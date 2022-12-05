ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Three Dodgers Make All-MLB Second Team for 2022 Season

The Dodgers had two players make the All-MLB First Team, and almost quicker than we had time to muster outrage about the guys who were snubbed, MLB announced the Second Team and addressed most of our concerns. Three Los Angeles stars made the Second Team, giving L.A. five honorees overall.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Report: Walker and Philadelphia in Agreement on Deal

The Philadelphia Phillies and starting pitcher Taijuan Walker are in an agreement on a deal per a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan. Walker's deal is reportedly for four years and is valued at $72 million. Without a qualifying offer attached to him, the Phillies felt more inclined to bid on him knowing they would not lose a draft pick.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Rangers, Dodgers Starter Agree to Contract

The Texas Rangers have added a second veteran starting pitcher as they have reportedly agreed to a deal with Los Angeles Dodgers free agent Andrew Heaney. There are multiple reports of the agreement, with The Dallas Morning News the first. The New York Post reported it’s a two-year deal with an opt-out. Heaney must pass a physical.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Will Aaron Judge Be Named Captain of Yankees? It’s Up to Hal Steinbrenner

If Aaron Judge is to be named the Yankees’ next captain, the decision will come from Hal Steinbrenner. Judge agreed to a nine-year, $360 million contractwith the Yankees on Wednesday morning, opting to remain in pinstripes instead of signing with the Giants or Padres. While Judge’s pact is not official yet, some are already wondering if the MVP’s deal comes with a new title.
Wichita Eagle

Re-signing Zack Greinke could be biggest offseason move for Kansas City Royals

The biggest free-agent splash the Kansas City Royals make this winter very well might be bringing back one of their own veteran players. The Winter Meetings began this week with the front office personnel of all 30 Major League Baseball teams gathered in one place, which typically sets the stage for trades and big-name free-agent signings that will set the tone for the upcoming season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Rule 5 Draft Results: Yankees Lose Another Pitcher to Mets

After already claiming Stephen Ridings off waiversearlier this offseason, the Mets have plucked another pitcher from the Yankees’ farm system. The Mets used the 27th overall pick in the Major League phase of Wednesday’s Rule 5 Draft on right-handed reliever Zach Greene. As a Rule 5 pick in the Major League phase, the 26-year-old must stay on the Mets’ 26-man roster for the entire 2023 season or be offered back to the Yankees.
Wichita Eagle

Aaron Judge Agrees to Record-Setting Contract With Yankees

SAN DIEGO — When the Yankees lost to the Red Soxin the American League Wild Card Game in October of 2021, Aaron Judge made his intentions clear as he prepared to enter the final year of his contract with New York. "I want to be a Yankee for life,”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Is Kendrick Nunn Done?

When your Los Angeles Lakers inked free agent Kendrick Nunn to a two-year, $10.3 million mid-level exception contract in the summer of 2021, many voices across the NBA media thought the deal was actually a fairly savvy move: L.A. would be getting a reserve guard who could provide instant offense in the regular season, and help pick up some of the scoring burden for Lakers stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers Rumors: Is L.A. Unwilling To Send Out First-Rounders In Deals?

When it comes to improving the team, are your Los Angeles Lakers really open to snoozing on the MVP-level output of All-NBA center Anthony Davis this season?. A source informed Ric Bucher of Fox Sports that a trade including either of the team's two movable future first-round draft picks, in 2027 and 2029, "ain't happening."
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy