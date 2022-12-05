Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
vermontjournal.com
Last Date for Chester Planning Commission Citizens’ Poll
CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Planning Commission Citizens’ poll will be closed out on Dec. 31. The Town will benefit from having as many citizens as possible complete this poll before that time and are asking any Chester residents, property owners, renters or business managers who haven’t had a chance to complete the poll to please do so before the end of this month.
WCAX
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
WCAX
New residence for women in recovery opens in Barre
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new residence in Barre to help women in recovery, the first of its kind in central Vermont. Downstreet Housing & Community Development opened its doors Tuesday to its Foundation House. The project includes two individual apartments on the first floor and one multi-floor communal living apartment that can house up to four families of varying sizes.
vermontjournal.com
HCRS welcomes new staff
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s community mental-health agency is pleased to announce the appointment of 15 new professionals hired during October and November whose talents will augment HCRS’ services in the Bellows Falls, Brattleboro, Hartford, Springfield, and Windsor regions. October hires...
mountaintimes.info
Inclusion organization rejects Killington version
Killington Select Board members signed and submitted a version of the Vermont Declaration of Inclusion to its sponsoring organization on Nov. 14. The Mountain Times asked Al Wakefield, co-founder of VTdeclarationofinclusion.org, his reaction to the submission at the time. “The Declaration is intended to be a conspicuous, cogent and explicit...
WCAX
Green Mountain Care Board holds community meeting in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of Vermont’s health care regulatory group the Green Mountain Care Board will meet with providers and hold a public meeting on Monday. The GMCB will spend the morning meeting with community members including at an addiction recovery treatment center and a supportive transitional housing program in the Rutland region.
mountaintimes.info
Hunters happy with rifle season
After a slow start to Vermont’s 16-day rifle season for deer locally, hunters brought a near-record number of bucks to be weighed at Addison County’s wildlife reporting stations. Between Nov. 12 and 27 hunters took 636 bucks to Rack ’N Reel in New Haven, Vermont Field Sports in...
WCAX
First tenants move into newly opened coworking space in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Remote work is here to stay and people in downtown Rutland have a new space to camp out for their shifts. Leaders are trying to get people in Rutland to work at the new Hub CoWorks space and entice remote workers from different places to move to the area.
Green Mountain Power employee dies during windstorm
Luke Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, was working in the field to serve customers during last week’s windstorm when a tree fell and hit him. Read the story on VTDigger here: Green Mountain Power employee dies during windstorm.
After the leaves have fallen
After the leaves have fallen

By Gary Salmon Several years ago, Michael Wojtech's book, "BARK: A Field Guide to Trees of the Northeast," came out, which helped in this difficult identification process. Bark is not as consistent as leaves are and changes as the tree […]
Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes a Location in Massachusetts
One thing that I enjoyed doing particularly in the Berkshires before the pandemic hit was going out to eat. It's not something that I did often but it was a treat when my wife and I made our way out to enjoy some food. The Berkshires has many great restaurants that it would take quite a while to run out of fine options, that's for sure. Nowadays, I'm not going out as much mainly due to trying to save money. Although my wife and I hope to dine out once in a while after the holidays. (Here are 10 restaurants that people would like to see in Berkshire County).
Recounts affirm election winners in Grand Isle-Chittenden and Bennington-1 House races
Rep. Michael Morgan, R-Milton, and Josie Leavitt won in Grand Isle-Chittenden, while Rep. Nelson Brownell won in Bennington-1. Read the story on VTDigger here: Recounts affirm election winners in Grand Isle-Chittenden and Bennington-1 House races.
ibrattleboro.com
Saying Good-bye to McNeill’s
One of our favorite places to hang out when we first moved to Brattleboro was McNeill’s on Eliot Street. Having moved up from Boston/Cambridge, home of many gritty, grubby Irish-style pubs that were not then or ever going to be fern bars (remember those?), we were happy to grab a pint at Brattleboro’s equivalent spot whenever we had a free evening. Although many of our new Brattleboro compatriots seemed to prefer fern bars, we never found the clean scene that inspiring. Despite pressure to transfer our allegiance to places shiny and new, we continued to frequent McNeill’s, where an affordable pint was always available and the ambience was right.
Popular Mass. Getaway Finally Gets Approval To Let Women Drop Their Tops
Some of you faithful WUPE listeners in Berkshire County may recall earlier this year(back in May, as a matter of fact) we did a post regarding a popular Massachusetts vacation getaway that approved a measure that would allow women to go topless on private and public beaches. Do you remember which town that was?
vermontjournal.com
37th Christmas in Weston, festive and fun despite rain
WESTON, Vt. – Damp weather on Saturday failed to dampen spirits at the 37th Christmas in Weston holiday celebration. Despite rainy conditions, many families turned out to enjoy a full afternoon of activities and events for people of all ages throughout town. This year’s schedule of events featured the return of some much-loved activities that had been sidelined since 2019 due to pandemic limitations, and the continuation of new hits like the Weston Winter Cabaret produced by the Weston Theater Company and the fantastic fireworks display sponsored by The Vermont Country Store.
Barnhardt Manufacturing Co. has announced its plant in Colrain will cease operations at the end of January.
Greenfield, Mass. (WWLP) - A major employer up in Colrain is shutting down.
WCAX
Utility worker dies in accident while trying to restore power
HALIFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the death of a Green Mountain Power lineworker in Vermont. It happened Thursday at about 11 a.m. on Reed Hill Road in Halifax. Vermont State Police say Lucas Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, was working to restore power after trees fell on the wires.
MA man sentenced for selling crack in Rutland
A Springfield, Massachusetts man has been sentenced to nearly four years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of cocaine base in federal court.
mynbc5.com
Person dies in fatal Brattleboro apartment building fire
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A person died after a deadly fire in Brattleboro on Friday. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. at an apartment building on Elliot Street, according to officials. When crews arrived on the scene, they said they saw heavy smoke coming from a second-story apartment. The...
Fatal southern Vermont fires claim 2 lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro
Authorities have yet to identify the victim of the Friday night blaze at McNeill’s, a landmark Brattleboro pub that has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another fire earlier that day killed a woman in Readsboro, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fatal southern Vermont fires claim 2 lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro.
