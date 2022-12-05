ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Williams, Jackson and Bishop bring home Titans Mr. Football awards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2022 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee Titans. More than 400 people, including the honorees, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Lady Vol Tamari Key out for season after blood clots found in lungs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lady Vols Head Coach Kellie Harper gave an update on Tamari Key Thursday, saying she will be out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season after doctors found blood clots in her lungs during testing. Key, who missed her first game as a Lady Vol Tuesday,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Touted Corner Back Gibson Shutting Recruitment Down, Set to Join Vols Later This Month

Tennessee outlasted a strong push from Georgia coming out of the summer to secure the commitment of highly touted cornerback, Rickey Gibson. However, the Vols have never stopped recruiting Gibson, as he is one of the most underrated prospects in the country still that other teams are not going to give up on. Most recently, Defensive Coordinator, Tim Banks was in to see Gibson earlier this week once the contact period opened back up.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

What Dabo Swinney said about the Tennessee Vols on Wednesday

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney met with reporters in Miami on Wednesday for a joint Orange Bowl press conference. Swinney was asked a couple of questions about the Vols and he was more than complimentary toward Josh Heupel and the Tennessee football program.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Shorthanded Lady Vols fall to No. 9 Virginia Tech, 59-56

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senior Jordan Horston’s second double-double of the season wasn’t enough for the Lady Vols on Sunday because Tennessee fell to No. 9 Virginia Tech 59-56 in the 2022 Jimmy V Women’s Classic. The Lady Vols (4-5) were playing without Rickea Jackson, Jasmine Franklin...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt signs NIL deal with Hyatt hotels

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has officially signed a name, image and likeness deal with World of Hyatt, the group behind the Hyatt family of hotels. “We have been admiring Jalin’s talent and want him to experience the Hyatt way of travel as well as help...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Married couple starts authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pastelito’s Cuban Bakery makes several authentic Cuban pastries like guava & cheese, chorizo and spinach with feta. It is the only authentic Cuban bakery in East Tennessee. The bakery got started in October 2021 by Ernesto and Lyana Rodriguez, a married couple from Miami that moved to Knoxville. However, they faced several years of setbacks before they could start baking.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Major College Football Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment

A college football stadium could be in danger of losing its ability to sell alcohol at home games next season. According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
iheart.com

'Invisible' Home For Sale In Tennessee

When searching for the perfect house to make a home, many perspective buyers look for an abode with unique features, like an in-ground swimming pool in a large backyard or a secret room hidden away behind a bookcase. One home for sale in Tennessee is a standout thanks to its completely unique exterior that makes it look nearly invisible to anyone passing by.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
tigerdroppings.com

Tennessee's Neyland Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment

According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Three East Tennessee bakers quarterfinalists in global baking competition

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three East Tennessee women are quarterfinalists in The Greatest Baker competition. Angela Lambert and Alexandria Ducote of Maryville, and Emily Cooke of Maynardville have reached the quarterfinals of the global competition. The contest began with 24,000 competitors. Now, the final 1% is left standing. One winner...
MARYVILLE, TN
lcpantherpress.com

More Than Just a Cup of Coffee

Ugly Mug’s grand opening in Lenoir City was March 25, 2017. Shortly after its grand opening, this local coffee shop became a community favorite. But, the story behind this store and the work done behind the scenes is really what makes this shop unique. “Ugly Mug actually started as...
LENOIR CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

CoCoMelon Live coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CoCoMelon Live is set to begin the US leg of its tour on Monday, and they will be making a stop in Knoxville. In the show, JJ and his family are putting on a show and need help writing their own songs. The interactive performance will...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville girl earns out-of-this-world badge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Right now, NASA’s Artemis I is scheduled to complete its mission and land in the Pacific ocean Sunday. Aboard the spacecraft is a unique item for an 11-year-old girl living in Knoxville. The young girl is Gracie Ogle, a fifth-grader at Ball Camp Elementary and...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy