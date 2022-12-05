ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CoinTelegraph

Bullish on Bitcoin, US Senator Ted Cruz wants Texas to be a crypto oasis

United States Senator Ted Cruz wants to make the American state of Texas an oasis for Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. Speaking at the Texas Blockchain Summit 2022 in late November, the politician empathized how the crypto industry can be strategic for the U.S. energy supply and technological development. Cruz...
msn.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
cryptoglobe.com

Bloomberg Strategist Expects Crypto Market to Come Out ‘Ahead’ in 2023

On Tuesday (6 December 2022), Mike McGlone, a Senior Macro Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), shared his thoughts on the crypto market. In the latest edition of Bloomberg Intelligence’s “Crypto Outlook” report, McGlone (and the three contributing analysts he worked with on...
CoinTelegraph

The FTX collapse continues to unfold, BlockFi announces bankruptcy filing and Kraken settles a sanctions breach: Hodler’s Digest, Nov. 27 – Dec. 3

Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. BlockFi files for...
The Independent

Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty

A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
CoinDesk

Crypto Markets Today: Gensler Restates SEC’s Crypto Authority

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler isn’t waiting for new powers from Congress to enforce securities laws against crypto companies, though he said Wednesday that it would be good to have more money and additional reach beyond U.S. borders. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today,...
coingeek.com

Hero Mining in the Philippines hit with unregistered digital mining firm warning

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the Philippines has issued a public advisory against Hero Mining International Group for offering unregistered securities to members of the public. Hero Mining has been offering Filipinos the chance to earn profits on their investments in mining equipment. Investors can earn up to...
CoinDesk

Gensler Says SEC Is Fine Going After Crypto With Its Current Authority

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler isn’t waiting for new powers from Congress to enforce securities laws against crypto companies, though he said Wednesday it would be good to have more money and additional reach beyond U.S. borders. Gensler, who declined to specifically talk about failed crypto...
crowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase Predicts 50% Plunge in Revenue in 2022

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange, is not having a very good year. In fact, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently commented in an interview that revenue in fiscal year 2022 is expected to be half of what the exchange delivered in 2021. The crypto ice age has claimed...
CoinDesk

Crypto Infrastructure Firm Blockstream Seeks to Raise Funds at 70% Lower Valuation: Bloomberg

Crypto infrastructure firm Blockstream is looking to raise funds at a valuation that may be under $1 billion, according to a Bloomberg report, citing sources. This would be a significant cut in valuation for the firm, which raised a $210 million Series B at $3.2 billion in 2021. The firm had acquired Israeli bitcoin mining hardware manufacturer Spondoolies in 2021.
fanthatracks.com

The Most Famous Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin and Ethereum

