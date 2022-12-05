Read full article on original website
RUMOR: Yankees’ Bryan Reynolds trade pursuit affected by this Andrew Benintendi twist
The New York Yankees have a lot of work to do this offseason, and while they continue to work diligently to re-sign Aaron Judge, they are focused on rebuilding their outfield, regardless of what decision Judge ultimately makes. One name the Yankees have quickly become linked to recently is Bryan Reynolds, and it looks like they may become even more interested in making a trade for him after this latest rumor surrounding Andrew Benintendi.
Braves manager Brian Snitker’s heartbreaking take with Dansby Swanson return up in the air
The Atlanta Braves remained one of baseball’s best teams despite the departure of Freddie Freeman in last year’s free agency (to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a playoff rival, no less). Buoyed by the leadership of manager Brian Snitker and the continued elite play of Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley (among others), the Braves won the NL East yet again after winning 101 regular season games.
White Sox GM drops major blockbuster trade hint at Winter Meetings
The MLB Winter Meetings are underway, and we have seen huge moves. However, if recent comments from the Chicago White Sox organization are any indication, things are only getting started. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke with the media on location at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. And...
Red Sox headline 3 biggest losers from MLB Winter Meetings
The Winter Meetings are always a key point in MLB free agency, as a collection of key figures from around the league meet up and try to hammer out deals in free agency. And sure enough, there were some big deals made at the 2022 Winter Meetings. Some of the biggest names came off the market over the past three or four days, which has completely changed the landscape of the MLB.
RUMOR: Giants’ next targets after losing out on Aaron Judge sweepstakes includes Carlos Correa
The San Francisco Giants have lost out on the Aaron Judge sweepstakes. They were in it until the very end when Judge decided to remain with the New York Yankees. Now, the Giants will have to look at other avenues to add star power. They already bolstered their outfield with the addition of Mitch Haniger […] The post RUMOR: Giants’ next targets after losing out on Aaron Judge sweepstakes includes Carlos Correa appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022
Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He recently served as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team and just got hired to coach at Colorado. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022.
Xander Bogaerts in ‘heavy discussions’ with Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are looking to get back into the playoffs in the 2023 season. But first, they have to lock down franchise star Xander Bogaerts to a new contract. The 30-year-old shortstop is one of the best free agents available and Boston cannot afford to let him leave.
Xander Bogaerts ditches Red Sox for 11-year, $280 million Padres deal
Third time’s the charm for the San Diego Padres. After missing out on top-shelf free agents Aaron Judge and Trea Turner, they managed to nab former Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the deal extends for more than a decade, spreading $280 million across 11 seasons in San Diego. […] The post Xander Bogaerts ditches Red Sox for 11-year, $280 million Padres deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Xander Bogaerts massive contract puts Padres in Yankees company historically
Whenever fans think about big market teams, a few immediately come to mind. The New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox. The Los Angeles Dodgers. But the San Diego Padres, historically a small-market team, are now spending cash like there’s no tomorrow, their latest splurge being an 11-year, $280 million agreement with former Red Sox […] The post Xander Bogaerts massive contract puts Padres in Yankees company historically appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 moves Giants must make next after losing out on Aaron Judge to Yankees
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes have dominated the headlines of the MLB offseason so far, and they finally came to a conclusion on Wednesday morning when Judge opted to stay with the New York Yankees on a massive nine-year, $360 million deal. With Judge returning to New York, that left the San Francisco Giants wondering what […] The post 3 moves Giants must make next after losing out on Aaron Judge to Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge re-signing with Yankees sends shockwaves towards Carlos Correa chase
With the likes of Trea Turner and Aaron Judge already out of the free agent market, much of the attention now turns to shortstop Carlos Correa, who last played for the Minnesota Twins. The increased focus on Correa following Judge’s decision to go back to New York is not very ideal for the Twins, who will now have to compete with the other deep-pocketed teams who swung and missed on Judge, via Aaron Gleeman and Dan Hayes of The Atheltic.
RUMOR: Cubs’ view on Dansby Swanson in free agency will catch Braves’ attention
The Chicago Cubs might be in a slight rebuild, but they’re still looking to add some big pieces in free agency. The addition of former NL MVP Cody Bellinger is a start and it appears they’re also in the mix for a star shortstop. Per Ken Rosenthal, the organization believes Atlanta Braves SS Dansby Swanson is their most “realistic” target if they don’t go all-out for Carlos Correa.
Dave Roberts speaks out on Dodgers’ free agency plan after losing Cody Bellinger
Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers watched as former National League MVP Cody Bellinger signed with the Chicago Cubs in MLB free agency on Tuesday. Bellinger, who was non-tendered by the Dodgers back in November, was probably a longshot to return to Los Angeles. But that isn’t stopping Roberts and the Dodgers from feeling […] The post Dave Roberts speaks out on Dodgers’ free agency plan after losing Cody Bellinger appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Mets pursuing Yankees outfielder not named Aaron Judge
The New York Mets have plugged one of their big holes in free agency by signing Justin Verlander after the departure of Jacob deGrom. Now, they need some help in the outfield. Aaron Judge is on the market, but the Mets are taking a different direction and looking at his fellow New York Yankees outfielder, […] The post Rumor: Mets pursuing Yankees outfielder not named Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Cubs eyeing ex-Mets free agent after Cody Bellinger signing
After landing Cody Bellinger in free agency, the Chicago Cubs continue their busy schedule in the offseason. In a recent report by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, it appears that one of the next targets for the Cubs is former New York Mets first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith. In addition to Cody Bellinger, Chicago has emerged as […] The post RUMOR: Cubs eyeing ex-Mets free agent after Cody Bellinger signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carlos Correa-Dodgers free agency link draws Scott Boras truth bomb
Carlos Correa signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers would have seemed like a bad joke a few years ago. But with MLB free agency heating up and Trea Turner heading to the Philadelphia Phillies, Correa is a legitimate option for the Dodgers despite the previous Houston Astros cheating scandal. Famed agent Scott Boras shared his […] The post Carlos Correa-Dodgers free agency link draws Scott Boras truth bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox fans in shambles after Xander Bogaerts exit to Padres
Xander Bogaerts is heading to the San Diego Padres after agreeing to a massive 11-year deal worth $280 million, and sure enough, Boston Red Sox fans are not happy with the move. It’s much more frustration towards the Red Sox, though, rather than Bogaerts leaving. It’s hard to say no to the kind of money […] The post Red Sox fans in shambles after Xander Bogaerts exit to Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox might have dodged a bullet amid worrisome Xander Bogaerts Padres stat
Another huge domino has fallen in MLB free agency, with the San Diego Padres landing shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who last played for the Boston Red Sox. The Padres’ offer is seemingly so irresistible for Bogaerts. After all, it’s for 11 years and worth $280 million. Once officially signed and finalized, the deal will be the […] The post Red Sox might have dodged a bullet amid worrisome Xander Bogaerts Padres stat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves replenish bullpen after losing Kenley Jansen via trade with Tigers
The Atlanta Braves lost closer Kenley Jansen on Wednesday as he signed with the Boston Red Sox. However, it didn’t take them long to find reinforcements in the bullpen. The Braves announced Wednesday night that the team acquired right-handed pitcher Joe Jimenez from the Detroit Tigers. In exchange, the Tigers acquired outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy and left-handed pitcher Jake Higginbotham.
Mariners news: Mitch Haniger’s heartfelt message to Seattle after signing with Giants
Mitch Haniger has nothing but love for the Seattle Mariners, the team he played for five seasons before taking his talents to the Bay Area when he signed a three-year deal worth $43.5 million with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. Haniger was among the favorites of Mariners fans during...
