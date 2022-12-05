Read full article on original website
Humans have been bonding with cats for thousands of years
That special link you may have with a purring, four-legged friend has been going on between the species for millennia, new research shows.
TechRadar
Let Amazon know what ads you see and it will give you money
Amazon’s new ad verification program will pay users $2 a month - if they make available what ads they see on their smartphone. Currently, the scheme is only available to UK and US members of the Amazon Shopper Panel, a rewards program that already lets users hand over third-party shopping receipts in exchange for perks.
TechRadar
Dyson's air-purifying ANC headphones are really coming to market next year
Originally announced earlier this year, appliances giant Dyson has officially unveiled the full specifications for the upcoming Dyson Zone – the company’s first wearable purifier and advanced noise-cancelling headphones. Reportedly the product of five years of research, the Dyson Zone combines two unique product offerings for the company...
TechRadar
Act fast - the Apple Watch SE just crashed to its lowest price yet ahead of Christmas
Christmas Day is just weeks away, and if you're still searching for a gift idea (or looking to treat yourself), Amazon just dropped the Apple Watch SE to a new record-low price. For a limited time, you can get the 2022 Apple Watch SE on sale for $209.99 (opens in...
TechRadar
Massive Fitbit sale at Amazon: deals on the Fitbit Charge 5, Luxe and Versa 4
There's a massive Fitbit sale at Amazon which means you can score epic deals on some of Fitbit's best-selling activity trackers and smartwatches. Fitbit deals are rare commodities, and December is a perfect time to score a price cut with Christmas and the New Year just around the corner, so we've rounded up today's best offers, including the Fitbit Charge 5, the Fitbit Luxe, the all-new Fitbit Sense 2, and the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 4.
