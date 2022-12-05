ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Kansas high school hoop scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here are your Tuesday evening high school basketball scores as they come in from The Associated Press. Girls’ scores Axtell 31, Flint Hills Christian 25 Baldwin 43, Anderson County 29 Bonner Springs 49, Highland Park 36 Chanute 35, Winfield 31, OT Cimarron 61, Southwestern Hts. 35 Crest 49, Erie 45 Elkhart […]
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy