Cristiano Ronaldo is now causing trouble for Portugal at the World Cup after his dramatic Manchester United exit
Ronaldo appeared to react angrily to being substituted during Portugal's most recent match at the World Cup in Qatar.
Cristiano Ronaldo spotted walking down the tunnel as Portugal team-mates stay on pitch to celebrate famous World Cup win
CRISTIANO RONALDO left his team-mates celebrating on the pitch as he walked down the tunnel at the end of Portugal's win over Switzerland. Portugal won 6-1 in the last-16 clash to set up a tie with Morocco. Ronaldo was dropped by manager Fernando Santos after throwing a strop following his...
Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo didn't start Portugal's game against Switzerland in the round of 16 of the World Cup
FOX Sports
The 'FIFA World Cup Now' crew agrees with Portugal's decision to not start Ronaldo against Switzerland
Portugal's Head Coach Fernando Santos has decided to not start Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland. The "FIFA World Cup Now" weigh in on the decision.
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Portugal World Cup squad after controversial decision
Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the Portugal World Cup squad after he was left on the bench against Switzerland. Despite Portugal’s successful World Cup so far, it hasn’t been the greatest tournament for Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has struggled to perform consistently throughout the tournament and was recently dropped to the bench against Switzerland, with the manager’s decision proving right after they won the game 6-1.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Benching Criticized by Partner Georgina Rodríguez
Portugal sat the world-famous star during its victory over Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.
Georgina Rodriguez Posts Statement On Cristiano Ronaldo's Benching After Portugal Shine Without Him
Ronaldo's girlfriend urged coach Fernando Santos to reinstate "the best player in the world" to his starting XI for Portugal's next World Cup game.
CBS Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Portugal World Cup team? Portuguese FA denies exit threat rumors ahead Morocco game
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk out of their World Cup squad following a row with head coach Fernando Santos. Portuguese publication Record reported on Thursday that Ronaldo, without a club since his contract with Manchester United was terminated on the eve...
Cristiano Ronaldo ready to sign for Champions League club after the World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to join a new club after the World Cup – and he doesn't want to go to Saudi Arabia
Manchester United have moved on from Cristiano Ronaldo, insists Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United have moved on from Cristiano Ronaldo’s messy departure from the club last month. Ten Hag was not willing to discuss the saga in depth when asked by the club’s in-house TV channel, MUTV, in an interview that was aired on Wednesday. Rather, the Dutchman insisted his focus was on the future as he looks to continue the rebuilding job at Old Trafford that he began when he arrived in the summer.
Yardbarker
PSG chief confirms stance on potential signing of Cristiano Ronaldo
PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi has confirmed their stance on potentially signing former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo’s contract at Manchester United was recently terminated, with the Portuguese striker now in need of a new club. At 37 years old, Ronaldo may find it difficult to find a club willing to pay his wages, but Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Ronaldo’s lawyers were currently checking over an offer from Saudi Arabia.
Post Register
Which World Cup starlet can replace Messi and Ronaldo?
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not ready to say goodbye to the World Cup just yet. But the clock is ticking on their careers and Qatar could be the last time we see them on soccer’s biggest stage.
Gonçalo Ramos: Meet the striker who replaced Cristiano Ronaldo and made World Cup history at Qatar 2022
Talk about performing under pressure and making an impression at Qatar 2022, Gonçalo Ramos certainly rose to the occasion for Portugal.
Soccer-Ronaldo benched for Portugal's last-16 clash with Switzerland
LUSAIL, Qatar, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Portugal coach Fernando Santos benched skipper and all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo for their World Cup last-16 clash against Switzerland on Tuesday, with veteran defender Pepe taking the captain's armband.
Qatar Could Be Cristiano Ronaldo's Last Chance to Win a World Cup
When it comes to soccer (or football), Cristiano Ronaldo is considered one of the greatest players of all time. The 37-year-old professional athlete is Portugal’s most-capped player and the country's all-time leading goalscorer, having led the national team to victory several times. Article continues below advertisement. The sportsman is...
BBC
World Cup 2022: 'Cristiano Ronaldo reduced to role of superstar nobody wants'
Cristiano Ronaldo was reduced to the role of the superstar nobody wants after Portugal followed Manchester United's lead in deciding they might just be better off without him. And better off without him they certainly were as Portugal rewarded coach Fernando Santos's courage in dropping his country's sporting icon with the complete attacking performance and a 6-1 win over Switzerland that sets up a World Cup quarter-final against Morocco.
