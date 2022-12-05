ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Wichita Eagle

Travis Kelce On Lost Fumble Against Bengals: ‘I Handed Them One’

CINCINNATI — The Bengals held Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in check during their 27-24 win on Sunday. Germaine Pratt even forced a Kelce fumble that flipped the game's momentum as Cincinnati trailed in the fourth quarter. Kelce was reticent to give Pratt a lot of credit during an...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Bengals Playmaking TE Hayden Hurst Doubtful to Play Against Browns

It's looking like the Cincinnati Bengals are going to be without their tight end Hayden Hurst in week 14 against the Cleveland Browns. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that Hurst is doubtful to play this week with a calf issue. The last time the two teams met, Hurst caught...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Browns Place WR Anthony Schwartz on IR, Claim WR Jaelon Darden from Waivers

The Cleveland Browns placed second-year wide receiver Anthony Schwartz on injured reserve. To fill his roster spot and give them another receiver, they put in a waiver claim on Jaelan Darden, a second-year wide receiver who was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Schwartz was put into concussion protocol as...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Numerous Ravens Given A Rest in First Practice of Steelers Week

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh gave several of his players a rest on Wednesday as they get ready for another black and blue game against the Steelers. However, left tackle Ronnie Stanley was a full participant. Defensive end Calais Campbell, wide receiver Devin Duvernay, outside linebacker...
Wichita Eagle

Patriots ‘Other’ Pass-Rusher Draws Praise From Peers, Bill Belichick

FOXBORO — New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche is experiencing somewhat of a renaissance in what has otherwise been a discordant season for the team. Through 10 games played in 2022, the third-year Michigan product has already amassed career-highs in total tackles (19, five of which went for loss), quarterback hits (seven) and seven sacks. Ranking only behind fellow linebacker Matthew Judon (13 sacks), Uche has become quite the formidable pass-rush threat.
MICHIGAN STATE
Wichita Eagle

Man of the Year nomination reminds that Patrick Mahomes is gift that keeps on giving

All of a sudden nearly five years ago now, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made his NFL debut in Denver. Mahomes’ performance that night, including his scrambling 30-yard completion through a thicket and a thimble to Demarcus Robinson, was the start of a monumental change in the trajectory of the franchise and the psyche of Chiefs fans.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Indiana Cornerback Tiawan Mullen Declares for NFL Draft

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football took another hit on Wednesday when cornerback Tiawan Mullen declared for the NFL Draft. Mullen's decision to forgo his fifth-year of eligibility doesn't come as a surprise – he considered leaving for the NFL last offseason – but that doesn't lessen the the impact of his loss.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Wichita Eagle

Pete Carroll: Seahawks Looking for ‘Hard to Get’ Win Over Panthers

On paper, this Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers should be an easy win for the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks boast a 7-5 record and lay claim to the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff race, while the Panthers sit at 4-8. However, the Panthers aren't too far out of the playoff picture themselves.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Bakhtiari’s Knee Leads to Tricky Decision About Future

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ list of offseason questions runs deeper than quarterback. Who will be the blind-side protector for that quarterback?. It took three surgeries to get David Bakhtiari back on the field following the torn ACL that perhaps kept the Packers out of the Super Bowl in 2020. After missing almost all the 2021 season and the first couple games of the 2022 season, Bakhtiari has been excellent when he’s played.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Dolphins Offensive Line Getting Reinforcements

The most important piece on the Miami Dolphins offensive line is still dealing with an injury, but help is on the way to the position group and it could mean some changes down the line. Tackle Terron Armstead did not practice Wednesday when the Dolphins began their on-field preparation for...
Wichita Eagle

Week 14: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out myweekly player rankings.
Wichita Eagle

Browns Digest Week 14 Staff Picks

Week 14 of the NFL's regular season kicks off with a Thursday night game between a team on a three game winning streak and a team with three wins, period. The Browns Digest Staff has their picks in for the week and are united with their pick to start off the week.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

History Reveals What Broncos Should do With Russell Wilson

Russel Wilson is having an awful 2022 season for the Denver Broncos. There is no doubt of that fact, especially compared to his typical quarterbacking skills of the past. Many analysts and fans are spending significantly too much time on the salary cap websites trying to figure out just how painful it would be for Denver to cut Wilson. Before anyone starts a campaign to have Wilson jettisoned from the team, let’s examine some factual data to understand whether the actual situation in Denver is truly dire or if there is a ray of hope for the future.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Quintez Cephus Returns to Lions Practice

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus has battled numerous injuries since he was drafted by the team in 2020. On Wednesday, he returned to practice at the team's Allen Park facility, opening his 21-day clock. The team will have three weeks to decide to activate him or end his 2022...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

LISTEN: Mavs Officially Streaking & ‘Believing’ After Gutsy Win in Denver

When the Dallas Mavericks take on the Milwaukee Bucks at American Airlines Center on Friday night, the circumstances will be much different than they were 10 days ago. The Mavs entered Milwaukee on Nov. 27 on the second night of a back-to-back having lost three straight games. This time, they'll enter the rematch having three days of rest while riding a three-game winning streak.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy