Fiery Dan Ryan Expressway crash kills 1, injures another

Motorists in the morning rush hour pass by the scene of a fiery crash involving a semitrailer and car that left one person dead and another injured on the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway near 83rd Street in Chicago on Dec. 5, 2022. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

A semitrailer and a car burst into flames after colliding on the Dan Ryan Expressway, killing one and injuring another early Monday.

The crash took place on the expressway near 86th Street shortly after 3 a.m. One person was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, while another person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Illinois State Police.

All southbound lanes of I-94 were initially closed with traffic diverted off at 83rd Street.

The crash disrupted Red Line services due to “a fire near the tracks,” according to the CTA . Shortly after 8:30 a.m., 95th-bound services had resumed, but trains were running with residual delays.

