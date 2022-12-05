ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomlin all business with fan, 'Man, I'm f***ing working'

By Andrew Limberg
 3 days ago

One Steelers fan learned that when Mike Tomlin is in the middle of a football game, you don’t disturb him.

A man named Fernando Perez on Twitter posted a video he took of Tomlin walking down a hallway during half time.

“Coach Tomlin, let’s go for the win man,” Perez said to the Steelers head coach with a thumbs up.

Tomlin wasn’t having any of it responding, “Man, I’m f***ing working.”

The camera goes back to Perez who has a surprised look on his face.

Perez’s post on Twitter said, Isn’t halftime technically a break from work?”

Asked by another user how he was able to get to that part of the stadium and how he felt about Tomlin’s response, Perez said, “Fan with a ticket, our suite was next to the player’s walkway. I thought it was funny. He was in the zone and didn’t feel like talking; no hurt feelings.”

A video posted after the game was over showed Tomlin was a little more receptive to the crowd saying, “Appreciate ya’ll,” as he walked off the field with defensive captain Cam Heyward.

Guess whenever “he’s in a hot kitchen” Tomlin doesn’t have time for pleasantries.

Catrina Johnson
2d ago

Working or not. That comment was unwarranted and unnecessary. Go lose the last 4...

Cathy Molinari
2d ago

He is an embarrassment to say the least. A lot of class, all low.

