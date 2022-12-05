ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wichita Eagle

Tesla Stock Steady As Report Says Musk Could Pledge Shares To Back Twitter Loans

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares bumped higher Thursday amid reports that bankers are preparing to ask Elon Musk to pledge more of his stock in the clean-energy carmaker against loans linked to his $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Bloomberg reported that Musk may need to provide margin loans...
Wichita Eagle

Carvana Defiant in Face of Alarms About Possible Bankruptcy

Carvana undoubtedly is facing the biggest crisis in its 10 years of existence. For several weeks now the online car dealership has been the subject of speculation about its financial condition and the prospect of a bankruptcy filing. The private-equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO) - Get Free Report and...
AFP

China's Xi meets Saudi crown prince on high-stakes visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince met Thursday on an Arab outreach visit that has earned a rebuke from Washington, reaching deals in areas including energy and infrastructure.  Xi also met with Prince Mohammed's father, 86-year-old King Salman, signing a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement first reached during Xi's last visit in 2016, state media reported. 
