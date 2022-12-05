ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The OnePlus 11 just got leaked – could this be the new Android king?

By Sam Cross
 3 days ago

Make no mistake – if you're excited about the best Android phones on the market right now, next year's offerings should make you giddy with excitement. We've covered devices like the Vivo X90 Pro+ and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra extensively in recent weeks, with the two seemingly ready to do battle for the crown once they're readily available.

But it was never likely to be a two-horse race. Now, popular alternative smartphone manufacturer, OnePlus, might have put their hat in the ring, thanks to leaked details of their soon-to-be-released OnePlus 11 . The information comes courtesy of popular tech tipster, OnLeaks , who has a great track record of delivering early renders and specs for phones – like the Google Pixel 7a , for example.

Following on from the immensely popular OnePlus 10 Pro , the 11 drops the Pro moniker, but not the pro features. In fact, it boasts a spec sheet that should enable it to look very comfortable alongside flagships from the likes of Samsung.

For starters, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be powering things on the OnePlus 11. It's an easy thing to take for granted, but that should mean a decent jump in processing power, which is always a welcome addition on any phone. Interestingly, the leaked specs suggest "up to 16GB of RAM" on the OnePlus 11. That's not a common feature, and should make this handset capable of some serious task-crunching.

The camera on the OnePlus 10 Pro was already very impressive. Shots looks clear and detailed with a real professional air that is the hallmark of a top-tier smartphone. That setup returns to the OnePlus 11, with some extra AI-enhancement to keep it in line with other flagship phone cameras.

The telephoto lens is expected to get a decent boost, too – up to 32MP from the 8MP unit on the previous model. Bizarrely, that seems to have come at the cost of the front facing camera, which is downgraded from 32MP to 16MP. Hopefully that's just a leaked spec error. It feels short-sighted to skimp on a front facing camera in an era when were arguably using them more than ever.

The battery is rated at 5,000mAh, and will feature 100W charging. It's hard to get overly excited about a battery, but credit where it's due – that's good. Coupled with the more efficient processor, a battery of that size should have no trouble seeing out a full day for almost all users.

The OnePlus 11 is expected in early 2023, so keep your eyes peeled for more information soon.

