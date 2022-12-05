Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Street Fighter 6 Release Date Seemingly Leaks Ahead of The Game Awards
The PlayStation Store appears to have leaked the release date for Street Fighter 6 after temporarily listing the game as a June 2 launch. As spotted by ResetEra user Neoxon and shared on Twitter (below) by industry insider Wario64, the alleged release date isn't confirmed as of yet but does contribute to rumours that a full reveal is coming later today at The Game Awards 2022.
IGN
I.G.I. Origins Receives New Gameplay Trailer Filled with Stealth Takedowns, Action, Explosions and more
I.G.I Origins, the prequel to the hit 2000 shooter title, Project I.G.I has received a new gameplay trailer. The trailer with the title "The World of I.G.I Origins", features new pre-alpha gameplay footage from developers Antimatter Games. It shows some exciting moments that fans might soon get to try in the upcoming title.
IGN
Elden Ring's Colosseum DLC Is Real, Free, and Releasing Tomorrow
FromSoftware has confirmed that Elden Ring's long-rumoured colosseum DLC is real, and it's available tomorrow, December 7, for free. Revealed in a new trailer (below), the Colosseum Update unsurprisingly adds new PvP modes that lets players can face off in the grand arenas scattered around The Lands Between. The trailer...
IGN
Steam Lists Star Wars Jedi: Survivor With a March 2023 Release Date
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is so far only confirmed to launch sometime in 2023 but the game's Steam page listed a March 15 release date before quickly removing it. As shared by industry insider Wario64 on Twitter (below), the now now-altered page was updated earlier today to include the date alongside new preorder bonuses but these have since been removed.
IGN
Twitch Streamer Amouranth Gets a Gift Including $69,000, Private Security, iPhone 14 Pro Max From Anonymous Fan
Popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa, who is popularly known as Amouranth, revealed in a stream on October that her husband controlled her and abused her. The whole situation became viral and Amouranth later updated fans on her situation, stating that she was seeking legal and emotional counsel. Now, the streamer is able to live her life freely and a fan of hers wanted to give her some gifts to cheer her up.
IGN
Chained Echoes - Official Launch Trailer
Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES-style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Chained Echoes is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
IGN
Samurai Maiden - Official Launch Trailer
Samurai Maiden is a Hack 'n Slash RPG that follows the story of 21st-century high school student, Tsumugi Tamaori, who is summoned in her sleep to the historic Sengoku period and the smoldering Honnoji Temple. Experience fast-paced action as this everyday girl slays demons and slashes her way through the chaos. Samurai Maiden launches today on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
IGN
Fortnite Chapter 4 Map
A new, fractured island takes form in Fortnite Chapter 4. Will you discover all the landmarks this season, taking in sights both fresh and familiar?. On this page of IGN's Fortnite wiki guide, learn the new layout of the Fortnite Chapter 4 map and where to find all the new points of interest to land during this new season.
IGN
Genshin Impact - Official 'Faruzan: Legacy of Knowledge' Character Overview Trailer
Genshin Impact adds Faruzan to the roster of playable characters. Faruzan can manipulate Anemo making her useful when paired with her ancient trinkets. Utilize her charged-up Anemo shots from her bow, her Elemental Skill Wind Realm of Nasamjnin, her Elemental Burst The Wind's Secret Ways, and more. Faruzan is available now in Genshin Impact on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android.
IGN
Seriously, Nintendo, It’s Time to Release a Switch Pro
The Nintendo Switch has a performance problem. This isn’t news for Switch fans (or haters). The limitations of its humble Nvidia Tegra X1 chip were visible in early exclusives like Xenoblade Chronicles 2, which ran at 720p docked yet sometimes dipped below 30 frames per second. Still, the issues were rarely distracting.
IGN
Horizon Chase 2 - Official Japan World Tour Expansion Trailer
Horizon Chase 2 is an arcade racer that has just received an expansion. The Japan World Tour Expansion brings new content based on the geography and culture of Japan, allowing them to race through the high-tech cities, mystic dojos, beautiful gardens, and deep forests. The Japan World Tour Expansion for Horizon Chase 2 launches today on Apple Arcade.
IGN
Chapter 3D
There are four possible routes players can take in the third chapter. The fourth path is given if you disagree to Leonar's plan when you meet him at the Arkhaiopolis of Rhime in Chapter 2B.
IGN
Microsoft Raising Prices on New, First-Party Games Built for Xbox Series X|S to $70 in 2023
Xbox is preparing to join other major games publishers in raising the prices of its major new first-party titles from $60 to $70. Beginning in 2023, games built for Xbox Series X|S including Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Starfield will cost $69.99 USD at launch. While Xbox has noted that regional pricing may differ, it has not yet given specifics for other countries.
IGN
Fallout 76 - Nuka-World on Tour Official Launch Trailer
The traveling road show, Nuka-World on Tour, has officially set up permanent residence in Appalachia! Head to the fairgrounds in the Ash Heap region to find new Public Events, square off against the monstrous Ultracite Titan, try games of skill in the Nukacade, meet new characters, earn rewards, and more!
IGN
Call of the Sea - Official VR Trailer | Upload VR Showcase
Retrace Harry's footsteps in Call of the Sea VR, an adventurous trek through the jungle and sea, filled with puzzles and danger and a potential transformation into a sea creature. The CR title is coming to Meta Quest 2 in Q2 2023.
IGN
Genius Invokation Match Types
Genius Invokation is a game mode in Genshin Impact that involves cards that are inspired by the game itself. The characters and NPCs in the game also play Genius Invokation which would then allow you to challenge them to matches. These matches are played in rounds and will only end after all of the character cards are defeated.
IGN
4-7 Red Ring Locations
This stage sees Sonic back in the Speed Highway zone, tasking Sonic once again with running fast and collecting five red coins! For a full breakdown of the stage, check out our full walkthrough!
IGN
What You Need To Know About the New Combat Runner: Ninja Must Die
Ninja Must Die is an upcoming fast-paced mobile game that is easy to learn and a challenge to master, releasing on iOS and Android devices on December 14th. From the ink-wash painting visual style to an intriguing mystery to the chance to conquer bosses with friends, Ninja Must Die has options for all types of gamers.
IGN
The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2 First Look Clip
A first look at a scene from Season 2, which first debuted at NYCC. Stream The Legend of Vox Machina now, only on Prime Video.
22 Screenshots Of Recent Tinder And Bumble Interactions That Show How Exhausting Modern Dating Is
A reminder that it's hard out there.
Comments / 0