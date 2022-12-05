Read full article on original website
Torchy
2d ago
Heavenly Father, please help in finding the gentleman's family so they can be by his side.Let him awaken and help him to recover soon.I ask this in Jesus' Name and Thank you, Father for hearing my prayers. Amen
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNaples, FL
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
24 years ago, a 14 year old girl snuck out to meet her secret older boyfriend and disappeared. What happened to Wendy?Fatim HemrajNaples, FL
Authorities seek information in 1996 Bonita Springs homicide
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Authorities are still searching for answers after a man was found dead in the woods in 1996 in Bonita Springs. Lee County deputies received a call that a deceased man was found in the woods off Tower Road on December 10. When they arrived at...
Bicycle camera identifies Cape Coral woman involved in hit and run
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police arrested a woman for fleeing the scene after she struck a bicyclist with her vehicle. Bailey Marine Edoff-Ingersoll, 24, was behind the wheel of her Kia when she hit the bicyclist near the 1100 block of Cultural Park Blvd. South on Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. Edoff-Ingersoll would leave the scene without stopping, rendering aid, or calling 911.
Fort Myers man arrested after attacking person with baseball bat in 7-Eleven
SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A witness told the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) that Peter Sciulla was standing by a propane cage, waiting for a victim to go inside a 7-Eleven in South Fort Myers on Tuesday. Then, Sciulla, 61, started hitting the victim with a baseball...
Naples man jumps from vehicle into canal to elude deputies during wild chase
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Naples man was arrested after attempting to elude deputies by jumping out of his vehicle and swimming across a canal. Collier deputies spotted Aurelio Reyes, 30, going 77 mph in a 45 mph zone on Livingston Road near Radio Road around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday., according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
LCSO investigating non-credible threats at South Fort Myers and North Fort Myers high schools
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they are aware of an apparent non-credible threat at two high schools in Lee County. Just before noon, a heavy law enforcement presence was seen at North Fort Myers High School. Deputies said they were also responding to South Fort Myers High School.
2 teenagers accused of Cape Coral vehicle burglaries
Two teenagers were arrested Monday night after Cape Coral police say they were found burglarizing vehicles. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, officers responded to a call near the 3000 block of Northwest 5th Place around 10:30 p.m. in reference to a suspicious person. Two suspects were described as dressed in dark clothing and riding bicycles.
Lee County giving free transportation to SNAP event in North Fort Myers
Lee County and the School District of Lee County are working together to provide free public transportation to the state’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) event happening Friday through Sunday at the Lee Civic Center in North Fort Myers. Those who want to ride a bus can visit...
Fort Myers Police seek theft suspects
Investigators say the suspects entered Ulta Beauty located at 9370 Ben C Pratt Six Mile Cypress Parkway and grabbed several items and left the store without paying for them.
Suspect caught on camera trying to steal from Home Depot at the Forum
Fort Myers police are looking for a suspect seen in security images trying to steal from the Home Depot store at the Forum. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man wearing a peach-colored shirt with yellow letters spelling “HOLLISTER LONGBOARDS,” gray shorts, a white hat and glasses entered the store at around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.
Two wanted for stealing over $2,000 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two women are on the run after stealing over $2,000 worth of designer fragrances from Ulta Beauty in Fort Myers, and authorities need your help finding the pair. They entered the store located at 9370 Six Mile Cypress Parkway Friday, December 2, according to SWFL...
Lawsuit filed against Pura Vida Medical Spa after death of Naples doctor accused of rape
A Collier County woman has filed a lawsuit against Pura Vida Medical Spa after one of its doctors, who is accused of rape, killed himself while out on bond. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says Dr. Eric Salata was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a welfare check was called when his ankle monitor had not registered movement for eight hours.
Cape Coral Elementary crossing guard warns of missing school zone light
After WINK News’ previous story about drivers speeding near Cape Coral Elementary School, many of our viewers reached out with further concerns. A crossing guard says speeding will continue to be a problem until a more significant issue is fixed. A school zone light pole can be seen at...
Water quality results from after Hurricane Ian
Fox 4 has reports on water quality test results in Southwest Florida in the month after Hurricane Ian.
Two teenagers caught with goods from multiple car burglaries
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A bicycle violation led to the arrest of two juveniles accused of breaking into Cape Coral cars. According to a Cape Coral news release, the Cape Coral Police Department responded to a call about a suspicious person near the 3000 Block of Northwest 5th Place on Dec. 5.
Ex-girlfriend of Uber driver accused of rape speaks out
FORT MYERS, Fla. — NBC2 spoke with a woman who was dating the man accused of raping his Uber passenger. She did not want to show her face on camera but wanted to share how she was deceived. Torres went by the name of Alex for the two years...
NCH surgery cures Naples woman of condition causing regular strokes
Having just one stroke is terrible and potentially life-changing; imagine having them regularly. A Naples woman lived with a rare condition that causes strokes monthly, weekly, or even daily until an NCH brain surgeon offered her a life-changing procedure. The past four years have been a long, arduous journey for...
More victims come forward against Naples doctor accused of rape
UPDATE 12/6: More women are coming forward with claims that they were raped by a Naples doctor. An attorney for one victim of Dr. Eric Salata has revealed that eleven women have come forward to the Naples Police with reports accusing the doctor of some type of sexual misconduct. “Some...
Fort Myers Uber driver accused of raping woman after taking her home
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Deputies said Uber driver Felix Torres dropped off his passenger at Ashlar Apartments, then raped her. Early Sunday morning, cameras around the apartment community caught the moments before the attack. It is what helped detectives track Torres, 37, down. The victim was blurred for her privacy. In the video, you can see a man pulling a mask over his head while he follows her.
Emillions Art making composite pictures of Naples Pier, but need your help
An art dealer is leading the mission to get the Naples community involved in recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian. Emillions Art is looking for help bringing back the iconic landmark, and you can help rebuild the pier by submitting a picture. Emillions Art owner, Marlissa Gardner, spoke with WINK News...
Threats leads to lockdowns at multiple Fort Myer High Schools
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — North Fort Myers High School was placed under a lockdown after a threat was directed towards the school. A representative from the School District of Lee County confirmed to NBC2 that the threat was deemed a hoax. A similar threat was also made at...
