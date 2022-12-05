ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechRadar

Let Amazon know what ads you see and it will give you money

Amazon’s new ad verification program will pay users $2 a month - if they make available what ads they see on their smartphone. Currently, the scheme is only available to UK and US members of the Amazon Shopper Panel, a rewards program that already lets users hand over third-party shopping receipts in exchange for perks.
TechRadar

Dyson's air-purifying ANC headphones are really coming to market next year

Originally announced earlier this year, appliances giant Dyson has officially unveiled the full specifications for the upcoming Dyson Zone – the company’s first wearable purifier and advanced noise-cancelling headphones. Reportedly the product of five years of research, the Dyson Zone combines two unique product offerings for the company...
TechRadar

Massive Fitbit sale at Amazon: deals on the Fitbit Charge 5, Luxe and Versa 4

There's a massive Fitbit sale at Amazon which means you can score epic deals on some of Fitbit's best-selling activity trackers and smartwatches. Fitbit deals are rare commodities, and December is a perfect time to score a price cut with Christmas and the New Year just around the corner, so we've rounded up today's best offers, including the Fitbit Charge 5, the Fitbit Luxe, the all-new Fitbit Sense 2, and the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 4.

