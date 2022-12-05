ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, MI

abc12.com

Fenton woman to appear on 'The Big Spin' for possibility of $2 million prize

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Fenton woman is among five people selected to appear on the Michigan Lottery's "The Big Spin" show, where they will win at least $100,000. Kaitlyn VanDamme and the four other contestants from Sterling Heights, Allen Park, Detroit and Lansing will get to spin "The Big Spin" wheel on TV. Prizes range from $100,000 to $2 million.
FENTON, MI
100.7 WITL

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI
Recycling Today

Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan

The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
BAY CITY, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

