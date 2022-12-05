ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Archie’s accent, new Lilibet photos revealed in ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is an all-American boy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s three-year-son Archie stole a little bit of his parent’s spotlight in the docuseries “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix when viewers heard him speak for the first time, reports the Sun. In the heartwarming scene, the 38-year-old Prince Harry can be seen birdwatching with the youngest royal on their patio in Montecito, California. The footage is captured by Markle, 41, who — alongside the duo — is watching the hummingbirds near their house. Avid bird watcher Prince Harry can be heard telling his son to be quiet and enjoy nature. “We...
Here’s how much Netflix paid Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for documentary

They’re getting the royal treatment. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed an estimated $100 million deal with Netflix for their bombshell docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” according to reports by Forbes. Per the alleged agreement, the duke and duchess are expected to produce an array of content for the streaming giant, including documentaries, films, children’s shows, docuseries and more. The multi-million dollar deal with the platform has contributed to their amassing wealth, which they’ve rebuilt since stepping away from the British monarchy in 2020. The rift between the defiant couple and the rest of the royals began when Meghan claimed she was not...
