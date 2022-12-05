Read full article on original website
Junior-college offensive lineman commits to Tennessee after offer
After getting a scholarship offer from Tennessee on Saturday, Larry Johnson III didn't waste any time making plans to spend the final weekend before Early Signing Day visiting the Vols. But he decided Wednesday that he didn't need to wait that long to make his college decision. The freshman offensive...
Transfer TE commits to Tennessee, didn't need visit to 'want to be a Vol'
McCallan Castles didn’t care that he had never been to Tennessee’s campus. By the time he met Vols quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle for the first time, Castles already knew where he wanted to finish his college career, and he didn’t hesitate to share the news with Halzle.
wvlt.tv
Williams, Jackson and Bishop bring home Titans Mr. Football awards
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2022 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee Titans. More than 400 people, including the honorees, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the...
Alcoa teacher dubbed international voice of the Vols for his Spanish commentary
Carlos Lopez, an Alcoa High School Spanish teacher and football coach, has become the international voice of the Vols, thanks to his viral Spanish sports commentary on Twitter.
wvlt.tv
Lady Vol Tamari Key out for season after blood clots found in lungs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lady Vols Head Coach Kellie Harper gave an update on Tamari Key Thursday, saying she will be out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season after doctors found blood clots in her lungs during testing. Key, who missed her first game as a Lady Vol Tuesday,...
Centre Daily
Touted Corner Back Gibson Shutting Recruitment Down, Set to Join Vols Later This Month
Tennessee outlasted a strong push from Georgia coming out of the summer to secure the commitment of highly touted cornerback, Rickey Gibson. However, the Vols have never stopped recruiting Gibson, as he is one of the most underrated prospects in the country still that other teams are not going to give up on. Most recently, Defensive Coordinator, Tim Banks was in to see Gibson earlier this week once the contact period opened back up.
atozsports.com
What Dabo Swinney said about the Tennessee Vols on Wednesday
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney met with reporters in Miami on Wednesday for a joint Orange Bowl press conference. Swinney was asked a couple of questions about the Vols and he was more than complimentary toward Josh Heupel and the Tennessee football program.
wvlt.tv
Shorthanded Lady Vols fall to No. 9 Virginia Tech, 59-56
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senior Jordan Horston’s second double-double of the season wasn’t enough for the Lady Vols on Sunday because Tennessee fell to No. 9 Virginia Tech 59-56 in the 2022 Jimmy V Women’s Classic. The Lady Vols (4-5) were playing without Rickea Jackson, Jasmine Franklin...
UT selling game jerseys, helmets, cleats and other athletics gear at 1-day-only inventory sale
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you want to get your hands on some rare Vols merch, the University of Tennessee will be holding a special one-day athletics inventory sale inside Neyland-Thompson Sports Center next Monday. On Dec. 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tennessee Athletics will host a public...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
atozsports.com
Report: Tennessee Vols pursuing player in transfer portal that would instantly fill a huge need
The Tennessee Vols are reportedly pursuing a player in the NCAA transfer portal that would instantly fill a huge need in Knoxville. According to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, Tennessee has been in communication with Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress. “Tennessee, there’s going to be a call with Tennessee tonight,” said Wiltfong...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt signs NIL deal with Hyatt hotels
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has officially signed a name, image and likeness deal with World of Hyatt, the group behind the Hyatt family of hotels. “We have been admiring Jalin’s talent and want him to experience the Hyatt way of travel as well as help...
wvlt.tv
Married couple starts authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pastelito’s Cuban Bakery makes several authentic Cuban pastries like guava & cheese, chorizo and spinach with feta. It is the only authentic Cuban bakery in East Tennessee. The bakery got started in October 2021 by Ernesto and Lyana Rodriguez, a married couple from Miami that moved to Knoxville. However, they faced several years of setbacks before they could start baking.
Major College Football Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment
A college football stadium could be in danger of losing its ability to sell alcohol at home games next season. According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season.
iheart.com
'Invisible' Home For Sale In Tennessee
When searching for the perfect house to make a home, many perspective buyers look for an abode with unique features, like an in-ground swimming pool in a large backyard or a secret room hidden away behind a bookcase. One home for sale in Tennessee is a standout thanks to its completely unique exterior that makes it look nearly invisible to anyone passing by.
tigerdroppings.com
Tennessee's Neyland Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment
According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans...
wvlt.tv
Three East Tennessee bakers quarterfinalists in global baking competition
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three East Tennessee women are quarterfinalists in The Greatest Baker competition. Angela Lambert and Alexandria Ducote of Maryville, and Emily Cooke of Maynardville have reached the quarterfinals of the global competition. The contest began with 24,000 competitors. Now, the final 1% is left standing. One winner...
lcpantherpress.com
More Than Just a Cup of Coffee
Ugly Mug’s grand opening in Lenoir City was March 25, 2017. Shortly after its grand opening, this local coffee shop became a community favorite. But, the story behind this store and the work done behind the scenes is really what makes this shop unique. “Ugly Mug actually started as...
wvlt.tv
CoCoMelon Live coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CoCoMelon Live is set to begin the US leg of its tour on Monday, and they will be making a stop in Knoxville. In the show, JJ and his family are putting on a show and need help writing their own songs. The interactive performance will...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville girl earns out-of-this-world badge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Right now, NASA’s Artemis I is scheduled to complete its mission and land in the Pacific ocean Sunday. Aboard the spacecraft is a unique item for an 11-year-old girl living in Knoxville. The young girl is Gracie Ogle, a fifth-grader at Ball Camp Elementary and...
