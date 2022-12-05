ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

12 best gifts for couples

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gift giving can become a full-time job when you take birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and the holidays into account. It becomes even trickier when you’re buying for couples. You have two sets of tastes and preferences to account for and the gift needs to be enjoyed by both people.
Give your feet a gift this season from The Good Feet Store

As Maria says, your body is a home and your feet are the foundation, so you have to take care of them! Whether you are looking to start your teens off with a supportive foundation at soccer practice or arthritis has limited the amount of shoe styles you can enjoy, The Good Feet Store has you covered with specially made foot inserts. You can stop by to see Maria and learn more about the inserts with a free consultation, and you can enter to win a $75 gift card and a stocking packed with goodies from The Good Feet Store at on the GDS contest page.
5 Easy Side Gigs That Pay Well

If you're angling to open a second income stream, the first thing you probably want to know about any side hustle you're considering is what it pays -- but what you should be asking is how hard the...
Best fireplace tools

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The winter months may bring frightful weather outdoors, but fireplace lovers rejoice in the opportunity to heat their homes with the traditional warmth and ambiance of a crackling fire. However, it can be difficult to build your fire, maintain its heat and keep everything safe, clean and organized without the proper tools.
Get permanent jewelry in seconds with Zavius Jewelers

The newest trend in jewelry is permanent jewelry, a bracelet, necklace or anklet that you don’t have to take on and off, because there is no clasp! The team at Zavius shows how quickly you can get permanent jewelry and why there’s something for everyone this holiday season at Zavius.

