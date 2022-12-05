ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Lawmakers Push $300 Fee for Owning an Electric Vehicle

Tennessee’s Republican Governor Bill Lee is considering a set of new road-related rules to fund a proposed transportation infrastructure bill. On the docket: raising the fee electric vehicle owners pay to register their cars. Currently, EV drivers pay $100 in the state every year; under newly announced budged scheme, that would triple to $300.
$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas

Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
TDOT sets temporary potholes fix on rainy day

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said you might see more crews working to fill potholes in the coming days. This is a reminder to be careful on the roads.
Explore Tennesse - Ozone Falls

Tennessee is full of beautiful waterfalls. Whether you live in Tennessee or are visiting for the first time, Ozone Falls is a must-see! Ozone Falls is an impressive 110-foot waterfall, just a short jog from Interstate 40 in Cumberland County. It is easily accessible but I will note here that one downfall is the small parking area. If you go at an off time, you'll have a more accessible time parking and have some quiet time at the waterfall as well. The absolute best part of this waterfall is you can get so many different views of this breathtaking waterfall! A photographer's dream is what Ozone Falls truly is! Views from the top, side, bottom, and for some months out of the year even behind! A very cool side note was that Ozone Falls was one of the waterfalls features in the 1994 movie, The Jungle Book! When you hike to the bottom, you do definitely get that Jungle Book vibe and can definitely understand why this was one of the waterfalls chosen for the movie.
Gov. Lee responds to Titans stadium concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Governor Bill Lee responds to stadium concerns as Metro Nashville City Council members get ready to vote on the possibility of a new home for the Tennessee Titans. One council member said they appreciate Governor Bill Lee’s large investment into this project to help make a...
The average price of gas in Tennessee is below $3 a gallon for the first time in roughly a year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Here's an early Christmas present for drivers: Gas is getting cheaper, and experts said this trend is expected to continue through the holidays. In Tennessee, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas fell roughly 12 cents from last week to $2.94 on Monday, dropping below $3 a gallon on average for the first time in roughly a year, according to GasBuddy.
'Invisible' Home For Sale In Tennessee

When searching for the perfect house to make a home, many perspective buyers look for an abode with unique features, like an in-ground swimming pool in a large backyard or a secret room hidden away behind a bookcase. One home for sale in Tennessee is a standout thanks to its completely unique exterior that makes it look nearly invisible to anyone passing by.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
Rent The Chicken: Tennessee farmer finds unique way to make a profit

LASCASSAS, Tenn. (WKRN) — With the ease of rolling down the aisle at a grocery store plopping food from the checklist into the buggy or better yet, scrolling down the page of a website and clicking items to add to a cart for delivery or pickup, the knowledge of where that food comes from has been lost by many.
Brief break in rain tonight but more is on the way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No surprise here. Historically, December is the second soggiest month of the year, barely trailing July. Good news and bad news here. The good news is that we only have another day-and-a-half of rain before somewhat of a break. The bad news is that a good bit of Thursday and especially Friday morning will be really rainy.
