WSLS
Gas prices drop, inflation still impacting families in Southwest, Central Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Lee Daniel II said $20 just doesn’t go as far as it used to. “The inflation right now is pretty rough,” said Daniel, who lives in Roanoke. “We do get a little help from the government and it’s appreciated, but it doesn’t go as far as it used to.”
NBC 29 News
Average price of gas drops in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is seeing a drop in gas prices. According to AAA, the average gas price in the commonwealth as of Monday, December 5, is $3.26 a gallon. That’s down $0.09 from this time last week. The local bargain is in Orange County, where you’ll pay...
cardinalnews.org
Greenland block and a loosening polar vortex suggest a chance of December snow … if Pacific sled brake releases
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. The 1974 Rankin/Bass animated feature “The Year Without a Santa Claus” had it right – warmth at the North Pole helps it snow in Southtown.
WSET
Emergency allotments for SNAP households to continue through December
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in December. These enhanced benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Friday, December 16. The emergency allotments temporarily raise existing SNAP...
wfxrtv.com
Car crashes into Express Mart hitting parked vehicles
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department reports it was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Dec. 7 where a car crashed into cars in an Express Mart parking lot. According to a Facebook post, firefighters responded to the call shortly after 11 a.m. near...
Payment of $500 coming to Virginia households
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Did you owe any taxes when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia unemployment insurance fund trust fund reaches key solvency level
Virginia’s unemployment insurance fund trust fund is solvent, which is newsworthy because for the past couple of years, there had been questions there, because of the pressure from the COVID pandemic. The Virginia Employment Commission announced today that as of Dec. 2, the trust fund balance available for benefits...
cbs19news
Potential delays on Rio Road later this week
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers on Rio Road in Albemarle County may see overnight delays on Wednesday and Thursday. The Virginia Department of Transportation says it is moving a street sweeping operation to the nighttime hours for the rest of the week. As a result, there will be...
WSET
Plea agreement reached in 2019 Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The attorney representing Phillip Westmoreland, who’s accused of causing a gas station explosion that killed four in Rockbridge County in 2019, tells ABC13 news that a plea agreement has been reached. "The parties in the Westmoreland case have reached a compromise plea agreement....
Fox 19
Wawa is coming to the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A national convenience store chain announced its plans on Wednesday to expand into Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Wawa, a family and associated owned business with over 970 convenience stores throughout the east coast, plans to branch out to parts of the Midwest market after 2025, according to the company’s news release.
Bay Journal
Report: Virginia ill-equipped to deal with the revival of gold mine industry
Virginia, one of the first gold-producing states in the nation’s history, is unprepared to protect the environment and public health should it become the next frontier for gold mining, says a report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released Nov. 1. A company began exploratory work...
WHSV
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s Neighborhood Produce Market meets people where they are
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) is meeting people where they are with its Neighborhood Produce Market. The program just wrapped up for the season and was able to serve more than 12,000 people. The market travels to different neighborhoods in Harrisonburg and Page and...
Central Virginia will officially have a new slaughterhouse, some nearby residents are worried
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Goochland County Board of Supervisors officially gave the greenlight to H.G. Meats to open a meat-processing facility in the county. However, not all members of the community look forward to the project's development.
cardinalnews.org
Virginia is studying whether to open a second inland port. Here’s what inland ports are and why they matter.
Lee Cranford stood on a grassy rise behind his office at the Virginia Inland Port and pivoted slowly, pointing into the near distance toward one massive building after another. Interbake. Sysco. Ferguson. Nature’s Touch. Toray. Axalta. Family Dollar. The companies trade in products as varied as frozen foods and plumbing...
progressivegrocer.com
BJ’s to Open 15th Location in Virginia
BJ's Wholesale Club will open its newest club, in Midlothian, Va., on Friday, Dec. 9. The brand-new club marks the retailer’s 15th location in the state and brings its total U.S. club count to 235. Located at 12201 Bridgewood Crossing Drive, the new club will have a BJ's Gas...
This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
UPDATED: Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closure RESCHEDULED
UPDATED: TRAFFIC ALERT: LANE CLOSURE ON SOUTHBOUND INTERSTATE 81 IN BOTETOURT COUNTY FOR PAVING AT REST AREA RESCHEDULED Pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes SALEM – The previously announced right lane closure on southbound I-81 at mile marker 158 in Botetourt County on Tuesday night has been rescheduled. This lane […]
WSET
Celebration of Lights carriage rides rescheduled due to rainy weather
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Due to rain in the forecast, a special event at the Celebration of Lights in Lynchburg has been postponed. Lynchburg Parks and Recreation said carriage rides previously scheduled for Thursday and Friday nights have been rescheduled to rain dates of Dec. 14 and 15. If...
Youngkin ends Virginia shutdown penalties, wants some reimbursed
An executive order Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued Tuesday also directs enforcement agencies, boards and commissions to report all fines, fees and suspensions related to shutdown violations.
NBC 29 News
December 2022 Charlottesville rent update
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Apartment List’s 2022 Rent Report says rent in Charlottesville dropped last month. The site says the decrease in November was by 2%, compared to a 1% decrease nationally. However, rent in Charlottesville is up by 14.5% since March 2020, and averages $1,106 for a one bedroom. The average rent for two bedrooms is $1,460.
