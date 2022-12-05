Read full article on original website
What Patrice Bergeron, Bruce Cassidy Talked About After Bruins’ Loss
BOSTON — Bruce Cassidy made his return to TD Garden on Monday night for the first time since being relieved of his head coaching duties in June, and Patrice Bergeron made sure to catch up with him. Cassidy’s Vegas Golden Knights put an end to the Boston Bruins’ 14-game...
Bruins Wrap: Taylor Hall Feasts On Avalanche In Convincing Win
The defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche don’t seem to have anything for the Boston Bruins, who earned a 4-0 victory Wednesday night at Ball Arena. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 21-3-1, while the Avalanche fell to 13-10-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Throughout their...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Report: Lohrei, Bussi, DiPietro & More
Things are going very well for the Boston Bruins and things are going just as well for their top minor league affiliate, the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). The P-Bruins are getting some impressive performances from some of the Black and Gold’s prospects and a veteran.
NECN
Forsberg: Celtics Showcasing Newfound Depth as Part of Hot Start
Forsberg: Celtics showcasing newfound depth as part of hot start originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Just five months ago, the Boston Celtics leaned heavily on an eight-man core while navigating a grueling run to the NBA Finals. Coach Ime Udoka seemed reluctant to reach any deeper despite his team running on fumes at the end of the playoff run.
NECN
Celtics Vs. Suns Takeaways: C's Send Loud Statement in Blowout Win
Celtics-Suns takeaways: C's send loud statement in blowout win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Wednesday night's game in Phoenix was a big test for the red-hot Boston Celtics. They passed with flying colors. The C's outclassed the Western Conference-leading Suns in a potential NBA Finals preview, 125-98. They were...
Yardbarker
3 Bruins Flying Under the Radar in 2022-23
Through 24 games of the 2022-23 season, it has been all of the stars of the Boston Bruins getting all the headlines, and rightfully so. Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, and Brad Marchand all returned from their offseason surgeries ahead of schedule and have been better than expected. David Pastrnak leads the team in scoring, while Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci have played at a high-level at for their age. Another staple early in the season has been the play of the defense and goaltending.
Pastrnak sparks Bruins in 4-0 win over banged-up Avalanche
DENVER (AP) — Taylor Hall scored twice and had an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins cruised to a 4-0 win over the banged-up Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic added goals for the...
NBC Sports
Cassidy returns to Boston to play NHL's 'best team right now'
BOSTON -- How much does Monday night's game against the Boston Bruins mean to the Vegas Golden Knights players?. Well, they had head coach Bruce Cassidy lead the post-morning skate stretch. A coach leading the stretch? You don't see that very often. When was the last time Cassidy did that?
Golden Knights Won For Bruce Cassidy in His Return to Boston
The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Boston Bruins 4-3 in Coach Bruce Cassidy's first return back to Boston.
What the Montreal Canadiens are thankful for in 2022
With American Thanksgiving now behind us and the holiday season coming up, PHR continues its look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Montreal Canadiens.
MassLive.com
Bruins head west to face banged-up Avalanche
Boston Bruins (20-3-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (13-9-1, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Boston Bruins after Alexander Newhook’s two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Avalanche’s 5-3 loss. Colorado has a 5-3-1 record in home games...
NECN
Tomase: Red Sox Will Never Live Down Botching Bogaerts Situation
Tomase: Red Sox will never live down botching of Bogaerts situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The good times lasted about 11 hours. The fallout will likely be felt for years, and I honestly don't see how Chaim Bloom survives. Early Thursday morning, the Red Sox didn't just lose...
What to Expect From Danton Heinen's Return to Penguins Lineup
With Ryan Poehling out of the lineup, Danton Heinen will return to the ice with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Bruins Prospect Fabian Lysell To Play For Sweden In World Juniors
Fabian Lysell will leave the Providence Bruins in order to compete for Sweden in the IIHF World Junior Championship. Sweden announced its roster for the upcoming tournament and unsurprisingly included the Boston Bruins prospect, who’s been having a solid season in Providence with five goals and nine assists in 17 games.
