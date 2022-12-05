Read full article on original website
No cost classes promote becoming your own boss
JOPLIN, Mo. —Does the thought of working another year for someone else make you want to become your own boss?. If so, you aren’t alone, in more ways than one. “We do see an influx of people looking to consider, or thinking about or wanting to launch a new business,” said Ken Surbrugg, Consultant, Small Business Development Center.
Broadband options expand in Newton County
STELLA, Mo. — Some of the most rural areas of Southwest Missouri will soon see a big boost in internet service. “Over the past few years, you know, with the pandemic and everything we’ve noticed that there has been definitely more a demand for higher bandwidth speeds,” said Kendall Williams, Le-Ru Telephone.
“The Alliance of Southwest Missouri” needs help with end-of-year fundraising
JOPLIN, Mo. — An area organization needs your help to take advantage of a matching grant. Like most nonprofits, the Alliance of Southwest Missouri in Joplin holds a year-ending fundraising campaign. This year, the stakes are even higher than in years past thanks to a $10,000 matching grant from...
“Joplin Bright Futures” is asking for the community’s help
JOPLIN, Mo. — Officials with “Joplin Bright Futures” are asking for the community’s help. They’re looking for donations of shelf-stable food and winter clothing. They’d like to get them to students before the Christmas break. “We are in need of new coats and the...
GMFS MSSU Holiday Happenings!
We’re happy to welcome Ryan Orcutt from MSSU! He’s here to tell us about all the goings-on at MSSU. With the Makers Market, Carriage Rides and many other events. You and yours won’t want to miss all they have to offer for the holidays!
Taylor Performing Arts Center renovation nearing completion
JOPLIN, Mo. — Good news out of Missouri Southern. The overhaul inside the “Taylor Performing Arts Center” is almost finished. Construction crews are currently installing new seating. When that’s complete, there will be a total of 1,700 seats. That’s less than before, but the new ones...
Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny
Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set.
Grove visionary pioneer to be honored by the community
GROVE, Okla. – A former newspaper editor, judge, and businessman will be enshrined Tuesday night as the Grove Wall of Honor recipient for this year. Samuel C. Platt (1856-1928) will be honored at a regular Grove City Council meeting for his many contributions made to the community, said Debbie Bottoroff, city manager.
The Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment was raided in 1933, listed on the National Register in 2009, and rentable today
Garage apartment in south Joplin, MO where Bonnie and Clyde stayed for 2 weeks.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On April 13, 1933, the Joplin Police Department raided the apartment above a garage after questionable behavior was reported by neighbors. This was the hideout for the Barrow Gang and has been named the Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment. On May 22, 2009, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Joplin call center partners with JPD
JOPLIN, Mo. — An area company partners with the Joplin Fire Department to help make this Christmas more special for children. For the 5th year in a row, employees with the Alorica Call Center in Joplin have brought in toys to be given to kids in need. To date,...
Around 200 sick in an SEK school district; cleaning scheduled
A 4-State school district closes for the rest of the week starting tomorrow due to hundreds being out sick.
Annual “Penny Wars” raises money for kids in need
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Junior high students have been engaged in their annual “Penny Wars” for the past week. Kids in different lunch periods have been competing against each other to see which group could bring in the most money, and that included the kind that also folds.
Students donating blankets to the “Carthage Humane Society”
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Special education students in Jennifer Lowe’s room at Columbian Elementary in Carthage are putting the finishing touches on a blanket project. They tied knots along the edges, which is a way for them to work on their fine motor skills. The blankets will then be...
Legendary Webb City football coach announces retirement
WEBB CITY, Mo. — A legend in local high school football announces he’s retiring. Webb City High School Coach John Roderique made the announcement Monday:. “I am so proud to be a part of this amazing community, school, and Webb City Football. For the past 26 years, I’ve been able to do what I love—every single day. What an honor and privilege it has been. Thank you to the administrators, teachers, and staff. And, special thanks to the assistant coaches and young men who have poured their hearts into our program.”
Carriage Rides & More at MSSU This Friday
Carriage rides, tree lighting, Makers Market, plus the showing of the classic “A Christmas Story” all at Missouri Southern’s Holiday Happening event happening this Friday! This is free and open to the campus and community. All the details and more here (including the first ever look at the Christmas themed Roary!).
In-home vaccination program in Newton County
SENECA, Mo. — An in-home vaccination program is now available through a “Prater’s Pharmacy.”. It’s partnering with the “Missouri Pharmacy Association” and the “Department of Health and Senior Services” to offer the service. It’s a need the pharmacy first noticed during the...
Rapha House is moving to a new location
JOPLIN, Mo. — The new year will bring with it a lot of changes for a worldwide ministry based in Joplin. 2023 will be a milestone for Rapha International, a faith-based organization that helps women and young girls to get out of human trafficking. They’ll be celebrating their 20th...
Neosho High School’s new Performing Arts Center continues construction
NEOSHO, Mo. — Things are progressing nicely at Neosho High School and its new “Performing Arts Center.”. Crews are focusing on drywall and electric work. There are still a few months to go until the facility can open, but school leaders are hoping that happens before the end of the school year.
Pryor roper makes leaderboard in Vegas National Finals Rodeo
Las Vegas, Nev. — This year marks Coleman Proctor’s seventh trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas, Nev. and so far he remains on the leaderboard. As of Tuesday, Proctor pulled in $48,629 at the NFR and has won $159,321 over the course of the 2022 season, which includes his NFR earnings.
GMFS Half-Hour Highlights!
In this morning’s Half-Hour Highlights Howie and Bubba show us some sights from their visit to last night’s Joplin Christmas Parade! We recap other parades happening around the area. And we tell you about some important recalls, as well as warnings about holidays scams.
