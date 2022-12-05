WEBB CITY, Mo. — A legend in local high school football announces he’s retiring. Webb City High School Coach John Roderique made the announcement Monday:. “I am so proud to be a part of this amazing community, school, and Webb City Football. For the past 26 years, I’ve been able to do what I love—every single day. What an honor and privilege it has been. Thank you to the administrators, teachers, and staff. And, special thanks to the assistant coaches and young men who have poured their hearts into our program.”

WEBB CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO