ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

'I'll be surprised if Desmond [Ridder] doesn't start the next game,' Dave Archer says

By Knox Bardeen, Morning Show W John Hugh
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31FtLy_0jXrtDTA00

Through 12 games, Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith had been a staunch supporter of Marcus Mariota, especially as the fan base started calling for a change at quarterback. Smith's tone seems to have changed after Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Instead of Smith's usual hardline show of support for Mariota, the Atlanta head coach said that the team will evaluate everything as the Falcons enter their bye week: "Every job."

While we don't have an official announcement, and won't for some time since the Falcons don't play again until December 18, former Atlanta quarterback and current color analyst for the Atlanta Falcons Radio Network Dave Archer shared his candid opinion with "The Morning Show with John Fricke and Hugh Douglas."

"I'll be surprised if Desmond (Ridder) doesn't start the next game, to be honest with you," Archer said and doubled down later in the show speaking on Atlanta's loss to Pittsburgh. "This one felt different to me. I will be surprised if Desmond Ridder is not the guy when we play New Orleans."

Mariota's completion percentage has gone down in each of the last three weeks, as has his quarterback rating. He's also not thrown for more than 186 yards in a game since Week 8. Stats aside, Archer uses the eye test as reasoning for his belief that Mariota may have lost his starting job.

"This was a game, for the first time for me in watching the quarterback play that got a little sideways for him," Archer said. "He had an opportunity four or five times to make plays that he just flat missed. He had missed some during the year, but there had been plays where he made up for it and there had been reasons why, potentially, they weren't moving the ball on offense."

Archer told Fricke & Hugh that he understood the frustration this season from the fanes, but Mariota had usually "done a lot of stuff to keep [the Falcons] in games." Mariota didn't show that to Archer on Sunday.

"This game he missed guys," Archer said. "There were guys open, there were guys that he just didn't see and read. For me it was the first time all year long that it felt like… had he made a play that was there that you were going to win the football game."

Ridder, who was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, hasn't thrown a pass in a regular season game this year. With the bye week here for the Falcons, Atlanta has 13 days to decide if the first-year quarterback from Cincinnati's first attempt will come against the Saints.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Legendary NFL Head Coach Was Furious With The Saints

The New Orleans Saints made some baffling decisions late in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. They played all the hits on "how to lose a 13-point lead" in the final five minutes of the game. Whether it was throwing on 3rd and short to running back Mark Ingram not getting an easy first down with daylight in front of him, to Dennis Allen's horrendous clock management, it was all bad.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
NFL Analysis Network

Browns Get Crushing Injury News After Big Week 13 Win

The Cleveland Browns kept their playoff hopes alive in Week 13, picking up a victory over the lowly Houston Texans. It was far from a perfect game, as Deshaun Watson looked rusty running the offense in his debut after being suspended for the first 11 games of the season. However, the defense was on point as they were the most recent unit to crush the Texans.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Raphael Warnock has message for Georgia Bulldogs

Former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker is currently running as a Republican against incumbent Raphael Warnock in the Georgia senate race in a vicious, close, and highly controversial run-off election. However, it was Warnock who spent the weekend hanging out with Bulldogs fans basking in their SEC Championship Game victory over LSU.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Georgia Tech's New Coach Has A Warning For Kirby Smart

Brent Key is feeling himself right now down in Atlanta. He was just hired to be Georgia Tech's full-time head football after serving as the interim head coach for part of the 2022 season and is fired up about it. During his introductory press conference on Sunday, he touched on...
ATLANTA, GA
Fox 19

Bengals sign long-time punter Kevin Huber to practice squad deal

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Just days after being waived by the Bengals, a Cincinnati native is returning to the team on a practice squad deal. Kevin Huber was signed to the Bengals practice squad on Wednesday, the team announced. The University of Cincinnati product is currently in his 14th season, all...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Dolphins Are Signing Former No. 1 Overall Draft Pick

The Miami Dolphins fell out of first place in the AFC East with their loss to the San Francisco 49ers yesterday and now find themselves dealing with offensive line injuries as they try to get back on track. With starting offensive tackle Austin Jackson heading to injured reserve, the Dolphins...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for December 7, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl

Cardinals worked out TE Austin Allen, TE Dominique Dafney, QB Carson Strong, and WR Calvin Jackson. Bills DE Von Miller underwent surgery for ACL surgery. Cowboys designated LT Tyron Smith to return from I/R. Denver Broncos. Broncos worked out WR Jaelon Acklin, WR Kaion Julien-Grant, QB Nathan Rourke, TE Kahale...
NFL Analysis Network

Saints’ Chris Olave Is 2nd WR Since 1970 To Accomplish This

The New Orleans Saints surprised a lot of people when they used the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave. It wasn’t the fact that they picked a wide receiver which was surprising, as they were widely expected to add a pass catcher to their roster one way or another this offseason. It was that they picked Olave where they did.
BUCKEYE, LA
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons have Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded player

Forget being the best player at his position, Atlanta Falcons offensive guard, Chris Lindstrom has officially become one of the best players in the entire NFL. He has been the leader of an offensive line that is springing holes open for a Falcons running game that is better than it has been in decades. He deserves more credit for the impact he is having on this team.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Canadian Football Quarterback Is Meeting With 3 NFL Teams

Nathan Rourke will keep auditioning for an NFL opportunity. The 24-year-old quarterback is drawing interest after throwing 25 touchdowns for the CFL's BC Lions. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rourke will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday and the Denver Broncos on Tuesday after meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders last week.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Seahawks in Week 14

FOX (Late) Blue: Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth) Red: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen) Red: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston) Green: Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma) Blue: Houston Texans vs. Dallas...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Report: Braves believe they have the prospect capital to make a big trade

With the Mets signing Justin Verlander and the Phillies coming to an agreement with Trea Turner, the expectation is for the Braves to make a splash at some point. The easiest path for that to happen is by re-signing Dansby Swanson, but he has no shortage of suitors. Alex Anthopoulos won’t agree to a deal that he believes will handcuff the franchise financially in the future.
247Sports

College Football Playoff: ESPN predicts Georgia's outcome

Georgia is headed back to Atlanta to play in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl where they'll take on No. 4 Ohio State on Dec. 31, 2022. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. and ESPN will broadcast the game. On Monday, ESPN provided its prediction on how the matchup between the Dawgs and Buckeyes will unfold.
ATHENS, GA
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell explains plan for Jameson Williams vs. Vikings

What did Dan Campbell say about Jameson Williams?Will Jameson Williams play gunner for the Detroit Lions moving forward?. On Saturday, news broke that the Detroit Lions were activating rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams for their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. When that news broke, fans and media members were extremely excited to finally get to see Williams play in an NFL game. Though he did play in the game, he only played a handful of snaps, and he did not have a single target. According to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, the plan for Williams could look different this week against the Minnesota Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy