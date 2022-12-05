ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Portugal World Cup squad after controversial decision

Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the Portugal World Cup squad after he was left on the bench against Switzerland. Despite Portugal’s successful World Cup so far, it hasn’t been the greatest tournament for Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has struggled to perform consistently throughout the tournament and was recently dropped to the bench against Switzerland, with the manager’s decision proving right after they won the game 6-1.
The Guardian

Manchester United have moved on from Cristiano Ronaldo, insists Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United have moved on from Cristiano Ronaldo’s messy departure from the club last month. Ten Hag was not willing to discuss the saga in depth when asked by the club’s in-house TV channel, MUTV, in an interview that was aired on Wednesday. Rather, the Dutchman insisted his focus was on the future as he looks to continue the rebuilding job at Old Trafford that he began when he arrived in the summer.
Yardbarker

PSG chief confirms stance on potential signing of Cristiano Ronaldo

PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi has confirmed their stance on potentially signing former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo’s contract at Manchester United was recently terminated, with the Portuguese striker now in need of a new club. At 37 years old, Ronaldo may find it difficult to find a club willing to pay his wages, but Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Ronaldo’s lawyers were currently checking over an offer from Saudi Arabia.
Post Register

Which World Cup starlet can replace Messi and Ronaldo?

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not ready to say goodbye to the World Cup just yet. But the clock is ticking on their careers and Qatar could be the last time we see them on soccer’s biggest stage.
Distractify

Qatar Could Be Cristiano Ronaldo's Last Chance to Win a World Cup

When it comes to soccer (or football), Cristiano Ronaldo is considered one of the greatest players of all time. The 37-year-old professional athlete is Portugal’s most-capped player and the country's all-time leading goalscorer, having led the national team to victory several times. Article continues below advertisement. The sportsman is...
BBC

World Cup 2022: 'Cristiano Ronaldo reduced to role of superstar nobody wants'

Cristiano Ronaldo was reduced to the role of the superstar nobody wants after Portugal followed Manchester United's lead in deciding they might just be better off without him. And better off without him they certainly were as Portugal rewarded coach Fernando Santos's courage in dropping his country's sporting icon with the complete attacking performance and a 6-1 win over Switzerland that sets up a World Cup quarter-final against Morocco.

