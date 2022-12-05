Fiery Dan Ryan Expressway crash kills 1, injures another
A semitrailer and a car burst into flames after colliding on the Dan Ryan Expressway, killing one and injuring another early Monday.
The crash took place on the expressway near 86th Street shortly after 3 a.m. One person was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, while another person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Illinois State Police.
All southbound lanes of I-94 were initially closed with traffic diverted off at 83rd Street.
The crash disrupted Red Line services due to “a fire near the tracks,” according to the CTA . Shortly after 8:30 a.m., 95th-bound services had resumed, but trains were running with residual delays.
