Read full article on original website
Related
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
Wichita Eagle
Tesla Stock Steady As Report Says Musk Could Pledge Shares To Back Twitter Loans
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares bumped higher Thursday amid reports that bankers are preparing to ask Elon Musk to pledge more of his stock in the clean-energy carmaker against loans linked to his $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Bloomberg reported that Musk may need to provide margin loans...
Wichita Eagle
Carvana Defiant in Face of Alarms About Possible Bankruptcy
Carvana undoubtedly is facing the biggest crisis in its 10 years of existence. For several weeks now the online car dealership has been the subject of speculation about its financial condition and the prospect of a bankruptcy filing. The private-equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO) - Get Free Report and...
Wichita Eagle
‘Origins of life’ may be revealed by world’s largest telescope, now under construction
Questions about the origins of life and whether it exists on other planets have captivated countless scientists throughout history. Long-awaited answers may soon be provided by the world’s largest telescope, now being built, which will peer deep into the universe. The radio telescope, known as SKA-Low, will be composed...
China's Xi meets Saudi crown prince on high-stakes visit
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince met Thursday on an Arab outreach visit that has earned a rebuke from Washington, reaching deals in areas including energy and infrastructure. Xi also met with Prince Mohammed's father, 86-year-old King Salman, signing a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement first reached during Xi's last visit in 2016, state media reported.
Comments / 0