Should I wait for a PS5 Pro or just buy a PlayStation 5 now?
T3 analyses the pros and cons of waiting for the PS5 Pro before buying a next-gen Sony console
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for December 2022 Revealed
Sony has officially announced the new lineup of free games on PS5 and PS4 that will be doled out to PlayStation Plus subscribers in December 2022. Within the past day, the forthcoming slate of PS Plus titles for December happened to leak, which meant we already had a good idea of what to expect for the month. Now, Sony has officially confirmed that this leaked list of games for PS Plus Essential was accurate.
IGN
Gabe Newell: Steam Isn't Interested in Agreements Like Xbox's Nintendo Call of Duty Deal
Valve appreciates Microsoft’s continued support of the Steam storefront and says that a formal agreement isn’t really necessary for their partnership together. "We're happy that Microsoft wants to continue using Steam to reach customers with Call of Duty when their Activision acquisition closes,” said Valve CEO Gabe Newell in a statement to Kotaku. “Microsoft has been on Steam for a long time and we take it as a signal that they are happy with gamers reception to that and the work we are doing. Our job is to keep building valuable features for not only Microsoft but all Steam customers and partners.”
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077's Multiplayer Mode Was Cancelled Following Its Turbulent Launch
Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has revealed that the game's multiplayer mode was scrapped due to the game's turbulent launch. During an interview with Eurogamer, Philipp Weber (who was a senior quest designer and coordinator on Cyberpunk 2077) revealed how development shifted to focus on fixing what was there instead of adding new features.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
PS5 will have at least seven-year shelf life as PS6 won't appear before 2027, says report
According to a document, Sony doesn't expect to launch a PS5 successor until 2027 at the earliest.
Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast
The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
game-news24.com
Need for Speed Unbound canceled on PS4 and Xbox One so that customers get the best experience possible
It’s been two years since the present generation of consoles started, but even now, PS4 and Xbox One are still receiving significant support from both their own and third-party developers, with most major (and not only) games that have been released for different generations. Some developers, of course, decide to launch exclusively on new generation hardware. A few of them was released just a few days ago, Need for Speed Unbound.
Massive GTA 5 update introduces feature fans have been begging for
Another year draws to a close and still, we’re without a Grand Theft Auto VI reveal … sort of. There was, of course, a major leak back in October. In case you missed it, Rockstar was the target of a cyber attack which saw over an hour of GTA VI development footage leak online, alongside source code and screenshots. A UK-based teenager was subsequently arrested pleading “not guilty” in court.
After 7 years, The Witcher 3's next-gen quest finally opens Velen's mysterious locked door
It's all part of a Netflix crossover quest
dexerto.com
CD Projekt Red confirms which Witcher 3 mods will work with next-gen update
In a recent forum post, Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt Red confirmed which mods will work with the game’s upcoming next-gen update. Over seven years after its initial release, the Witcher 3 is getting a major update to enhance performance on next-gen consoles and PC. The update is slated...
IGN
PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Are In Stock at Walmart
Anyone looking to put a shiny new video game console under the tree this Christmas can actually do so with relative ease right now. Walmart has stock available for the PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle and the digital edition of the bundle, as well as the Xbox Series X and Series S. The digital-only Xbox Series S is even on sale for $239.99 (down from its usual $299.99 MSRP). They’re available for pickup in some stores, and available for shipping before Christmas.
TechRadar
I played over 500 games in Overwatch 2, and all I got was the Cyberdemon tag
“Don’t ult, I’m going to nano boost you, please don’t ult!” my mate screams behind me. Unfortunately for them, all my tired brain hears is ‘ult’ as I press Q, and my nano’d D.Va mech shoots off into the distance. It’s ok; I...
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Have Had Enough of the "Trash"
The record continues. Yesterday, Microsoft revealed the "free" Xbox One games Xbox Live Gold subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are getting next month via Games With Gold. And as noted, the record lives. It's another terrible offering. Xbox Live Gold subscribers not only have zero desire in redeeming the pair of new "free" games, but they are so defeated after years of being underwhelmed and disappointed that they are actually calling for Xbox to end with the Games With Gold program. There are a variety of follow-up demands to this such as reducing the price of the service or using the money saved to bolster Xbox Game Pass, but the point is Games With Gold has become a meme and Gold subscribers have had enough.
Developer reacts to PlayStation VR 2 – will PSVR 2 be any good?
PlayStation VR 2 is only months away, so we asked Moss VR developer Polyarc for their impressions of the new tech. Sony's PlayStation VR 2 will be here soon. The PSVR 2 release date is set for 22 February 2023, so it’s just months away and you’re maybe considering a PSVR 2 pre order from the official Sony PlayStation Store. The big question is, will it be worth it?
IGN
Diablo 4 Designers Tip Endgame Content, Cross-Play as Proudest Achievements as Game Nears Completion
Diablo 4 impressed the Hell out of me (pun intended). After I spent roughly 12 hours romping through Act 1 and reaching level 25 before I couldn't progress any further, Blizzard's latest dungeon-crawling action-RPG sequel had its hooks firmly into me. After I had to put it down, I spoke with lead designers Zaven Harouotunian and Angela Del Priore about their approach to the design of a franchise that is now over 25 years old. With the finish line of the project now in sight, I asked each of them about the contributions to the game that they're most proud of.
TechRadar
The free Elden Ring update adds a PvP Colosseum in which to murder other players
FromSoftware’s games aren’t for the faint-hearted. With grueling boss battles and punishing consequences galore, the litany of unspoken Soulslike-specific rules can be seriously off-putting for newbies, well, you’ll get to see what you’re made of now a dedicated PvP arena is coming to Elden Ring. Despite...
CNET
Video Game Deals: Get Your PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch Games for Less
Every holiday season new consoles will be bought as gifts, and they all need awesome games to play on them. While the latest releases may be full price, a lot of other games are heavily discounted at this time of year. We've pulled together a list of the best savings...
IGN
Cyberpunk Multiplayer Title Was Discarded Due to 2077's Lackluster Launch
Although Cyberpunk 2077 has reached new heights in 2022, the game wasn't at that level when it launched. Cyberpunk 2077 was riddled with bugs and glitches which made the game unplayable for many, and they had to issue refunds for the title. Cut to 2022, Cyberpunk 2077 has surpassed Witcher 3 in Peak Concurrent players and had also become one of the bestsellers on Steam.
