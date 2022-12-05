ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson falls to an HBCU — in wrestling

By HBCU Gameday Newswire
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fogob_0jXrtCaR00

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Allen University wrestling team out-maneuvered NCWA foe Clemson University 31-15 on the road Sunday afternoon in Clemson.

After Clemson got out to a fast 6-0 lead with a fall at 125 lbs, Allen stormed back with three straight wins to take a 15-6 lead after junior Nyshaad Hannon ‘s forfeit win at 133, freshman Quincy Gash 10-6 decision win at 141 and junior Drevon Wallace ‘s first period fall at 149 lbs.

Junior Moise Toussaint then fell 8-2 at 157 lbs before Allen put together three more consecutive wins at the next three weight classes to take a commanding 25-9 lead after 8 bouts. Sophomore Ya’Donnis Hardaway got the victory at 165 winning by an 8-3 decision before junior Terrence Mills hung on to win 13-9 at 174 lbs. Junior Michael Jackson then grabbed a 12-4 major decision win at 184 lbs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FEnaY_0jXrtCaR00



Allen University Freshman Emmanuel Velasquez then earned a win via forfeit at heavyweight for the Jackets.

Located in Columbia, South Carolina, Allen University annonunced earlier this year that it will be sponosoring a women’s wrestling program as well.

Allen improves to 3-1 on the season and will next head to Averett University in Virginia for the Cougar Duals next Sunday. Allen will match up with Averett at 10 am, Southwest VA CC at Noon, Wheeling Univ (WV) at 1:30 and finally Newport News Apprentice (Va.) at 3 PM.

The post Clemson falls to an HBCU — in wrestling appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Gamecocks Finalize 2023 Schedule with Non-Conference Slate

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team announced its non-conference schedule this morning (Tuesday, Dec. 6), with the annual three-game series against Clemson and the neutral site game against North Carolina in Charlotte as part of the out of conference slate. The Gamecocks will open 2023 with...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJCL

Williams signs with South Carolina State University

WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. — Islands High School softball star Aaliyah Williams signed with South Carolina State University on Wednesday with her parents by her side. The right-handed pitcher has been a standout, multi-sport, student-athlete for the Sharks since she was a freshman. However, softball was always her main sport.
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

USC’s Cardoso Named SEC Player of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball junior center Kamilla Cardoso earned the first SEC Player of the Week award of her career, the league office announced today. Cardoso was the Gamecocks’ top scorer and second-best rebounder of the week, hitting her Gamecock career-high points in both South Carolina victories.
COLUMBIA, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Barnwell’s Tyler Smith to play in North-South Bowl Game

Barnwell’s star running back, Tyler Smith, will play in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North-South Bowl game on Saturday, December 10th at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach. Kickoff is set for 12:30 and the announcement of South Carolina’s Mr. Football Award will be presented during half-time. Smith is...
BARNWELL, SC
fsrmagazine.com

Walk-On's Opens in Clemson, South Carolina

The Clemson community is about to have their new go-to destination for cheering on their beloved Tigers when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Located at 403 College Ave., the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration at 10 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Clemson partners and Walk-On’s executive team. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year! The winner will be randomly selected and announced on opening day.
CLEMSON, SC
WLOS.com

Rosman High School football coach relieved of duties

ROSMAN, N.C. (WLOS) — After three years with the program, Rosman High School head football coach, Dusty Robinson, has been relieved of his coaching duties. A press release from Transylvania County Schools announced on Tuesday that the school would be parting ways with Robinson after he lead the Tigers for the past three years.
ROSMAN, NC
CBS Sports

Winthrop vs. South Carolina State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Current Records: South Carolina State 1-8; Winthrop 4-5 The South Carolina State Bulldogs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 87.22 points per contest before their game Tuesday. They will head out on the road to face off against the Winthrop Eagles at 7 p.m. ET at Winthrop Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
ROCK HILL, SC
abccolumbia.com

A ‘Night of Fashion’ takes place in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Curtis Wilson talks with Stoi, a designer who is hosting a ‘Night of Fashion’ fashion show. It takes place Saturday, December 10th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the The Robert Mills House & Gardens. Visit https://www.stoisdesigncompany.com/event-details/nacht-der-mode-night-of-fashion for tickets.
COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

Wildfire Under Investigation, Murder Suspects Arrested in HenCo.

Asheville Schools Extend Interim Superintendent Contract. (Asheville, NC) -- Asheville's interim superintendent will serve through the end of the school year. The district's board of education approved a six-month contract extension for Dr. Jim Causby on Friday. A deeper search for a permanent superintendent is expected to start later this month when new school board members are sworn-in. The previous superintendent, Gene Freeman, retired this fall.
ASHEVILLE, NC
News19 WLTX

Is Columbia more sinful than Charleston? A new study says yes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new WalletHub study lists South Carolina cities as among the "Most Sinful Cities in America." In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local HBCU gets 90K grant to help recruit, train black male teachers

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University wants to get more black male teachers in the classroom, and thanks to a $90 thousand dollar grant donated to the university for their Call Me MiSTER program, they are one step closer to making it a reality. School officials say the grant will help them increase efforts to recruit and train black male teachers.
ORANGEBURG, SC
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy