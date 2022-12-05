Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Major supermarket chain opening two new stores in Michigan next monthKristen WaltersMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
He did it! Michigan’s Brayden Lape makes it all the way into ‘The Voice’ finals
He was the youngest of the 16 finalists and is a very inexperienced singer, but that didn’t stop this small-town Michigan teen from a rare achievement. 16-year old Brayden Lape has made it into the finals on “The Voice.”. Lape, who is from Grass Lake near Jackson, learned...
What Are The Chances of Michigan Having a White Christmas in 2022?
Growing up in Howell, I never really thought much about having a white Christmas because we almost always had some snow on the ground. As a young adult, I moved to Grand Rapids to work at a country radio station, and the first winter I got to experience lake effect snow, it put a whole new meaning to a white Christmas.
This is Michigan’s favorite Taylor Swift album, data says
Taylor Swift is the biggest star in music. And she’s coming to Michigan when she brings her “Eras Tour” to Ford Field in Detroit for a pair of shows on June 9 and June 10. The tour will feature songs from several of Swift’s record-breaking albums, providing...
abc12.com
Fenton woman to appear on 'The Big Spin' for possibility of $2 million prize
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Fenton woman is among five people selected to appear on the Michigan Lottery's "The Big Spin" show, where they will win at least $100,000. Kaitlyn VanDamme and the four other contestants from Sterling Heights, Allen Park, Detroit and Lansing will get to spin "The Big Spin" wheel on TV. Prizes range from $100,000 to $2 million.
Powerball results for 12/07/22; jackpot worth $100 million
LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot continues to grow as there was no winner of the $100 grand prize for the drawing held on Wednesday, Dec. 7. That means the drawing on Saturday, Dec. 10 will be worth $116 million with a cash option of $61.3 million. The Powerball...
These Are The 10 Michigan Cities With Highest Divorce Rates
If you feel like you are unlucky in love, it's not you - it may just be the city you live in. Marriage is not a fairy tale. Contrary to what we are told, a lot of couples do not live happily ever after. Marriage is a job, you have to work at it. If a couple cannot make it work, more often than not they quit.
Live Mega Millions numbers for 12/06/22; jackpot worth $354 million
LANSING, MI -- There have 14 consecutive Mega Millions drawing without a winner leading to the drawing on Tuesday, Dec. 6 being worth $354 million. The cash option for tonight’s drawing is worth $189.3 million. MLive will be providing live results of tonight’s drawing and will update this story...
'He was a wonderful doctor.' Well-known metro Detroit vet dies in car crash
Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in metro Detroit died unexpectedly in a car crash over the weekend
wcsx.com
Michigan is Losing Residents, and They’re Moving to This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
There has only been one wolverine sighting in Michigan in the last 200 years — So what makes us "The Wolverine State"?
On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Brian Fisher explores just how Michigan got the nickname of “The Wolverine State” and what exactly happened to the largest member of the weasel family.
Letter from the Editor: Get ready, Michigan – climate migrants will be seeking ‘a pleasant peninsula’ in droves
I have lived my entire life in Michigan, from the Detroit area to the shadow of Mighty Mac to a curious region called Michiana and many places in between. I love the culture, the northern woods and the pristine lakes, from Great to small. What’s not to like, right?
Feldman Automotive Opens First Free-standing Jeep Dealership in Southeast Michigan
New Hudson-based Feldman Automotive Group today officially opened its 19th dealership — Feldman Jeep of Clarkston — the first free-standing Jeep dealership in southeast Michigan. Representatives from Feldman Automotive Group, […] The post Feldman Automotive Opens First Free-standing Jeep Dealership in Southeast Michigan appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
One Michigan City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Recycling Today
Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan
The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
Tv20detroit.com
Police: U-M's Mazi Smith was speeding with Glock 19, multiple rounds of ammo
ANN ARBOR, Mich. W(XYZ) — Michigan football co-captain Mazi Smith was carrying a Glock 19 firearm and multiple rounds of ammunition when he was pulled over by Ann Arbor police on October 7, according to court records. He was estimated to be driving more than twice the speed limit.
Best weather model holding tight on late Friday snow swath across southern Michigan
A potential snow for southern Michigan is a few days away. The best weather model in this timeframe is continuing to show a swath of accumulating snow. The second best model is now starting to come around to an idea of some snow accumulation. I really think it’s amazing over...
Friday’s Michigan snow: Another great way to track it
The storm system coming through the Great Lakes Friday and Saturday shows up on a forecast map that’s probably a new look for you. We can track the upper-level storm system center. This often gives us a much clearer idea of where the storm will track. First off, this...
HometownLife.com
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
Mystery Solved! Owner Found After Michigan Vehicle Abandoned Following Hurricane
A Facebook post that featured a mysterious abandoned vehicle with Michigan license plates led to the mystery being solved. Marianne King Williams posted in a Higgins Lake, MI group a photo of a Ford Flex that was abandoned in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, after Hurricane Ian in September. The front of the vehicle says Higgins Lake.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
23K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 2