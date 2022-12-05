ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Torchy
2d ago

Heavenly Father, please help in finding the gentleman's family so they can be by his side.Let him awaken and help him to recover soon.I ask this in Jesus' Name and Thank you, Father for hearing my prayers. Amen

NBC2 Fort Myers

Bicycle camera identifies Cape Coral woman involved in hit and run

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police arrested a woman for fleeing the scene after she struck a bicyclist with her vehicle. Bailey Marine Edoff-Ingersoll, 24, was behind the wheel of her Kia when she hit the bicyclist near the 1100 block of Cultural Park Blvd. South on Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. Edoff-Ingersoll would leave the scene without stopping, rendering aid, or calling 911.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 teenagers accused of Cape Coral vehicle burglaries

Two teenagers were arrested Monday night after Cape Coral police say they were found burglarizing vehicles. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, officers responded to a call near the 3000 block of Northwest 5th Place around 10:30 p.m. in reference to a suspicious person. Two suspects were described as dressed in dark clothing and riding bicycles.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County giving free transportation to SNAP event in North Fort Myers

Lee County and the School District of Lee County are working together to provide free public transportation to the state’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) event happening Friday through Sunday at the Lee Civic Center in North Fort Myers. Those who want to ride a bus can visit...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect caught on camera trying to steal from Home Depot at the Forum

Fort Myers police are looking for a suspect seen in security images trying to steal from the Home Depot store at the Forum. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man wearing a peach-colored shirt with yellow letters spelling “HOLLISTER LONGBOARDS,” gray shorts, a white hat and glasses entered the store at around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lawsuit filed against Pura Vida Medical Spa after death of Naples doctor accused of rape

A Collier County woman has filed a lawsuit against Pura Vida Medical Spa after one of its doctors, who is accused of rape, killed himself while out on bond. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says Dr. Eric Salata was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a welfare check was called when his ankle monitor had not registered movement for eight hours.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

NCH surgery cures Naples woman of condition causing regular strokes

Having just one stroke is terrible and potentially life-changing; imagine having them regularly. A Naples woman lived with a rare condition that causes strokes monthly, weekly, or even daily until an NCH brain surgeon offered her a life-changing procedure. The past four years have been a long, arduous journey for...
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers Uber driver accused of raping woman after taking her home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Deputies said Uber driver Felix Torres dropped off his passenger at Ashlar Apartments, then raped her. Early Sunday morning, cameras around the apartment community caught the moments before the attack. It is what helped detectives track Torres, 37, down. The victim was blurred for her privacy. In the video, you can see a man pulling a mask over his head while he follows her.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Emillions Art making composite pictures of Naples Pier, but need your help

An art dealer is leading the mission to get the Naples community involved in recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian. Emillions Art is looking for help bringing back the iconic landmark, and you can help rebuild the pier by submitting a picture. Emillions Art owner, Marlissa Gardner, spoke with WINK News...
NAPLES, FL
NBC 2

Threats leads to lockdowns at multiple Fort Myer High Schools

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — North Fort Myers High School was placed under a lockdown after a threat was directed towards the school. A representative from the School District of Lee County confirmed to NBC2 that the threat was deemed a hoax. A similar threat was also made at...
FORT MYERS, FL

