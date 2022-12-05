ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTRF

50+ best gifts for men

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It doesn’t matter if it’s a stocking stuffer or a big-ticket item, buying gifts for men can be difficult. Do you get the safe option, such as slippers, or do you go for something a little riskier, like an oil paint set? This comprehensive collection of items was put together by men for men. It covers a broad array of products to help you quickly find the perfect gift for each man on your holiday shopping list this year.
New York Post

The 25 best holiday gifts from QVC you can order online in 2022

When it comes to holiday shopping, we’re fans of quite a few retailers — Amazon, Anthropologie and Nordstrom, to name a few — but QVC is a standout brand that isn’t just ‘as seen on TV.’. Notably, QVC has an array of best-selling, perfectly gift-able...
Motley Fool

Tesla Semi Truck Deliveries Have Begun: What Investors Should Know

The EV pioneer's "Semi Delivery Event" celebrated the first delivery of a Tesla Semi, which went to PepsiCo. The Semi reportedly has three times the power of any diesel truck currently on the road. Tesla plans to add Semi "megachargers" to its Supercharger network. You’re reading a free article with...
NEVADA STATE
Augusta Free Press

5 Reasons to buy D2T at ATL now before IEO Price Jump!

Dash 2 Trade (D2T) is one of the most exciting cryptocurrency projects out there. Popularly reckoned with as a cryptocurrency analytics platform, it ensures that traders are able to operate in the cryptocurrency market with ease and improved security against bad trades. It ensures that traders recognize forthcoming high-value opportunities before they slip past them.
Augusta Free Press

IMPT’s Early Uniswap IEO shows why the eco-friendly cryptocurrency is a must-have in 2023

There have been concerns about the high demand for electricity occasioned by the mining of digital assets such as Bitcoin, but with the introduction of carbon-reducing projects such as Impt.io, it is expected that this concern will be addressed while encouraging the reduction of greenhouse gasses in practice. IMPT, the...
WGN TV

Tamagotchi, Ugg slippers and more: Shopping trends for 2022 prove what’s old is new again

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Nostalgia is a powerful sentiment. Perhaps it is because it gives us a taste of the one thing we can never have again: the past. This year, when it comes to shopping and gift giving, nostalgia is having a noticeable impact on what people are buying. Ugg slippers, Tamagotchi toys, flair jeans and more have all made a comeback this year.
CAR AND DRIVER

Most Reliable American Cars for $10K: Window Shop with Car and Driver

The United States, consistently rated one of the top three countries in North America, is a nation built around motor vehicles. We depend on cars and trucks to get us back and forth to work, to move our families between bonding activities, and to go where we eat many of our meals. What Americans need in their moving machines is reliability.
electrek.co

New 1,500W full-suspension electric bike pushes envelope with all-wheel drive

There’s never been anything subtle about the electric bikes made by Nevada-based e-bike company E-Cells. The company’s newest model is true to form with over-the-top specs. Meet the E-Cells Super Monarch AWD 1500W Dual Crown Limited Edition. While E-Cells has produced some slightly more modest power rides, its...
theindustry.fashion

Nostalgia dominates 2022 shopping themes in new Klarna report

Payments provider and shopping service Klarna has released its first annual trend report, revealing 'nostalgia' as a key theme for consumer spending this past year. Klarna's ‘The Checkout’ report provides a comprehensive review of consumer trends over the past year and analyses products shoppers from across the globe purchased in 2022.

