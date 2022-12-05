Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
‘Blue Planet II’ Producer Mark Brownlow Joins Plimsoll Productions as Executive Producer (EXCLUSIVE)
London-headquartered factual producer Plimsoll Productions has hired BAFTA and Emmy-nominated “Blue Planet II” producer Mark Brownlow as an executive producer. Newly backed by ITV Studios, Plimsoll is bringing Brownlow on board to report directly into chief creative officer of natural history and science Martha Holmes. More from Variety.
SFGate
Disney Senior Vice President of Communications Heather Hust Rivera to Exit Company After Almost 20 Years (EXCLUSIVE)
Heather Hust Rivera, the senior vice president of communications at Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED), is exiting the company after nearly two decades, Variety has learned exclusively. “I’m grateful for the incredible opportunities I have had in the past 17 years at Disney, working across multiple businesses with some...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
This is the reason Meghan Markle rarely wore colour while in UK
Meghan Markle revealed why she was rarely seen in public wearing colour while living in the UK. In the new hotly anticipated Harry & Meghan docuseries on Netflix, the former Suits actress, who started dating Prince Harry in 2016, said: "To my understanding, you can’t ever wear the same colour as Her Majesty [Queen Elizabeth II] if there’s a group event."But then you also should never be wearing the same colour as one of the other more senior members of the family,” Markle continued. "So I was like: ‘Well, what’s a colour that they’ll probably never wear? Camel? Beige? White?'"The...
The country’s best ice rink is in the Bay Area but not at Union Square, according to Yelp
A total of three Bay Area ice rinks ranked among 25 locations across the U.S. and Canada.
SFGate
‘The Fortune Handbook’ Director Kelvin Sng Presents Pan-Asian Film ‘Don’t Go Home Tonight’ at ATF
Singaporean filmmaker Kelvin Sng has wrapped his latest film “Don’t Go Home Tonight” and presented it at the Asia TV Forum and Market on Thursday. Sng is known locally as “Million Dollar Director” as his previous films “The Fortune Handbook” (2017) and “Taxi! Taxi!” (2013) both breached the million dollar mark at the Singapore and Malaysia box office. Both those films were comedies and “Don’t Go Home Tonight” is a departure for Sng.
SFGate
Comedian Mo Amer on Chances of a Second Season of Netflix Show ‘Mo,’ His Opposition to Showing ‘Hypersexuality for the Sake of It’
“Ask Netflix!” was Mohammed ‘Mo’ Amer’s response when asked whether or not his hit-comedy show “Mo” will return for a second season. “We won awards, we are one of Variety’s top shows…” he continued, to the great applause of an eager audience at his In Conversation event at the Red Sea Film Festival.
These Bay Area restaurants receive new Michelin Star honors
"California as a whole is definitely a culinary powerhouse."
SFGate
La Puerta Roja Preps ‘The Oxford Murders’ Author Guillermo Martinez Story, Sneak Peeks Demián Rugna’s Next (EXCLUSIVE)
Argentina’s La Puerta Roja, a fruitful production venture between Roxana Ramos’s Aramos Cine (“The Silent Party”) and Fernando Díaz’s Machaco Films (“Terrified”), have secured rights to the short story “Un Gato Muerto,” by esteemed Argentinian author, Guillermo Martínez. The...
SFGate
Valladolid’s Shooting Marketplace: A Unique On-Site Event for Location Managers
As a sector grows, it adds more specialist infrastructure. Taking place Oct. 20-21 and organised by the Feria de Valladolid and Spain Film Commission, Spain’s Shooting Locations Marketplace is a case in point and part of Spain’s drive to consolidate as one of the world’s foremost big shoot locales.
SFGate
Nielsen-Owned Gracenote to Track Disability Representation on TV (EXCLUSIVE)
Nielsen’s TV content analysis company Gracenote will begin tracking on-screen disability representation as part of its inclusion data, which currently covers talent gender, race, ethnicity and sexual orientation. “As of September 2022, there were 923,229 total television program titles available to audiences, up 43% since the third quarter of...
Prince Harry: royals didn’t understand risk to Meghan of racial attacks
Duke and Duchess of Sussex say in Netflix series that media is ‘destroying us’ for calling out racism
SFGate
Antonio Banderas Congratulates Morocco, Speaks About How ‘The Mask of Zorro’ Paved the Way for Spaniards in Hollywood
“In a way, that match represented the personalities of what is going on in our country right now,” said Oscar-nominated actor Antonio Banderas when speaking about the Spanish being eliminated from the World Cup by the neighboring country of Morocco. “The Spanish didn’t know what to do. They were just passing horizontally, but the goal is there! So congratulations to Morocco. What the hell! I was surprised the defeat didn’t hurt me that much. On other days, I would’ve spent three days depressed!”
SFGate
Avocados From Mexico Returns to Super Bowl
February is weeks away, but some advertisers are already starting to sink their teeth into Super Bowl commericals. Avocados From Mexico, an entity created to promote the popular produce item, will return to the Super Bowl, launching what will be its eighth appearance in the event. More from Variety. James...
OpenTable names 5 Bay Area restaurants among 'most beloved' in America
An old-school SF red meat institution, a waterfront Peruvian spot and more.
Comments / 0