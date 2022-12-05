Read full article on original website
BAKED GARLIC PARMESAN POTATO WEDGES
Optional: fresh parsley (or cilantro), ranch or blue cheese dressing for dipping$. Preheat oven to 375. Lightly grease a large baking sheet and set aside. Place potato wedges in a large bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat. In a small bowl whisk together salt, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning. Sprinkle potato wedges with the shredded cheese, tossing to coat, then sprinkle with the seasoning mixture.
Recipes from Luvafoodie
Luvafoodie Founder and CEO Michelle Mazzara shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers. Luvafoodie Smoke House Lovers Candied BaconIngredients:1 lb. bacon2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke House Lovers Spice2 tbsp. Brown Sugar1 tbsp. olive oilDirections: Preheat oven to 380 degrees 1. Drizzle olive oil on baking sheet.2. Arrange bacon on baking sheet3. In a small bowl mix together brown sugar and Luvafoodie Smoke House spice.4. Sprinkle brown sugar and spice mixture over bacon strips.5. Bake in oven until brown and crisp, about 15 minutesServe with breakfast and brunch!Luvafoodie Apple Cider MimosaIngredients:1 package Luvafoodie Mulled Spice Mix1 gallon of apple cider1 bottle of...
Delish
Slow-Cooker Creamy Lemon Herb Chicken
The beauty of firing up your slow cooker is the aroma you’re hit with when you walk in the door at the end of a long day. A smell that says “dinner is ready!” This slow-cooker creamy lemon herb chicken spends all day bubbling along and results in everything you want in a meal: delicious, comforting, and easy. By cooking low and slow, the humble chicken breast is transformed into something that melts in your mouth. Lemon, herbs, and garlic infuse the chicken with loads of flavor with some cream at the end to round out the sauce.
WWL-TV
Chef Kevin Belton: Chicken Dumpling Soup
NEW ORLEANS — Chicken and Dumplings. Heat the olive oil in a large stockpot over medium heat. Add the onion, carrots, and celery and cook until the veggies are beginning to soften, about 8-10 minutes. Add the garlic, Creole seasoning, and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute more.
thespruceeats.com
Chicken Alfredo Pot Pie
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Chicken pot pie is the ultimate cozy comfort food, but making the dish from scratch is time consuming and can be tricky. In this recipe, using store-bought Alfredo sauce and canned biscuits instead of homemade bechamel and pie crust make it a weeknight friendly meal without sacrificing flavor.
Chicken Pot Pie Soup, a simple comfort food
I love chicken pot pies and this chicken pot pie soup is easy to make and is so thick and creamy which makes it the perfect, delicious cold weather comfort food. 1/2 lb. of small russet or yellow potatoes, peeled and chopped in cubes.
A Creamless Creamy Tomato Soup
Packaged soups are typically loaded with calories and detrimental ingredients, like sodium, unhealthy fats, and thickening agents – and they are often not even that tasty. With this easy homemade Creamless Creamy Tomato Soup, you can have the warm goodness of soup with none of the guilt. A bowl...
skinnytaste.com
Spicy Vodka Chicken Parmesan
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. Spicy Vodka Chicken Parmesan is made with sliced jarred hot cherry peppers, vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, and breaded chicken cutlets. Baked or air fryer!. Spicy Vodka Chicken Parmesan. My baked Chicken Parmesan is always a hit! (I even have air...
General Tso chicken: a simple dinner idea
This is the busiest time of the year and as someone who cooks almost daily, I am always looking for new and easy recipes especially for those days when I don't have hours to spend in the kitchen. Crock Pot recipes are some of my favorites because after just a little prep time, it allows me to cook while doing other things around the house or even run errands, without being stuck standing over a stove. This General Tso chicken recipe makes a great meal in the Crock Pot, when you are craving something different and delicious for dinner but are crunched for time.
