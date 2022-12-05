Read full article on original website
WCAX
State leaders announce new way to pay for home weatherization projects
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders on Wednesday announced a new way to help Vermonters pay for home weatherization projects. The Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program will use an on-bill payment model to help people pay for home energy projects. Vermont will chip in $9 million to cover the upfront cost...
NECN
Vermont to Begin Offering Voluntary Paid Leave Program
The state of Vermont is going to begin offering paid family and medical leave to its 8,000 employees next summer as part of a voluntary program that in following years will be expanded to private businesses and individuals, Gov. Phil Scott said Tuesday. Scott, a Republican who outlined the program...
WCAX
Following flood of pandemic cash, Vt. lawmakers face more austere times
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers will head back to the Statehouse in just under a month where they’ll look to continue efforts on long-standing priorities including child care and emission reductions. But with uncertain economic times ahead and federal pandemic cash drying up, figuring out how to pay for the all programs will be a challenge.
NECN
$9 Million Vermont Program Will Help Weatherize Drafty Homes
A new $9 million state program will help moderate-income Vermonters make their homes more energy efficient by allowing people to pay for weatherization projects in their utility bills, officials said Wednesday. The Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program will allow people to pay for weatherization projects like insulation, air sealing, heat pumps...
NECN
Maine Gov. Announces $474 Million Winter Heating Relief Proposal
A $474 million winter heating relief proposal that would provide $900 checks to most families will be considered by lawmakers as emergency legislation, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday. On Wednesday, Maine lawmakers in the state legislature took up a plan negotiated by the state’s governor, Janet Mills, and bipartisan...
Gov. Phil Scott sets a voluntary paid leave program into motion
A small but growing number of Republican-led states, including Vermont, are exploring or enacting opt-in paid leave plans as an alternative to the payroll-tax-funded mandatory plans now in place in 11 blue states across the country. Read the story on VTDigger here: Gov. Phil Scott sets a voluntary paid leave program into motion.
WCAX
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
mynbc5.com
Gov. Phil Scott announces VT voluntary paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance
MONTPELIER, Vt. — On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott announced a new voluntary insurance program for employers in Vermont. "I'm pleased to announce that the state of Vermont is signing a contract with The Hartford to implement a paid family and medical leave program," said Scott. After more than three...
Expensive Housing Is Limiting Who Gets to Live Where in Vermont — and Clouds the State's Future
Jericho, population 5,100, doesn't look like an exclusive place. Along the undulating country roads that connect its triangle of small villages, visitors are more likely to encounter chicken coops, windblown barns or hand-painted Black Lives Matter signs than outward displays of privilege. Selectboard chair Catherine McMains, who has lived there...
proclaimerscv.com
$900 Relief Check Will Be Sent To Eligible Families In Maine; Gov. Janet Mills Says
Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced recently that she has been trying to find an agreement with the local lawmakers that will give each eligible families to get up to $900. Many residents in Maine continue to struggle and meet their daily needs due to the increasing inflation rate that affects the prices of basic commodities. Recently, Main Gov. Janet Mills proposed that an amount of $450 should be given to each eligible individual resident while $900 for each qualified family.
On the menu this legislative session: A bill to raise Vermont servers’ hourly tipped wages
In Vermont, tipped workers’ hourly minimum wage is half that of the standard minimum wage. Legislators who want to raise the tipped wage say the current system makes workers vulnerable to economic instability and workplace harassment. Read the story on VTDigger here: On the menu this legislative session: A bill to raise Vermont servers’ hourly tipped wages.
nepm.org
New enrollment for fuel assistance has doubled already in western Massachusetts
This winter, western Massachusetts residents are in for some whopping heating bills, as the region heavily relies on natural gas and oil. For some, government assistance programs could help. The federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, can help certain households pay their heating bills during the winter and spring.
Inflation is stretching Vermont’s nonprofits
“I think we’re seeing more and more people kind of falling through the cracks,” said Lisa Falcone, executive director of Mercy Connections in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Inflation is stretching Vermont’s nonprofits.
NECN
This Decorated Vermont Snowplow Has a Serious Mission
An eye-catching addition to the fleet of state plows in Vermont has a special mission. It isn't focusing on removal of snow or treating highways for freezing rain. Rather, this plow spreads holiday cheer while also serving as an ambassador for job recruitment. "Everybody needs a little joy in their...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
Former campaign staffer sues Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel for unpaid wages, expenses
"This is not the way I wanted it to go at all,” the former staffer told VTDigger. “But I'm pretty disturbed by the fact that she's a champion for all these things and helping people but then she can't pay her campaign staff." Read the story on VTDigger here: Former campaign staffer sues Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel for unpaid wages, expenses.
Jill Krowinski nominated to serve 2nd term as Vermont House speaker
At her fingertips this biennium will be a historic, veto-proof Democratic House majority. But she will also have to contend with a large crop of rookie lawmakers and tighter budget constraints. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jill Krowinski nominated to serve 2nd term as Vermont House speaker.
WCAX
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close
South Burlington’s Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It’s all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Montpelier celebrates the holiday season with Statehouse tree lighting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Montpelier is in the holiday spirit! Monday, the tree on the...
Following a petition and a lawsuit, Agency of Natural Resources begins new public process for state lands
Zack Porter, executive director of Standing Trees, said its lawsuit against the state will move forward while state officials begin a rulemaking process. Read the story on VTDigger here: Following a petition and a lawsuit, Agency of Natural Resources begins new public process for state lands.
Williston Tech Company Polly Lays Off 17 People in Vermont
Williston-based Polly, a digital auto insurance marketplace for car dealers, has laid off 15 percent of its 255 employees,. including 17 workers in Vermont. Tough times in the auto industry and in the economy overall are to blame, said Ben Jastatt, the company’s senior director of communications. “The COVID...
