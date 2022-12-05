Read full article on original website
Related
MyStateline.com
12 best gifts for couples
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gift giving can become a full-time job when you take birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and the holidays into account. It becomes even trickier when you’re buying for couples. You have two sets of tastes and preferences to account for and the gift needs to be enjoyed by both people.
9 Costco Brand Items That Aren’t Worth the Money
Costco is the place to go for anyone who wants to stock up on bulk items, prepare for a party or big event, and save money while doing so. The buying in bulk mentality, however, can often lead people...
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
MyStateline.com
Give your feet a gift this season from The Good Feet Store
As Maria says, your body is a home and your feet are the foundation, so you have to take care of them! Whether you are looking to start your teens off with a supportive foundation at soccer practice or arthritis has limited the amount of shoe styles you can enjoy, The Good Feet Store has you covered with specially made foot inserts. You can stop by to see Maria and learn more about the inserts with a free consultation, and you can enter to win a $75 gift card and a stocking packed with goodies from The Good Feet Store at on the GDS contest page.
5 Easy Side Gigs That Pay Well
If you're angling to open a second income stream, the first thing you probably want to know about any side hustle you're considering is what it pays -- but what you should be asking is how hard the...
MyStateline.com
Best fireplace tools
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The winter months may bring frightful weather outdoors, but fireplace lovers rejoice in the opportunity to heat their homes with the traditional warmth and ambiance of a crackling fire. However, it can be difficult to build your fire, maintain its heat and keep everything safe, clean and organized without the proper tools.
MyStateline.com
Get permanent jewelry in seconds with Zavius Jewelers
The newest trend in jewelry is permanent jewelry, a bracelet, necklace or anklet that you don’t have to take on and off, because there is no clasp! The team at Zavius shows how quickly you can get permanent jewelry and why there’s something for everyone this holiday season at Zavius.
McDonald's is selling 50-cent double cheeseburgers Thursday and Friday
McDonald's has a deal on double cheeseburgers on Thursday and Friday this week. Order one for 50 cents in the fast food chain's mobile app.
Comments / 0