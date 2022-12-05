Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United have moved on from Cristiano Ronaldo’s messy departure from the club last month. Ten Hag was not willing to discuss the saga in depth when asked by the club’s in-house TV channel, MUTV, in an interview that was aired on Wednesday. Rather, the Dutchman insisted his focus was on the future as he looks to continue the rebuilding job at Old Trafford that he began when he arrived in the summer.

1 DAY AGO