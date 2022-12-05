Read full article on original website
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Man Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker in Pet Theft Sentenced to 21 YearsNews TenderLos Angeles, CA
Amazon Studios in Culver City: The Future of Filmmaking is HereHerbie J PilatoCulver City, CA
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Says Gavin Lux is Open to Any Role and Position Next Season
With Trea Turner signing with the Phillies, the Dodgers are even more officially on the hunt to figure out who their starting shortstop will be in 2023. If they don't bring in someone from outside the organization, Gavin Lux appears to be the leading candidate for the job. While meeting...
Three Dodgers Make All-MLB Second Team for 2022 Season
The Dodgers had two players make the All-MLB First Team, and almost quicker than we had time to muster outrage about the guys who were snubbed, MLB announced the Second Team and addressed most of our concerns. Three Los Angeles stars made the Second Team, giving L.A. five honorees overall.
Dodgers: Miguel Vargas Expected to Impact LA Next Season, Where Ever He Ends Up Playing
With Justin Turner currently off the roster and Gavin Lux likely to shift to shortstop, the infield is open for players to step up. Among the names to keep an eye on belongs to Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas. Vargas has bee apart of the Dodgers organization since 2018 but made...
Report: Walker and Philadelphia in Agreement on Deal
The Philadelphia Phillies and starting pitcher Taijuan Walker are in an agreement on a deal per a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan. Walker's deal is reportedly for four years and is valued at $72 million. Without a qualifying offer attached to him, the Phillies felt more inclined to bid on him knowing they would not lose a draft pick.
Rangers, Dodgers Starter Agree to Contract
The Texas Rangers have added a second veteran starting pitcher as they have reportedly agreed to a deal with Los Angeles Dodgers free agent Andrew Heaney. There are multiple reports of the agreement, with The Dallas Morning News the first. The New York Post reported it’s a two-year deal with an opt-out. Heaney must pass a physical.
Will Aaron Judge Be Named Captain of Yankees? It’s Up to Hal Steinbrenner
If Aaron Judge is to be named the Yankees’ next captain, the decision will come from Hal Steinbrenner. Judge agreed to a nine-year, $360 million contractwith the Yankees on Wednesday morning, opting to remain in pinstripes instead of signing with the Giants or Padres. While Judge’s pact is not official yet, some are already wondering if the MVP’s deal comes with a new title.
Re-signing Zack Greinke could be biggest offseason move for Kansas City Royals
The biggest free-agent splash the Kansas City Royals make this winter very well might be bringing back one of their own veteran players. The Winter Meetings began this week with the front office personnel of all 30 Major League Baseball teams gathered in one place, which typically sets the stage for trades and big-name free-agent signings that will set the tone for the upcoming season.
Kansas City Royals GM J.J. Picollo: We’re not giving up on MJ Melendez playing catcher
MJ Melendez showed that he could be an everyday contributor for the Kansas City Royals while learning to play the outfield on the fly. He did enough to make himself the likely everyday left fielder for next season. But the Royals aren’t ready to abandon the idea of Melendez playing...
Rule 5 Draft Results: Yankees Lose Another Pitcher to Mets
After already claiming Stephen Ridings off waiversearlier this offseason, the Mets have plucked another pitcher from the Yankees’ farm system. The Mets used the 27th overall pick in the Major League phase of Wednesday’s Rule 5 Draft on right-handed reliever Zach Greene. As a Rule 5 pick in the Major League phase, the 26-year-old must stay on the Mets’ 26-man roster for the entire 2023 season or be offered back to the Yankees.
KC Royals escape Rule 5 Draft unscathed ... and add intriguing minor-league prospect
The Kansas City Royals didn’t have their farm system pilfered during the major-league phase of MLB’s Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday afternoon. While they did lose a player in the Triple-A phase of the draft, they also added a high-upside, low-risk addition of their own. The biggest perceived...
The Royals are betting on internal improvement. Matt Quatraro believes he has the staff for it
The Kansas City Royals’ limited ability to add payroll combined with a desire to continue to commit to their top young talent means that a lot of the onus for improving the on-field product falls upon new manager Matt Quatraro and his coaching staff. The first-year skipper was hired...
Aaron Judge Agrees to Record-Setting Contract With Yankees
SAN DIEGO — When the Yankees lost to the Red Soxin the American League Wild Card Game in October of 2021, Aaron Judge made his intentions clear as he prepared to enter the final year of his contract with New York. "I want to be a Yankee for life,”...
Lakers News: Is Kendrick Nunn Done?
When your Los Angeles Lakers inked free agent Kendrick Nunn to a two-year, $10.3 million mid-level exception contract in the summer of 2021, many voices across the NBA media thought the deal was actually a fairly savvy move: L.A. would be getting a reserve guard who could provide instant offense in the regular season, and help pick up some of the scoring burden for Lakers stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.
Dodgers: Despite Missing Out On Top Pitchers, LA Aims to Add Rotation Depth
Dave Roberts spoke to the media on Tuesday at the Winter Meetings. Among the topics he spoke about was the Dodgers missing out on the top pitchers — Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander — who the team showed interest in. The team also watched Tyler Anderson sign with...
Lakers Rumors: Is L.A. Unwilling To Send Out First-Rounders In Deals?
When it comes to improving the team, are your Los Angeles Lakers really open to snoozing on the MVP-level output of All-NBA center Anthony Davis this season?. A source informed Ric Bucher of Fox Sports that a trade including either of the team's two movable future first-round draft picks, in 2027 and 2029, "ain't happening."
Lakers News: Why One Expert Believes L.A. Shouldn’t Wait Until Mid-Month To Make A Deal
Doug McKain, our intrepid Lakers 248 video commentator, has the latest scuttlebutt on potential Lakers deals, and indicates why he feels your Los Angeles Lakers should do what they can to make a trade before December 15th, when most players signed to new deals in 2022 free agency across the league can become trade-eligible.
