ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Tour Nation

Richard Hammond Compares New Series To The Grand Tour: “It Is Really Different Because It’s Real”

By Alex Harrington
Grand Tour Nation
Grand Tour Nation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Tour Nation

Richard Hammond Quizzed On Whether Jeremy Clarkson Will Appear On His Workshop Series

Whilst The Grand Tour hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, have all gone off to do their own thing separately to the Grand Tour specials, fans still love to see the trio come together and Hammond has been asked if Clarkson will make an appearance on his latest show, Richard Hammond’s Workshop. Clarkson […] The post Richard Hammond Quizzed On Whether Jeremy Clarkson Will Appear On His Workshop Series appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

Richard Hammond On Taking A Break From The Grand Tour: “I Can Come Back Home”

Richard Hammond has spoken about his latest business venture, The Smallest Cog workshop, and that he feels very lucky to be able to work close to home. Hammond has been on our screens since 2002 when he joined Jeremy Clarkson and Jason Dawe to present Top Gear, Dawe later being replaced by James May. The […] The post Richard Hammond On Taking A Break From The Grand Tour: “I Can Come Back Home” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Calls Wife Mila Kunis 'The Best' After Being By His Side While Fighting Life-Threatening Disease

Ashton Kutcher is giving more details about the time he fought a life-threatening disease, but there was one person who was vital during his recovery process: his wife, Mila Kunis. While chatting in Paramount+'s new series, The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old revealed the disease popped up suddenly and attacked his blood vessels. "I woke up one day and was having vision issues, could hardly see," he told Agus in a new clip. "Knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium, my balance and I couldn't walk.""I will say, your wife was amazing," Agus said the actress,...
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole

Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
Grand Tour Nation

Sue Baker’s Opinion Of Jeremy Clarkson After He Replaced The Top Gear Presenter

After the sad news of Top Gear legend Sue Baker’s passing, we are taking a look back over the time she worked with Jeremy Clarkson at the beginning of his career. Baker hosted the original Top Gear for eleven years from 1980 to 1991, she was one of the first female motoring journalists, and she rallied in a short wheel base Audi Quattro. Clarkson joined Top Gear in 1988 and eventually took over from Baker. Baker spoke about Clarkson back in 2015 reflecting on that time together, she described Clarkson:
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more this weekend (December 2)

Given that we’re now officially into December, we’re pleasantly surprised by the relative lack of festive features forcing their way onto streaming services this weekend. Save for Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on Netflix – there’s always one! – this month’s first flurry of on-demand content is a real mixed bag, genre-wise. That’s not to say there’s nothing to watch over the next few days, mind. In fact, the opposite is true, with six different streamers represented in this week’s crop of top-tier recommendations.
Grand Tour Nation

Clarkson’s Farm Host Kaleb Cooper Reveals Excruciatingly Low Salary

Clarkson’s Farm fan favourite Kaleb Cooper only pays himself 50p an hour even though he has risen to fame on Jeremy Clarkson’s farm show on Prime Video. Cooper has broken down his costs with his latest farming venture. He spoke on the Performance People podcast with Ben and Georgie Ainslie about his business. He explained:
Grand Tour Nation

Richard Hammond’s Workshop Series Director Reflects On Show So Far: “We’ve Set Ourselves A Few Challenges…”

In a recent video from DriveTribe, they explore the behind the scenes of Richard Hammond’s new show, Richard Hammond’s Workshop, as they setup their new MGB GT racing car for its very first race. Abbie Eaton joined them for their shakedown for the upcoming race and she also set out training the driver of the car, The Smallest Cog mechanic-turned racing driver Anthony Greenhouse.
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Is Being Sued By Clarkson’s Farm Trespasser

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed his latest Clarkson’s Farm woe after a lady, who he claims “trespassed” on his Diddly Squat Farm, is suing the presenter after she got her foot stuck in a hole. The Grand Tour presenter appeared on the Performance People podcast alongside his co-star...
Grand Tour Nation

Grand Tour Nation

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering everything car related from the latest supercars to the funniest car shows. We live and breathe the world of motoring.

 https://www.grandtournation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy