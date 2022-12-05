ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

Snow causes messy roads in the South Sound

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
PUYALLUP, Wash. — In the South Sound, snow and icy conditions forced all campuses in the Puyallup School District to close on Monday.

Over the weekend, Puyallup, Bonney Lake and Edgewood got about 2 inches of snow. Spanaway and Olympia got about an inch.

A viewer shared video of backed up roads, cars spinning out and crashes during the day on Sunday.

Drivers were getting stuck in the middle of roads where snow as snow built up. Later, drivers were also getting stuck in snow banks on the roadside.

KIRO 7 spoke with neighbors who said they were caught off guard by the heavy snowfall.

“We’ve already watched two different car accidents happen at stop lights, and I was like, ‘Oh man this is nuts. It’s nice for the holidays, it’s fun and merry, but it’s also dangerous and scary,” said a Puyallup woman.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department put out a public service announcement on social media Sunday.

Dion
2d ago

I made a trip from South Hill to Yelm yesterday and had a blast! I have a properly equipped vehicle and many years of experience driving in these types of conditions. It's clear that not everyone who lives here has either of those things and should stay home until it all melts away.

Reply
6
Laura
2d ago

I do not miss Washington in the winter. It surprises me how many people either don’t know/forgot how to drive in snow and ice in Washington, you get it at least once a year

Reply
5
Mike Orosco
2d ago

Pitiful, people don't even have the least amount of driving capabilities to drive in a mere pittance of thin slush

Reply
4
 

