Ga. police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’, ‘violent’ man wanted across two states
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Sandersville police would like to locate an armed and dangerous man with violent tendencies. Rikishi Pernell Colclough, A.K.A. “Snoody,” has multiple warrants out of multiple counties in Georgia and also in South Carolina. He is accused of shooting a 9 mm round into the...
WJCL
Triple Homicide: Investigators say 3 teens dead, 4th injured in Georgia apartment complex shooting
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are investigating after an overnight shooting claimed the lives of three teenagers. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived to the West Club Apartments on Stevens Drive around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the teens suffering from gunshot wounds.
1 Dead, 1 hurt after shooting and attempted armed robbery in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are investigating an armed robbery that left a man dead on Watson Boulevard on Monday night. Police say they responded to a call around 9:44 p.m. about an armed robbery at American Philly N Wing on 1307 Watson Boulevard near Vernon Drive.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Two men arrested, third on the run after burglarizing Macon gas station Monday
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been arrested, and a third is on the run after deputies say they burglarized a Macon gas station early Monday. In a media release, deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office say they were called to the Murphy Express Gas Station on Gray Highway just after 4 a.m. Monday because their alarm was going off. While on the way to the gas station, deputies were told one of the suspects had driven away in an SUV. Thanks to a tip, deputies found the suspects on S. Richard Street and arrested them.
Warner Robins police say restaurant worker shot, killed armed robber in self-defense
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Police say a Warner Robins restaurant employee who shot and killed an armed robber was acting in self-defense. "About 9:45 p.m. last night, there was a call received to 911 about a robbery in progress," Sergeant Justin Clark recalled. The call came in from the...
Police arrest man in November 12 Perry Housing Authority shooting
PERRY, Ga. — Perry police have arrested a man wanted in a shooting that put one person in the hospital last month. According to a news release from the Perry Police Department, a call came in just before 1:30 a.m. on November 12 about a shooting at the Perry Housing Authority located on 822 Perimeter Road. When they made it to the scene, officers found a person shot in the lower abdomen. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent for surgery.
84-year-old Daniel Edward Casey Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Macon on Sunday morning. The accident happened at the intersection of Northside Drive and Riverside Drive in macon. The 84-year-old Daniel Edward Casey was driving a Nissan Rogue northbound on Riverside Drive when he attempted to turn left onto Northside Drive, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
41nbc.com
2 burglary suspects arrested in Macon, one remains on the loose
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested two burglary suspects, but deputies are still trying to track down a third man. Just before 4:00 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a burglary at the Murphy Express Gas Station located at 1402 Gray Highway. On the way to the scene, deputies were informed the suspects had fled in SUV. A tip then helped deputies find the suspects on South Richard Street, and take two of the three into custody without incident.
WMAZ
One in custody, three on the run after chase in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Several Houston County Schools went on lockdown after a traffic stop led to a fight and a foot chase, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Officers tried to stop a Chevy Camaro without a tag just before 11 a.m. on South Davis Drive near Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Multiple teens shot at West Club Apartments in Macon
MACON — Several teens were shot and two killed during a shooting at an apartment complex in Macon just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies responded to the West Club Apartments, regarding multiple people shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 16-year-old boy unresponsive and two 18-year-old boys and a 14-year-old...
3 Georgia teens dead, 14-year-old critical after shooting at apartment complex
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers told Channel 2 Action News they responded to 159 Stevens Drive, at West Club Apartments, at around 1:30...
Ga. man heading to federal prison as part of meth trafficking ring
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A middle Georgia man will spend the next two decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to meth trafficking charges. Reginald Lowe, 41, was sentenced to serve 20 years with another four years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
3 teens dead after shooting at West Club apartments in West Macon
MACON, Ga. — Three people are dead and one hurt after a shooting in West Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff's confirmed they are investigating the shooting that happened at the West Club apartment complex on Steven Drive. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says it happened after 1 a.m. on...
wgxa.tv
Bibb Co. school leaders looking for owner of class ring found in west Macon parking lot
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A good Samaritan in Macon is trying to find the rightful owner of something they found in a west Macon parking lot. In a post on Facebook, the Bibb County School District says someone found a class ring belonging to a 1987 graduate of Southwest High School in a parking lot.
wgxa.tv
DOJ says Warner Robins 'career criminal' to serve 20 years on meth charges
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man who the Department of Justice says has a career violent past has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his part in a meth trafficking organization in Warner Robins. 41-year-old Reginald Lowe, who was already serving a sentence for an aggravated assault...
41nbc.com
Perry Police: 1 in custody in connection with November shooting
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is now in custody in connection with a November shooting that required the victim to undergo surgery. A Perry Police Department news release says Thomas Parrish was taken into custody on Sunday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He’s charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and reckless conduct.
atlantanewsfirst.com
84-year-old man killed in car crash in Bibb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An 84-year-old man was killed in a crash crash in Bibb County Dec. 4. Daniel Edward Casey was driving north on Riverside Drive before 11 a.m. when his car was struck by a car going south. Both drivers were transported to Atrium Health, where...
Georgia career criminal gets 20-year sentence for meth trafficking
MACON – A career offender with a violent criminal history who participated in a middle Georgia drug trafficking network responsible for distributing approximately 16 kilograms of methamphetamine has been sentenced to serve 20 years in federal prison resulting from an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation centered in Warner Robins.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County woman used Amazon for insurance fraud, authorities say
ATLANTA - A woman from Clayton County is wanted for insurance fraud after investigators said she submitted a fake claim and tried to cash in on the money. Angelina Cortez, 47, from Rex was charged with one count of insurance fraud in Henry County. Investigators said Cortez filed an insurance...
Man dead after car crash on Riverside and Northside Drive in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a crash on Riverside and Northside Drive on Sunday according to a press release. 84-year-old Daniel Casey was driving a Nissan Rouge going north in Riverside Drive when he went to make a left turn onto Northside Drive. They say Casey's...
13WMAZ
