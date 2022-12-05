ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California ice skating rink ranked the ‘best’ in the nation, according to Yelp

By Iman Palm
 3 days ago

While California is known for its beaches and sunny weather, it’s also the best place to go ice skating, according to Yelp.

Even though the majority of the Golden State won’t transform into a snowy winter wonderland ideal for outdoor skating, California is home to the “best” indoor ice-skating rink in the country, based on Yelp reviews.

The review website compiled a list of the top 25 ice rinks in the U.S. and Canada. For the U.S., Snoopy’s Home Ice at the Redwood Empire Ice Arena in Santa Rosa was the top-rated ice rink.

According to the website, guests can ice skate with the famous white beagle, participate in a hockey game or take a figure skating class.

Yelp reviewers have stated that the employees at the ice rink are very welcoming and friendly.

“Great place and staff,” one user said. “Everyone is super nice and welcoming. They have a big parking lot and a cafe if you want to hang out and get something to eat.”

These are the ‘best’ Christmas light displays in California

Other California ice skating rinks on the list:

3 rd : San Diego Ice Skating Rink- San Diego

4 th : South Tahoe Ice Arena- South Tahoe

10 th : Skatetown Ice Arena – Roseville

14 th : Winter Lodge – Palo Alto

16 th : Solar4America Ice at San Jose – San Jose

The complete list can be viewed here .

With the holiday season in full swing, ice skating can be an activity the entire family enjoys.

