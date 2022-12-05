They’re getting the royal treatment. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed an estimated $100 million deal with Netflix for their bombshell docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” according to reports by Forbes. Per the alleged agreement, the duke and duchess are expected to produce an array of content for the streaming giant, including documentaries, films, children’s shows, docuseries and more. The multi-million dollar deal with the platform has contributed to their amassing wealth, which they’ve rebuilt since stepping away from the British monarchy in 2020. The rift between the defiant couple and the rest of the royals began when Meghan claimed she was not...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO