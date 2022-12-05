ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama two-year starter enters transfer portal

By Kevin Harrish
 3 days ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide got some bad news on Sunday afternoon when the team was excluded from the College Football Playoff for just the second time in the playoff’s history. The team got even more suprising news on Sunday evening as a two-year starter on the offensive line announced his intent to transfer from the program.

On Sunday evening, starting left guard Javion Cohen announced that he would be entering the transfer portal and leaving the Crimson Tide.

“I want to first think my father for all the blessing he has bestowed upon me. Without him, I am nothing!” Cohen said in his announcement on Twitter. “Second, I would like to thank my support system for being there for me throughout everything. You know who you are.

“Lastly, I would like to thank Coach Saban, his staff, and the entire University of Alabama for supporting me these past three years. It has been a hell of a ride and I’m thankful for the memories and brotherhood I have created over my time here. With all that being said, I would like to announce I am entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining.”

Cohen took over as a starter on the offensive line last season and started 11 games for the Crimson Tide this season

