a much-needed surgery can be a disheartening reality. Elisa De La Pena, of Weslaco, remembered the day her father required surgery at an area hospital. That memory would influence her decision to enroll in the Surgical Technology program at Texas State Technical College’s Harlingen campus, where she is in her first semester studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree.
HARLINGEN, TX
utrgvrider.com

Announcements

The IT Service Desk has moved its location from the Academic Services Building (EACSB) 1.102 to the Computer Center (ECCTR) Lobby. The Hospitality and Tourism Management Student Organization will meet from 12:30 to 1 p.m. in Robert C. Vackar College of Business and Entrepreneurship Room 110 on the Edinburg campus.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville attempts to break world record during free pet clinic

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville is hosting a free pet vaccination service to support Rio Grande Valley pets and their health later this week. The event will also bring awareness to Brownsville’s attempt to break the world record on most pledges received for a pet-vaccination campaign in 24 hours. Pet owners and pet lovers can […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Quinta Mazatlán prepares for Illumina Fest

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Quinta Mazatlán will spotlight more than 40 community performers during its week-long Illumina Fest in McAllen. The festival of lights is scheduled to take place Dec. 13-17 at Quinta Mazatlán, at 300 Sunset Drive, where children and adults can come together to share their light. Entertainment for the Illumina Fest is […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen to host inaugural Christmas tree lighting

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen is partnering with the Harlingen Convention Center to bring residents an inaugural Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 9 at the Harlingen Convention Center located on 701 Harlingen Heights Drive. Norma Sepulveda, Mayor of Harlingen will commence the tree lighting at […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg to offer no-cost landfill services in December

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Solid Waste Management is offering residents an opportunity to use the city’s landfill at no cost throughout the entire month of December. Starting Dec. 6, City of Edinburg is hosting Trash Tuesdays, an initiative where residents can utilize the city-owned landfill to dispose their waste at no cost every Tuesday […]
EDINBURG, TX
themercedesenterprise.com

Surveying South Texas: The Development of the RGV

Earlier this year, a new book on local history was released which bears directly on the development of greater South Texas, including Mercedes and Hidalgo County. This monograph, Thomas H. Kreneck, Blucher: A Family, a Legacy, and a Research Resource at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, In Collaboration with Lori Atkins & With Research Assistance by Amanda Kowalski (Corpus Christi: South Texas Imprints, 2022), came as a result of a two year project and was sponsored by the Conrad Blucher Institute for Surveying and Science and the Mary and Jeff Bell Library of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Brownsville native reenlists in the navy

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville native has reenlisted in the U.S. Navy. In a news release from the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate First Class Petty Officer Ignacio M. Tobar was sworn in by Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio Commanding Officer, Stephanie Simoni.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Cantu: Colonia residents need help from three levels of government

ALAMO, Texas – Hidalgo County Commissioner Eddie Cantu says colonia groups can help their cause by separating their wish lists along federal, state, and county lines. Cantu said there was a recent letter to a local paper from a colonia group that lumped all their agenda items together. He said that is not helpful.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Palmview welcomes new chief of police

PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Palmview welcomed its new chief of police, Jose Trevino, Monday. After 22 years of working as the city’s top police officer, Trevino was one of 25 applicants and five finalists before he was selected as chief. “I’m excited,” Trevino said. “I’m ready to get to work and ready to move forward […]
PALMVIEW, TX
KRGV

Pharr and McAllen residents voice concern over strong gas odor

Nearly 30 residents in Pharr and McAllen are voicing their concerns over what they describe as a strong gas odor in the area. "I walked outside last night and I smelled an overwhelming scent of a gas,” resident Lauren Jahnke said. “It was so gross that I asked my dad to come out because he lives right next-door to me, and he smelled it… nobody runs on gas here, and so we're like ‘where would it even come from.’”
MCALLEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy