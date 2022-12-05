ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

NBC 29 News

Average price of gas drops in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is seeing a drop in gas prices. According to AAA, the average gas price in the commonwealth as of Monday, December 5, is $3.26 a gallon. That’s down $0.09 from this time last week. The local bargain is in Orange County, where you’ll pay...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Emergency allotments for SNAP households to continue through December

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in December. These enhanced benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Friday, December 16. The emergency allotments temporarily raise existing SNAP...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Car crashes into Express Mart hitting parked vehicles

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department reports it was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Dec. 7 where a car crashed into cars in an Express Mart parking lot. According to a Facebook post, firefighters responded to the call shortly after 11 a.m. near...
RUSTBURG, VA
Jake Wells

Payment of $500 coming to Virginia households

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Did you owe any taxes when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia unemployment insurance fund trust fund reaches key solvency level

Virginia’s unemployment insurance fund trust fund is solvent, which is newsworthy because for the past couple of years, there had been questions there, because of the pressure from the COVID pandemic. The Virginia Employment Commission announced today that as of Dec. 2, the trust fund balance available for benefits...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Potential delays on Rio Road later this week

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers on Rio Road in Albemarle County may see overnight delays on Wednesday and Thursday. The Virginia Department of Transportation says it is moving a street sweeping operation to the nighttime hours for the rest of the week. As a result, there will be...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Fox 19

Wawa is coming to the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A national convenience store chain announced its plans on Wednesday to expand into Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Wawa, a family and associated owned business with over 970 convenience stores throughout the east coast, plans to branch out to parts of the Midwest market after 2025, according to the company’s news release.
OHIO STATE
progressivegrocer.com

BJ’s to Open 15th Location in Virginia

BJ's Wholesale Club will open its newest club, in Midlothian, Va., on Friday, Dec. 9. The brand-new club marks the retailer’s 15th location in the state and brings its total U.S. club count to 235. Located at 12201 Bridgewood Crossing Drive, the new club will have a BJ's Gas...
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
Joe Mertens

This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
PAINT BANK, VA
The Roanoke Star

UPDATED: Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closure RESCHEDULED

UPDATED: TRAFFIC ALERT: LANE CLOSURE ON SOUTHBOUND INTERSTATE 81 IN BOTETOURT COUNTY FOR PAVING AT REST AREA RESCHEDULED Pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes SALEM – The previously announced right lane closure on southbound I-81 at mile marker 158 in Botetourt County on Tuesday night has been rescheduled. This lane […]
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSET

Celebration of Lights carriage rides rescheduled due to rainy weather

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Due to rain in the forecast, a special event at the Celebration of Lights in Lynchburg has been postponed. Lynchburg Parks and Recreation said carriage rides previously scheduled for Thursday and Friday nights have been rescheduled to rain dates of Dec. 14 and 15. If...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

December 2022 Charlottesville rent update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Apartment List’s 2022 Rent Report says rent in Charlottesville dropped last month. The site says the decrease in November was by 2%, compared to a 1% decrease nationally. However, rent in Charlottesville is up by 14.5% since March 2020, and averages $1,106 for a one bedroom. The average rent for two bedrooms is $1,460.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

