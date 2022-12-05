ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
msn.com

What the Smartest Investors Know About Macy's Stock

When Macy's (NYSE: M) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings in mid-November, the company's top-line numbers weren't so great. But there's much more to the story here, since the retailer has been working to deal with both the massive long-term shifts within the retail sector and the near-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic on consumer buying patterns. Here's what smart investors took away from the tough quarter.
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could 5x in 2023

Global-e offers real value for client companies that are looking for new ways to generate sales. Revolve Group stock is using technology to balance costs and growth. Portillo's is a new stock that's performing well and has tons of room to grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
msn.com

7 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Before the Next Breakout

Cheap is a relative term, but for those on the lookout for cheap tech stocks, 2022’s bear market has certainly made things easier. The Nasdaq is down 28.2% year to date, significantly outpacing the 14.6% decline in the broader S&P 500. A tech-led downturn is not unusual, though. And, of course, neither is a tech-led rebound.
Motley Fool

Should You Back Up the Truck and Load Up on Amazon Stock?

Amazon stock has plunged mainly because of macroeconomic headwinds and uncertainty. The company's long-term growth prospects remain attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CoinTelegraph

Coinbase CEO says trading revenue has fallen to ‘roughly half’ what it was last year

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has revealed that the exchange’s trading revenue has declined by approximately 50% or more when compared with last year, according to a Dec. 7 report from Bloomberg. Armstrong made the statement during an interview with Bloomberg’s David Rubenstein Show. When asked about the exchange’s revenue,...
Motley Fool

Crypto Crash: Can Dogecoin Reach $1 in 2023?

Dogecoin tokens have declined in value by 86% since hitting their all-time high of $0.74 in 2021. High-profile collapses have become increasingly common in the cryptocurrency industry this year, eroding investor sentiment. Dogecoin has some big-name support, but it will take broad participation to reach $1. You’re reading a free...
msn.com

Why Herbalife Stock Plunged Today

Shares of Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) were tumbling after the company announced a new convertible debt offering, threatening to dilute investors by as much as 20%. The stock closed down 25.4% as a result. So what. In a press release last night, the nutritional supplement company said it is offering $250...

