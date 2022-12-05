ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Hockey Writers

Bruins Prospects Report: Lohrei, Bussi, DiPietro & More

Things are going very well for the Boston Bruins and things are going just as well for their top minor league affiliate, the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). The P-Bruins are getting some impressive performances from some of the Black and Gold’s prospects and a veteran.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Bruce Cassidy Returns to Boston to Play NHL's ‘Best Team Right Now'

BOSTON -- How much does Monday night's game against the Boston Bruins mean to the Vegas Golden Knights players?. Well, they had head coach Bruce Cassidy lead the post-morning skate stretch. A coach leading the stretch? You don't see that very often. When was the last time Cassidy did that?
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Celtics Vs. Suns Takeaways: C's Send Loud Statement in Blowout Win

Celtics-Suns takeaways: C's send loud statement in blowout win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Wednesday night's game in Phoenix was a big test for the red-hot Boston Celtics. They passed with flying colors. The C's outclassed the Western Conference-leading Suns in a potential NBA Finals preview, 125-98. They were...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

3 Bruins Flying Under the Radar in 2022-23

Through 24 games of the 2022-23 season, it has been all of the stars of the Boston Bruins getting all the headlines, and rightfully so. Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, and Brad Marchand all returned from their offseason surgeries ahead of schedule and have been better than expected. David Pastrnak leads the team in scoring, while Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci have played at a high-level at for their age. Another staple early in the season has been the play of the defense and goaltending.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Forsberg: Celtics Showcasing Newfound Depth as Part of Hot Start

Forsberg: Celtics showcasing newfound depth as part of hot start originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Just five months ago, the Boston Celtics leaned heavily on an eight-man core while navigating a grueling run to the NBA Finals. Coach Ime Udoka seemed reluctant to reach any deeper despite his team running on fumes at the end of the playoff run.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Flames’ Darryl Sutter Negating Opportunities for the Prospects

It is now getting into the thick of December and the NHL is past the quarter mark of the season. The Calgary Flames find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture looking in as they have had an underwhelming season to this point. There are many concerns and places to improve, but one that can be helped is the forward group.
NHL

Nathan MacKinnon Sidelined for Approximately Four Weeks

Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon will miss approximately four weeks with an upper-body injury. On Tuesday night, the Colorado Avalanche club announced that forward Nathan MacKinnon will miss approximately four weeks with an upper-body injury. MacKinnon sustained the injury on Monday night in the team's 5-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers....
DENVER, CO

