UFC 282 time: When does Blachowicz vs Ankalaev start in UK and US this weekend?

Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev clash for the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 282, topping an exciting card at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Former champion Blachowicz and rising challenger Ankalaev were originally set to square off in the co-main event, with title holder Jiri Prochazka due to defend the belt against Glover Teixeira – six months after dethroning the veteran.

But an injury led Prochazka to vacate the title in November, and Blachowicz vs Ankalaev will now be for the gold.

In the new co-main event, Liverpudlian star Paddy Pimblett takes on Jared Gordon in a lightweight bout, after fellow Scouser Darren Till fights Dricus Du Plessis at middleweighht.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The early prelims are scheduled to start at 10.30pm GMT (2.30pm PT, 4.30pm CT, 5.30pm ET) on Saturday 10 December.

The prelims then follow at 1am GMT on Sunday 11 December (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday).

The main card rounds off proceedings at 3am GMT on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Blachowicz – 2/1; Ankalaev – 2/5.

Pimblett – 2/5; Gordon – 2/1.

Till – 6/5; Du Plessis – 8/13.

Full card

Main card

Jan Blachowicz vs Magomed Ankalaev (vacant light heavyweight title)

Paddy Pimblett vs Jared Gordon (lightweight)

Alex Morono vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (welterweight)

Darren Till vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)

Bryce Mitchell vs Ilia Topuria (featherweight)

Prelims

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Chris Daukaus (heavyweight)

Paul Rosas Jr vs Jay Perrin (bantamweight)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs Dalcha Lungiambula (middleweight)

Chris Curtis vs Jaoquin Buckley (middleweight)

Early prelims

Billy Quarantillo vs Alexander Hernandez (featherweight)

Ovince Saint Preux vs Antonio Trocoli (light heavyweight)

TJ Brown vs Erik Silva (featherweight)

Vinicius Salvador vs Daniel da Silva (flyweight)

Cameron Saaiman vs Steven Koslow (bantamweight)