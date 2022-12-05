Halti Taps Spinnova Fiber, Imogo Dyeing for New Urban Parka

Finnish outdoor brand Halti has revealed its first product made from Spinnova fiber—a water-resistant and windproof parka fashioned from Spinnova ’s sustainable circular material plus cotton.

The Cyclus unisex parka is part of Halti’s newly launched Kallio by Halti collection featuring pieces that are fit for urban environments but carrying the same high-performance qualities as all of Halti’s outdoor apparel . The parka jacket will be available for purchase in spring 2023.

“We have extremely high criteria for all the materials we use at Halti,” Halti CEO Aki Kuusilehto said. “Not only do we look for recyclability and sustainability, but the materials we use must withstand wear and tear, protecting their users from wind and horizontal rain. It is fascinating to use new materials and learn how they work in practice.”

“Our long-term aim is to make products such as the Cyclus unisex parka widely available to consumers, becoming wardrobe staples for everyday wear,” Kuusilehto added. “Knowing that Spinnova doesn’t compromise on performance or sustainability makes them a natural partner for us to work with.”

Made from Spinnova fiber, the Cyclus unisex parka has also been dyed with Swedish textile technology company Imogo’s hi-precision technology. Imogo’s patented approach is highly resource efficient, decreasing energy, chemical and water use by over 90 percent compared to conventional jet dyeing .

Spinnova’s production process uses minimal water and zero harmful chemicals yielding a fiber that is fully biodegradable and circular. Spinnova announced its partnership with Imogo in July 2022.

“Halti and Imogo are both examples of strong Nordic brands that are constantly pushing the boundaries of creativity, performance and sustainability,” Spinnova CEO Kim Poulsen said. “We’re excited to deepen our partnership with both companies and can’t wait for the Cyclus unisex parka to hit the stores.”

This product launch is integral part of Spinnova’s commercialization journey. Together with its investor and joint venture partner Suzano, Spinnova aims to scale its global production to 1 million tons of sustainable Spinnova fiber annually by 2031-2033, providing global fashion brands and retailers with a versatile and sustainable fiber at scale.

Based in Finland, Spinnova has developed breakthrough patented technology for making textile fiber out of wood or waste, such as leather, textile or agricultural waste, without harmful chemicals. Spinnova is committed to using only sustainable raw materials such as FSC certified wood and waste.