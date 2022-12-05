Meghan Markle revealed why she was rarely seen in public wearing colour while living in the UK. In the new hotly anticipated Harry & Meghan docuseries on Netflix, the former Suits actress, who started dating Prince Harry in 2016, said: "To my understanding, you can’t ever wear the same colour as Her Majesty [Queen Elizabeth II] if there’s a group event."But then you also should never be wearing the same colour as one of the other more senior members of the family,” Markle continued. "So I was like: ‘Well, what’s a colour that they’ll probably never wear? Camel? Beige? White?'"The...

25 MINUTES AGO