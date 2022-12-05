Read full article on original website
Related
Crypto lenders are suffering as bitcoin miners are unable to pay back gigantic loans
As miners fail to pay back loans, crypto lenders are stuck with a bunch of mining rigs as collateral.
CoinTelegraph
Bullish on Bitcoin, US Senator Ted Cruz wants Texas to be a crypto oasis
United States Senator Ted Cruz wants to make the American state of Texas an oasis for Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. Speaking at the Texas Blockchain Summit 2022 in late November, the politician empathized how the crypto industry can be strategic for the U.S. energy supply and technological development. Cruz...
msn.com
Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis
Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Family Is Moving More Than $1 Million Into Decentralized Exchanges After Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
Is bitcoin about to soar in 2023? Or plunge even further?
After FTX's bankruptcy, bitcoin’s value took a turn for the worse. What is the future of bitcoin?
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Predicts Incoming 1,370% Bitcoin (BTC) Rally – Here’s His Timeline
Venture capitalist Tim Draper is doubling down on a prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) goes on a parabolic rally to $250,000 sooner than just about everyone thinks. In a new interview with CNBC, the billionaire says he’s adding six months to his previous bull run prediction that put the king crypto asset at six figures by the end of 2022.
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
cryptoglobe.com
Bloomberg Strategist Expects Crypto Market to Come Out ‘Ahead’ in 2023
On Tuesday (6 December 2022), Mike McGlone, a Senior Macro Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), shared his thoughts on the crypto market. In the latest edition of Bloomberg Intelligence’s “Crypto Outlook” report, McGlone (and the three contributing analysts he worked with on...
CoinTelegraph
The FTX collapse continues to unfold, BlockFi announces bankruptcy filing and Kraken settles a sanctions breach: Hodler’s Digest, Nov. 27 – Dec. 3
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. BlockFi files for...
Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty
A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Gensler Restates SEC’s Crypto Authority
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler isn’t waiting for new powers from Congress to enforce securities laws against crypto companies, though he said Wednesday that it would be good to have more money and additional reach beyond U.S. borders. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today,...
coingeek.com
Hero Mining in the Philippines hit with unregistered digital mining firm warning
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the Philippines has issued a public advisory against Hero Mining International Group for offering unregistered securities to members of the public. Hero Mining has been offering Filipinos the chance to earn profits on their investments in mining equipment. Investors can earn up to...
CoinDesk
Gensler Says SEC Is Fine Going After Crypto With Its Current Authority
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler isn’t waiting for new powers from Congress to enforce securities laws against crypto companies, though he said Wednesday it would be good to have more money and additional reach beyond U.S. borders. Gensler, who declined to specifically talk about failed crypto...
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase Predicts 50% Plunge in Revenue in 2022
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange, is not having a very good year. In fact, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently commented in an interview that revenue in fiscal year 2022 is expected to be half of what the exchange delivered in 2021. The crypto ice age has claimed...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Binance auditor confirms reserves, 3AC founders subpoenaed, and Crypto Twitter drama
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Dec. 6 includes Polygon co-founder hitting back against ‘jealous’ competition, Crypto.com CEO addressing ‘FUD,’ Binance auditors confirming Bitcoin reserves, and more. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal went on the defense against “ecosystems who are feeling defeated &...
Cryptoverse: Forget crypto winter, this is a bitcoin 'bloodbath'
Dec 6 (Reuters) - "I'm nearly bankrupt," says Jad Fawaz, a crypto trader in Abu Dhabi. "I'm laughing because there's no point in exerting more depression and more frustration about it."
CoinDesk
Crypto Infrastructure Firm Blockstream Seeks to Raise Funds at 70% Lower Valuation: Bloomberg
Crypto infrastructure firm Blockstream is looking to raise funds at a valuation that may be under $1 billion, according to a Bloomberg report, citing sources. This would be a significant cut in valuation for the firm, which raised a $210 million Series B at $3.2 billion in 2021. The firm had acquired Israeli bitcoin mining hardware manufacturer Spondoolies in 2021.
fanthatracks.com
The Most Famous Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin and Ethereum
Instead of keeping their money in bank accounts, people nowadays have a more innovative way to save it, that is, by investing their money in different avenues. For the creation of more money and to fulfill their financial goals, people are ready to take risks now because it leads to greater rewards. No doubt, there are a variety of options available for investment purposes like mutual funds, shares, real estate, bonds, cryptocurrencies, and many more. However, out of all these, Crypto-currency is the new-age investment option that is gaining much popularity among people. If you are looking for a reputable trading platform, you may visit Qumas AI and start your trading journey.
Comments / 0