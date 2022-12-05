City of Lansing kicks off tree planting program

City of Lansing residents and businesses can now get their green thumb on and participate in the Lansing Tree Planting Program.

The program was launched after a comprehensive assessment of Lansing's tree canopy cover. It offers trees free of charge to those located within the city.

Property owners that wish to participate will be responsible for planting the tree and maintaining it. You will also take an oath to show the tree love, help it grow and thrive.

City forestry staff will be reviewing and determining the type of tree that can be planted for each location. All trees can be planted in approved rights-of-way or private yards and land.

For more information on how you can sign up, click here.

