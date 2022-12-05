Read full article on original website
Weslaco ISD receives $5M for student well-being and safety
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Independent School District secured over $5 million in additional funding. The district’s news release said the funds are to expand programs dealing with student well-being, school safety and curriculum. “These are outside grants that we have received thus far,” Superintendent Dino Coronado said. “It’s a credit to a great […]
Pay It 4ward: Local man serves the homeless community
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It is the season of giving and one Valley man knows all about that. In this week’s Pay It 4ward, CBS 4 introduces Steve Muniz, with Loaves & Fishes, who has made it his mission to ensure no one goes hungry in his community. Every day Muniz heads to the streets […]
Mission PD educating the community on mental health
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — According to the CDC, 1 in 5 Americans will experience a mental health illness in a given year. Officers with the Mission Police Department are gaining new resources to raise awareness about these illnesses. “Prioritizing mental health is of course critical for each and every one of us,” City of Mission media […]
Nursing Grad Gets a Life Lesson In Compassion
MCALLEN, Texas – From high school dropout to nursing graduate, Noemi Galindo has overcome great challenges, the kind she said that either break you or make you stronger. In 2015, she gave birth to her daughter Sofia who was diagnosed with Arthrogryposis, a term used to describe a number of conditions involving joint contractures, the shortening of the muscles, tendons and tissue.
Inspired to Enroll in Surgical Tech Program
HARLINGEN, Texas – To fathom the idea that a family member will undergo a much-needed surgery can be a disheartening reality. Elisa De La Pena, of Weslaco, remembered the day her father required surgery at an area hospital. That memory would influence her decision to enroll in the Surgical Technology program at Texas State Technical College’s Harlingen campus, where she is in her first semester studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree.
Agency: McAllen bar owes $250K in back wages to bartenders and servers
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The employer of Oak Texas Bar & Grill failed to pay servers and bartenders federal minimum wage, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division. The Department of Labor found that the employer violated federal minimum wage obligations by only allowing employees to work for tips, a release […]
Announcements
The IT Service Desk has moved its location from the Academic Services Building (EACSB) 1.102 to the Computer Center (ECCTR) Lobby. The Hospitality and Tourism Management Student Organization will meet from 12:30 to 1 p.m. in Robert C. Vackar College of Business and Entrepreneurship Room 110 on the Edinburg campus.
Brownsville attempts to break world record during free pet clinic
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville is hosting a free pet vaccination service to support Rio Grande Valley pets and their health later this week. The event will also bring awareness to Brownsville’s attempt to break the world record on most pledges received for a pet-vaccination campaign in 24 hours. Pet owners and pet lovers can […]
Quinta Mazatlán prepares for Illumina Fest
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Quinta Mazatlán will spotlight more than 40 community performers during its week-long Illumina Fest in McAllen. The festival of lights is scheduled to take place Dec. 13-17 at Quinta Mazatlán, at 300 Sunset Drive, where children and adults can come together to share their light. Entertainment for the Illumina Fest is […]
Harlingen to host inaugural Christmas tree lighting
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen is partnering with the Harlingen Convention Center to bring residents an inaugural Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 9 at the Harlingen Convention Center located on 701 Harlingen Heights Drive. Norma Sepulveda, Mayor of Harlingen will commence the tree lighting at […]
Edinburg to offer no-cost landfill services in December
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Solid Waste Management is offering residents an opportunity to use the city’s landfill at no cost throughout the entire month of December. Starting Dec. 6, City of Edinburg is hosting Trash Tuesdays, an initiative where residents can utilize the city-owned landfill to dispose their waste at no cost every Tuesday […]
Surveying South Texas: The Development of the RGV
Earlier this year, a new book on local history was released which bears directly on the development of greater South Texas, including Mercedes and Hidalgo County. This monograph, Thomas H. Kreneck, Blucher: A Family, a Legacy, and a Research Resource at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, In Collaboration with Lori Atkins & With Research Assistance by Amanda Kowalski (Corpus Christi: South Texas Imprints, 2022), came as a result of a two year project and was sponsored by the Conrad Blucher Institute for Surveying and Science and the Mary and Jeff Bell Library of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
Brownsville native reenlists in the navy
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville native has reenlisted in the U.S. Navy. In a news release from the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate First Class Petty Officer Ignacio M. Tobar was sworn in by Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio Commanding Officer, Stephanie Simoni.
Cortez: State of Texas needs to invest more in the human capital of Hispanics
ALAMO, Texas – The state of Texas is not investing properly in the Hispanic population of the state. This is the view of Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez. Cortez spoke to reporters at a town hall meeting he hosted with his Prosperity Task Force. The meeting was set up to hear of the concerns of colonia residents.
Cantu: Colonia residents need help from three levels of government
ALAMO, Texas – Hidalgo County Commissioner Eddie Cantu says colonia groups can help their cause by separating their wish lists along federal, state, and county lines. Cantu said there was a recent letter to a local paper from a colonia group that lumped all their agenda items together. He said that is not helpful.
Company pays to relocate threatened Texas tortoises at LNG development site
As the NextDecade company clears ground as part of the construction of their Liquefied Natural Gas project at the Port of Brownsville, the company is paying to relocate protected Texas Tortoises from the area. The state threatened species are being moved from the LNG project site to a pasture 130...
Roaches, rotten meat, and a lot of butter containers expose a restaurant’s inspection issues
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is focused on Alamo and Mercedes for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.” This week’s Top Performer is “Tots with that?” food truck located on 103 North Tower Rd. in Alamo. The 2004 film “Napoleon Dynamite” inspired food truck owners Juan and Erica Villarreal […]
Palmview welcomes new chief of police
PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Palmview welcomed its new chief of police, Jose Trevino, Monday. After 22 years of working as the city’s top police officer, Trevino was one of 25 applicants and five finalists before he was selected as chief. “I’m excited,” Trevino said. “I’m ready to get to work and ready to move forward […]
Pharr and McAllen residents voice concern over strong gas odor
Nearly 30 residents in Pharr and McAllen are voicing their concerns over what they describe as a strong gas odor in the area. "I walked outside last night and I smelled an overwhelming scent of a gas,” resident Lauren Jahnke said. “It was so gross that I asked my dad to come out because he lives right next-door to me, and he smelled it… nobody runs on gas here, and so we're like ‘where would it even come from.’”
Experts urge vaccinations after increase of respiratory virus in children
Valley doctors continue to be on high alert as they see more patients with respiratory illnesses — they are reporting more children are also dealing with fevers and cough. Ashley Garza's two-year-old is recovering after getting sick with the respiratory virus. "He was stuck at home sick for two...
