Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced recently that she has been trying to find an agreement with the local lawmakers that will give each eligible families to get up to $900. Many residents in Maine continue to struggle and meet their daily needs due to the increasing inflation rate that affects the prices of basic commodities. Recently, Main Gov. Janet Mills proposed that an amount of $450 should be given to each eligible individual resident while $900 for each qualified family.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO