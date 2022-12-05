Richard Hammond Compares New Series To The Grand Tour: “It Is Really Different Because It’s Real”

Read full article on original website
Related
Jeremy Clarkson On Scary Top Gear Memory: “Very Nearly Killed James May”
... Read more The post Jeremy Clarkson On Scary Top Gear Memory: “Very Nearly Killed James May” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Richard Hammond Discusses Possibility Of Strictly Come Dancing Appearance: “Die Of Shame And Embarrassment”
... Read more The post Richard Hammond Discusses Possibility Of Strictly Come Dancing Appearance: “Die Of Shame And Embarrassment” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Richard Hammond Quizzed On Whether Jeremy Clarkson Will Appear On His Workshop Series
Whilst The Grand Tour hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, have all gone off to do their own thing separately to the Grand Tour specials, fans still love to see the trio come together and Hammond has been asked if Clarkson will make an appearance on his latest show, Richard Hammond’s Workshop. Clarkson […] The post Richard Hammond Quizzed On Whether Jeremy Clarkson Will Appear On His Workshop Series appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Richard Hammond On Wife’s Reaction To Near-Death Top Gear Crash: “She Roared And Screamed At Me”
... Read more The post Richard Hammond On Wife’s Reaction To Near-Death Top Gear Crash: “She Roared And Screamed At Me” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Richard Hammond On Taking A Break From The Grand Tour: “I Can Come Back Home”
Richard Hammond has spoken about his latest business venture, The Smallest Cog workshop, and that he feels very lucky to be able to work close to home. Hammond has been on our screens since 2002 when he joined Jeremy Clarkson and Jason Dawe to present Top Gear, Dawe later being replaced by James May. The […] The post Richard Hammond On Taking A Break From The Grand Tour: “I Can Come Back Home” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Ashton Kutcher Calls Wife Mila Kunis 'The Best' After Being By His Side While Fighting Life-Threatening Disease
Ashton Kutcher is giving more details about the time he fought a life-threatening disease, but there was one person who was vital during his recovery process: his wife, Mila Kunis. While chatting in Paramount+'s new series, The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old revealed the disease popped up suddenly and attacked his blood vessels. "I woke up one day and was having vision issues, could hardly see," he told Agus in a new clip. "Knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium, my balance and I couldn't walk.""I will say, your wife was amazing," Agus said the actress,...
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole
Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
Sue Baker’s Opinion Of Jeremy Clarkson After He Replaced The Top Gear Presenter
After the sad news of Top Gear legend Sue Baker’s passing, we are taking a look back over the time she worked with Jeremy Clarkson at the beginning of his career. Baker hosted the original Top Gear for eleven years from 1980 to 1991, she was one of the first female motoring journalists, and she rallied in a short wheel base Audi Quattro. Clarkson joined Top Gear in 1988 and eventually took over from Baker. Baker spoke about Clarkson back in 2015 reflecting on that time together, she described Clarkson:
Richard Hammond Has Bought A Car From The Grand Tour And Is Looking To Give It Serious Power
Richard Hammond has purchased the Subaru Impreza he drove on the latest Grand Tour episode, A Scandi Flick. He had already expressed his love for the car in a recent video on The Grand Tour YouTube channel where he admitted that he was looking to purchase it, but now he’s fully gone through with it.
Jeremy Clarkson Left Alone After Clarkson’s Farm Disaster Infuriates Partner
... Read more The post Jeremy Clarkson Left Alone After Clarkson’s Farm Disaster Infuriates Partner appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Jeremy Clarkson Reveals Why He Left London For The Country Life
... Read more The post Jeremy Clarkson Reveals Why He Left London For The Country Life appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more this weekend (December 2)
Given that we’re now officially into December, we’re pleasantly surprised by the relative lack of festive features forcing their way onto streaming services this weekend. Save for Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on Netflix – there’s always one! – this month’s first flurry of on-demand content is a real mixed bag, genre-wise. That’s not to say there’s nothing to watch over the next few days, mind. In fact, the opposite is true, with six different streamers represented in this week’s crop of top-tier recommendations.
Grand Tour: What’s Abbie Eaton Doing Since Leaving the Prime Video Car Show
British racing driver, Abbie Eaton, rose to fame when she appeared on the second series of The Grand Tour as the test driver. We are taking a look at some of the many things Eaton has been up to since her time on the show starring Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May.
Clarkson’s Farm Host Kaleb Cooper Reveals Excruciatingly Low Salary
Clarkson’s Farm fan favourite Kaleb Cooper only pays himself 50p an hour even though he has risen to fame on Jeremy Clarkson’s farm show on Prime Video. Cooper has broken down his costs with his latest farming venture. He spoke on the Performance People podcast with Ben and Georgie Ainslie about his business. He explained:
Richard Hammond’s Workshop Series Director Reflects On Show So Far: “We’ve Set Ourselves A Few Challenges…”
In a recent video from DriveTribe, they explore the behind the scenes of Richard Hammond’s new show, Richard Hammond’s Workshop, as they setup their new MGB GT racing car for its very first race. Abbie Eaton joined them for their shakedown for the upcoming race and she also set out training the driver of the car, The Smallest Cog mechanic-turned racing driver Anthony Greenhouse.
Woman's Hack for Getting Dinner for Free Clearly Works Like a Charm
You're probably never too old for this.
The third 'Wonder Woman' movie is reportedly on ice, after star Gal Gadot shared an Instagram post saying she 'can't wait to share her next chapter with you'
The new DC movie bosses are reportedly eyeing a major shakeup, as questions linger about the future of Superman, Black Adam, and more.
Richard Hammond’s Wife Talks Of “Harrowing, Horrible” Time After Top Gear Crash
Richard Hammond’s wife, Mindy, has revealed that she had no idea that he was going to film the emotional video speaking about his horrendous Top Gear crash which left him in a coma in 2006. Hammond released the video on the What Next? YouTube channel where he was hiking...
Jeremy Clarkson Is Being Sued By Clarkson’s Farm Trespasser
Jeremy Clarkson has revealed his latest Clarkson’s Farm woe after a lady, who he claims “trespassed” on his Diddly Squat Farm, is suing the presenter after she got her foot stuck in a hole. The Grand Tour presenter appeared on the Performance People podcast alongside his co-star...
Grand Tour Nation
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Covering everything car related from the latest supercars to the funniest car shows. We live and breathe the world of motoring.https://www.grandtournation.com
Comments / 0