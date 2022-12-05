Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Tennessee Lawmakers Push $300 Fee for Owning an Electric Vehicle
Tennessee’s Republican Governor Bill Lee is considering a set of new road-related rules to fund a proposed transportation infrastructure bill. On the docket: raising the fee electric vehicle owners pay to register their cars. Currently, EV drivers pay $100 in the state every year; under newly announced budged scheme, that would triple to $300.
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Tenn. could give $60 million in unused pandemic relief money to private schools
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A lot of pandemic relief money could be going to private schools in the state. Tennessee has $60 million in leftover funding, and some lawmakers are trying to make it easier for private schools to apply to use it. The money is leftover from the American...
ValueWalk
$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas
Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
WBIR
TDOT sets temporary potholes fix on rainy day
The Tennessee Department of Transportation said you might see more crews working to fill potholes in the coming days. This is a reminder to be careful on the roads.
Johnson City Press
Tennessee government may not give up portion of state shared sales tax, legislator says
State Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport, told Kingsport city officials Monday there may not be any appetite in the Tennessee General Assembly to give back a portion of state shared sales tax to local municipalities that it doesn’t share. “From what I saw last year, it’s going to have to...
Explore Tennesse - Ozone Falls
Tennessee is full of beautiful waterfalls. Whether you live in Tennessee or are visiting for the first time, Ozone Falls is a must-see! Ozone Falls is an impressive 110-foot waterfall, just a short jog from Interstate 40 in Cumberland County. It is easily accessible but I will note here that one downfall is the small parking area. If you go at an off time, you'll have a more accessible time parking and have some quiet time at the waterfall as well. The absolute best part of this waterfall is you can get so many different views of this breathtaking waterfall! A photographer's dream is what Ozone Falls truly is! Views from the top, side, bottom, and for some months out of the year even behind! A very cool side note was that Ozone Falls was one of the waterfalls features in the 1994 movie, The Jungle Book! When you hike to the bottom, you do definitely get that Jungle Book vibe and can definitely understand why this was one of the waterfalls chosen for the movie.
Firewood deliveries, coat donations during winter seasons in Tennessee
With the temperatures decreasing, most people in East Tennessee are trying to keep warm.
chattanoogacw.com
Gov. Lee responds to Titans stadium concerns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Governor Bill Lee responds to stadium concerns as Metro Nashville City Council members get ready to vote on the possibility of a new home for the Tennessee Titans. One council member said they appreciate Governor Bill Lee’s large investment into this project to help make a...
The average price of gas in Tennessee is below $3 a gallon for the first time in roughly a year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Here's an early Christmas present for drivers: Gas is getting cheaper, and experts said this trend is expected to continue through the holidays. In Tennessee, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas fell roughly 12 cents from last week to $2.94 on Monday, dropping below $3 a gallon on average for the first time in roughly a year, according to GasBuddy.
Governor Lee, Tennessee lawmakers chime in on transgender legislation debate
Three of the first five Senate bills filed affect the LGBTQ+ community.
WBIR
Gas drops below $3 a gallon statewide
AAA the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $2.98 in Tennessee. That's a 12 cent decline since last week.
iheart.com
'Invisible' Home For Sale In Tennessee
When searching for the perfect house to make a home, many perspective buyers look for an abode with unique features, like an in-ground swimming pool in a large backyard or a secret room hidden away behind a bookcase. One home for sale in Tennessee is a standout thanks to its completely unique exterior that makes it look nearly invisible to anyone passing by.
wgnsradio.com
Best 5 Coziest Small Towns in Tennessee - To Visit This Winter [New Study]
(Middle Tennessee) Have you ever been to a town and said to yourself, “This sure is a cozy place!” Chances are good that some of the places you think are nice and comfortable are the same places that others feel at home in as well. The matchmaking platform...
Federal rent assistance program to end in less than a month after almost three years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In around a month, a federal rent relief program will come to an end. The U.S. Treasury Department started the Emergency Rental Assistance Program in 2020 as a way to help people keep their homes in the face of new financial challenges. The program opened up...
Thousands of Tennesseans fall into healthcare 'gray area,' unable to afford health coverage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Troy Young, 53, started working with his father on commercial steam pipes when he was around 14 years old. About seven years ago, Young said the doctor told him he had to stop working physically-challenging jobs. “I was like, 'Sir, that's all I can do,'" Young...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
Man accused of buying an RV with counterfeit money caught in Kentucky
A Tennessee man has been captured in Kentucky after police say he bought an RV from residents in DeKalb County with fake money.
WATE
Rent The Chicken: Tennessee farmer finds unique way to make a profit
LASCASSAS, Tenn. (WKRN) — With the ease of rolling down the aisle at a grocery store plopping food from the checklist into the buggy or better yet, scrolling down the page of a website and clicking items to add to a cart for delivery or pickup, the knowledge of where that food comes from has been lost by many.
wvlt.tv
Brief break in rain tonight but more is on the way
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No surprise here. Historically, December is the second soggiest month of the year, barely trailing July. Good news and bad news here. The good news is that we only have another day-and-a-half of rain before somewhat of a break. The bad news is that a good bit of Thursday and especially Friday morning will be really rainy.
WBIR
